NASCAR 2022 Roval – Full Race results from Round 6 of the Playoffs

NASCAR 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 – Full Race results from Round 6 of the Playoffs

9 Oct 2022
Full race results from the Bank of America Roval 400, Round 6 of the 2022 Playoffs.

2022 Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
3Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
5Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
6Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
7Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
8Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
9Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
10Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
11Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
12Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
13Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
15Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
16William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
17Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
18Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
19Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
20Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
21Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
22Ty Gibbs23XI RacingToyota
23Noah GragsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
24Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
25Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
26Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
27Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
28Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
29Mike RockenfellerSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
30Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
31Josh WilliamsLive Fast MotorsportsFord
32JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
33Loris HezemansTeam HezebergFord
34Conor DalyTMT RacingChevrolet
35Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
36Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
37Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
38Joey HandRick Ware RacingFord
39Daniil KvyatTeam HezebergToyota

Christopher Bell won at the Roval to advance to the Round of 8 while reigning champion Kyle Larson was one of four drivers eliminated.

Bell only had one way of advancing into the next round of the playoffs, and that was by winning the race. He did just that, winning a chaotic race on the Charlotte Roval. Bell took the lead from Kevin Harvick on the final restart of the race. This was the second win of the season for Bell, and it came when he needed it most.

The event had little action until a caution for debris with three laps remaining changed the complexion of the race. Several playoff drivers were spun in the final moments of the event, setting up a chaotic finish. The four drivers eliminated from the playoffs were Larson, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Alex Bowman.

Larson suffered a broken toe link on his car late in the race that moved him to the back of the field. Through the final two restarts, he lost ground to other playoff drivers, ultimately missing the next round of the playoffs by just two points.

Daniel Suarez lost power steering in his car and began dropping through the field. His Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain also had issues after hitting the wall. Chastain was not able to finish the race, but still managed to advance.

Cindric, the Daytona 500 winner, was one of the drivers spun at the very end of the race. The rookie was unable to join his two Penske teammates in the Round of 8. Alex Bowman missed his second consecutive race due to a concussion, and was already eliminated from the playoffs.

Previous Charlotte Roval 400 winners

2021 - Kyle Larson (Hendrick)

2020 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

2019 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

2018 - Ryan Blaney (Penske)

 