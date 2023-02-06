2023 Daytona 500: Full Speedweeks Schedule

With the Clash at the Coliseum finally in the rearview mirror, the season will really ramp up as teams and drivers gear up for Daytona. With two races in the NextGen car under the belts and in their notebooks, everyone should have a better handle on how to set up their cars and what to expect throughout Speedweeks.

Austin Cindric looks to defend his Daytona 500 victory, after winning the Great American Race in his rookie year. He will have some serious competition, and the numbers aren't on his side. Since 1995, the only driver to win the Daytona 500 in back-to-back years is Denny Hamlin.

Every driver wants to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy once in their lifetime. It is the most prestigious race, but it is also wide open. There have been several surprise winners that have come out of left field. Strategy and talent do account for much of it, but to have success in this race you also need a bit of luck.

The week of on-track activity begins on February 15 when two drivers will lock down the front row starting positions. The race has not been won from pole position since 2000 but that is what every driver will be aiming for. The Duel races will follow the next day to set the starting field for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Wednesday February 15

8:15 pm - Daytona 500 Qualifying (front row)

Thursday February 16

7:00 pm - Duel Race 1

8:45 pm - Duel Race 2

Friday February 17

5:30 pm – Practice

Saturday February 18

10:30 am - Final Practice

Sunday February 19

2:30 pm - Daytona 500