NASCAR Homestead Miami Dixie Vodka 400 - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Race 8 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
|2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|20
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Noah Gragson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|30
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Only three of the eight playoff drivers were able to qualify inside the top-ten today, but they swept the top three spots. William Byron earned his first pole of the season and the 8th of his career. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott will start 2nd and 3rd in the race tomorrow.
John Hunter Nemechek had an outstanding day filling in for the suspended Bubba Wallace. Nemechek topped the morning practice session, then posted the fastest lap in the first round of qualifying. He will start 4th tomorrow in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.
Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top-ten in qualifying. Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain were two playoff drivers that failed to advance out of the first round, and will start 19th and 20th tomorrow.
Byron was the only playoff driver in the second group to advance. Both Penske playoff drivers missed the cut as Ryan Blaney qualified 13th. Joey Logano will start 17th tomorrow but the former Cup champion is already locked into the Championship Four after winning last weekend at Las Vegas.
Denny Hamlin had started on pole the last five times at Homestead, but that streak ended today as he qualified 14th. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver should still be one of the favorites tomorrow, as his three Homestead wins are the most all-time and he was strong in the test here last month.
Previous Homestead-Miami winners
2021 - William Byron
2020 - Denny Hamlin
2019 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Joey Logano
2017 - Martin Truex Jr
2016 - Jimmie Johnson
2015 - Kyle Busch
2014 - Kevin Harvick
2013 - Denny Hamlin
2012 - Jeff Gordon
2011 - Tony Stewart