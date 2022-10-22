NASCAR Homestead Miami Dixie Vodka 400 - Full Qualifying Results

22 Oct 2022
Full results from qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Race 8 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400  - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4John Hunter Nemechek23XI RacingToyota
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Ty Gibbs23XI RacingToyota
7Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
8Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
9Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
10AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
14Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
16Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
17Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
18Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
19Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
20Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
22Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
23Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
24Noah GragsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
25Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
26Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
27Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
28Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
29Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
30Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
31Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
32Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
33Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
35BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord
36Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord

Only three of the eight playoff drivers were able to qualify inside the top-ten today, but they swept the top three spots. William Byron earned his first pole of the season and the 8th of his career. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott will start 2nd and 3rd in the race tomorrow.

John Hunter Nemechek had an outstanding day filling in for the suspended Bubba Wallace. Nemechek topped the morning practice session, then posted the fastest lap in the first round of qualifying. He will start 4th tomorrow in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top-ten in qualifying. Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain were two playoff drivers that failed to advance out of the first round, and will start 19th and 20th tomorrow.

Byron was the only playoff driver in the second group to advance. Both Penske playoff drivers missed the cut as Ryan Blaney qualified 13th. Joey Logano will start 17th tomorrow but the former Cup champion is already locked into the Championship Four after winning last weekend at Las Vegas.

Denny Hamlin had started on pole the last five times at Homestead, but that streak ended today as he qualified 14th. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver should still be one of the favorites tomorrow, as his three Homestead wins are the most all-time and he was strong in the test here last month.

Previous Homestead-Miami winners

2021 - William Byron

2020 - Denny Hamlin

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Joey Logano

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2015 - Kyle Busch

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Denny Hamlin

2012 - Jeff Gordon

2011 - Tony Stewart

 