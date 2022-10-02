Elliott Wins Photo Finish at Talladega to Advance in Playoffs

A restart with two laps remaining set the stage between Elliott, Blaney, and a host of other hopeful drivers. Typical Talladega disaster was avoided as drivers were able to keep their cars pointed in the right direction all the way to the finish line. Elliott used a push from Erik Jones on the final lap to edge out in front, holding off his good friend for the win.

"It was a wild last couple laps," Elliott said. "I wasn’t super-crazy about being on the bottom lane and fortunately I got just clear enough off of Turn 2 to slide up in front of Erik. He gave me some great shoves. He’s a Team Chevy partner there. Just had a good enough run to get out front and then was able to stay far enough in front of Ryan at the line to get it done. These things are so hard to win and you have to enjoy them. I just appreciate everybody’s effort today."

The margin of victory was just 0.046 seconds. Blaney was disappointed that he was unable to grab his first victory of the season, but the Team Penske driver won the opening stage of the race and collected some valuable playoff points.

"The middle, or the second lane was the strongest," Blaney said. "I thought about blocking but when you go to the middle, your chances of getting split are so high. As much as I trust Chase, I don't trust him not to take me three-wide. Overall not a bad day, just probably going to replay in my head like five different things I could've done."

Blaney led 31 laps in this race, but that just didn't include the last one. "You want to turn into race-win mode, so for a moment, I thought it would be good to line up on the front row and see what we can get. I just didn’t want to get wrecked. I don’t want to get turned. But I forgot all about that. I just wanted to win the race."

Michael McDowell put together another great run on a superspeedway, finishing in third after pushing Blaney at the end. Rivals Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five on Sunday.

Jones ended up finishing in sixth, with rookie Todd Gilliland in seventh, capping a great day for Front Row Motorsports. Trackhouse Racing also had both cars inside the top-ten, with Daniel Suarez coming home in eighth. Ford drivers Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe also scored top-ten results to help their playoff outlook.

2022 YellaWood 500 at Talladega - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 4 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 10 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 23 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 25 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 26 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 28 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 29 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 30 Justin Allgaier Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 31 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 34 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 35 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 37 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota

It only took five races, but finally, a playoff driver has won a race. Oddly enough, it came in the race that is typically a crapshoot.

All of the talk surrounding this race centered on risk versus reward. How aggressive would the drivers be? Who would opt to chase stage points rather than go for the race win? How much did safety concerns factor into teams plans? Talladega has always been a true wild card, and while everyone predicted chaos, the race was very tame.

Perhaps too many drivers were apprehensive, not wanting to shoot themselves in the foot heading into next week's cutoff race at Charlotte. The top four playoff drivers in today's race just happen to be the top four in the standings with one race to go.

There weren't many losers today, in terms of playoff drivers having a nightmare race. Joey Logano got caught up in an early incident and finished 27th, but he is still fifth in the standings, 18 points above the cut line.

After starting on pole, Christopher Bell saw his day fall apart on a pit stop, when he spun trying to slow down. Not only did he spin, but he was issued a penalty for speeding on pit road, pouring salt into the wound. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 17th today and is now 33 points below the cut line in 11th place.

William Byron had a decent day and finished 12th, but the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet still sits in tenth in the standings. It has been a rough week for the Hendrick Motorsports organization, with Byron losing 25 points for wrecking Hamlin under caution at Texas, then Alex Bowman was forced to miss this race as he deals with concussion-like symptoms.

Elliott's win today gives the organization a much-needed morale boost. Both Byron and Bowman are below the cutoff line, and could be eliminated next weekend. Kyle Larson had a fast car but finished 18th today. The reigning series champion is sixth in the standings, 18 points above the cut line.

Bowman is 12th in the standings, 54 points below the cut line. It will likely take a win for him to advance next week, but the team still isn't even sure if he will be cleared to drive in that race. Briscoe and Cindric are actually tied for eighth position but Briscoe hold the tie-breaker in that scenario. The two talented road course racers will need a solid finish next weekend on the ROVAL at Charlotte.

The dust has settled on a mild Talladega race, but the anxiety will be felt next weekend when four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs. Coverage for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte begins at 2 PM ET on NBC.