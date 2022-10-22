NASCAR Homestead Miami Dixie Vodka 400 - Full Qualifying Results

2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 John Hunter Nemechek 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 9 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 10 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 18 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 20 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 26 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 28 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 29 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 36 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford

Only three of the eight playoff drivers were able to qualify inside the top-ten today, but they swept the top three spots. William Byron earned his first pole of the season and the 8th of his career. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott will start 2nd and 3rd in the race tomorrow.

John Hunter Nemechek had an outstanding day filling in for the suspended Bubba Wallace. Nemechek topped the morning practice session, then posted the fastest lap in the first round of qualifying. He will start 4th tomorrow in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top-ten in qualifying. Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain were two playoff drivers that failed to advance out of the first round, and will start 19th and 20th tomorrow.

Byron was the only playoff driver in the second group to advance. Both Penske playoff drivers missed the cut as Ryan Blaney qualified 13th. Joey Logano will start 17th tomorrow but the former Cup champion is already locked into the Championship Four after winning last weekend at Las Vegas.

Denny Hamlin had started on pole the last five times at Homestead, but that streak ended today as he qualified 14th. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver should still be one of the favorites tomorrow, as his three Homestead wins are the most all-time and he was strong in the test here last month.

Previous Homestead-Miami winners

2021 - William Byron

2020 - Denny Hamlin

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Joey Logano

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2015 - Kyle Busch

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Denny Hamlin

2012 - Jeff Gordon

2011 - Tony Stewart