NASCAR 2022 Roval – Full Race results from Round 6 of the Playoffs

2022 Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 3 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 5 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 6 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 7 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 10 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 11 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 15 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 20 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 22 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 27 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Mike Rockenfeller Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Josh Williams Live Fast Motorsports Ford 32 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 Loris Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 34 Conor Daly TMT Racing Chevrolet 35 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 38 Joey Hand Rick Ware Racing Ford 39 Daniil Kvyat Team Hezeberg Toyota

Christopher Bell won at the Roval to advance to the Round of 8 while reigning champion Kyle Larson was one of four drivers eliminated.

Bell only had one way of advancing into the next round of the playoffs, and that was by winning the race. He did just that, winning a chaotic race on the Charlotte Roval. Bell took the lead from Kevin Harvick on the final restart of the race. This was the second win of the season for Bell, and it came when he needed it most.

The event had little action until a caution for debris with three laps remaining changed the complexion of the race. Several playoff drivers were spun in the final moments of the event, setting up a chaotic finish. The four drivers eliminated from the playoffs were Larson, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Alex Bowman.

Larson suffered a broken toe link on his car late in the race that moved him to the back of the field. Through the final two restarts, he lost ground to other playoff drivers, ultimately missing the next round of the playoffs by just two points.

Daniel Suarez lost power steering in his car and began dropping through the field. His Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain also had issues after hitting the wall. Chastain was not able to finish the race, but still managed to advance.

Cindric, the Daytona 500 winner, was one of the drivers spun at the very end of the race. The rookie was unable to join his two Penske teammates in the Round of 8. Alex Bowman missed his second consecutive race due to a concussion, and was already eliminated from the playoffs.

Previous Charlotte Roval 400 winners

2021 - Kyle Larson (Hendrick)

2020 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

2019 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

2018 - Ryan Blaney (Penske)