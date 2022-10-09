NASCAR 2022 Roval – Full Race results from Round 6 of the Playoffs

NASCAR 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 – Full Race results from Round 6 of the Playoffs
Full race results from the Bank of America Roval 400, Round 6 of the 2022 Playoffs.
|2022 Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|3
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|10
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|15
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Noah Gragson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|28
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|29
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|31
|Josh Williams
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|32
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|33
|Loris Hezemans
|Team Hezeberg
|Ford
|34
|Conor Daly
|TMT Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|38
|Joey Hand
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|39
|Daniil Kvyat
|Team Hezeberg
|Toyota
Christopher Bell won at the Roval to advance to the Round of 8 while reigning champion Kyle Larson was one of four drivers eliminated.
Bell only had one way of advancing into the next round of the playoffs, and that was by winning the race. He did just that, winning a chaotic race on the Charlotte Roval. Bell took the lead from Kevin Harvick on the final restart of the race. This was the second win of the season for Bell, and it came when he needed it most.
The event had little action until a caution for debris with three laps remaining changed the complexion of the race. Several playoff drivers were spun in the final moments of the event, setting up a chaotic finish. The four drivers eliminated from the playoffs were Larson, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Alex Bowman.
Larson suffered a broken toe link on his car late in the race that moved him to the back of the field. Through the final two restarts, he lost ground to other playoff drivers, ultimately missing the next round of the playoffs by just two points.
Daniel Suarez lost power steering in his car and began dropping through the field. His Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain also had issues after hitting the wall. Chastain was not able to finish the race, but still managed to advance.
Cindric, the Daytona 500 winner, was one of the drivers spun at the very end of the race. The rookie was unable to join his two Penske teammates in the Round of 8. Alex Bowman missed his second consecutive race due to a concussion, and was already eliminated from the playoffs.
Previous Charlotte Roval 400 winners
2021 - Kyle Larson (Hendrick)
2020 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)
2019 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)
2018 - Ryan Blaney (Penske)