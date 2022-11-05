NASCAR Phoenix Championship - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR at Phoenix: Joey Logano Earns Pole in Qualifying of Championship Weekend
The stage is set for Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway as Joey Logano earned pole position in qualifying.
|2022 Phoenix Championship - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|4
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|8
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|15
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|20
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|21
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|22
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|34
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Joey Logano is hungry for a second championship, which may come tomorrow at Phoenix. The Team Penske driver earned a major advantage today in qualifying by earning pole position. Logano also gets first choice of his pit stall for tomorrow's race, which may be just as important. He will also have a teammate as his wingman as Ryan Blaney starts on the outside of the front row.
Chase Elliott is also seeking his second title, but the 2020 champ will start from the 5th position tomorrow. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson starts just ahead of him in 4th. The defending series champion is not one of the four drivers competing for the driver’s championship tomorrow, but he is in contention for the owner’s championship.
While Logano and Elliott will start towards the front of the pack tomorrow, Bell and Chastain will have their hands full coming from deeper in the field. Both drivers have struggled to find speed during practice yesterday and qualifying today, but they remain optimistic that their cars will improve when track conditions change during the race. Bell starts 17th and Chastain rolls off in 25th position.
The only Toyota inside the top 11 in qualifying was Ty Gibbs, who will start 10th for 23XI Racing. Gibbs earned pole position earlier in the day for this evening's Xfinity Series race, where he is aiming to win the championship. None of the Stewart Haas Racing drivers are eligible for the championship but three of their four cars qualified inside the top-nine today. Kevin Harvick (7th) has won nine times at Phoenix.
With practice and qualifying in the books, the only thing left to do is race. For the final time this season, the Cup Series will race on Sunday and determine the champion of the 2022 season. Television coverage begins at 3 PM ET on NBC, with a 3:37 green flag at Phoenix Raceway.
Previous Phoenix winners
2022 - Chase Briscoe
2021 - Kyle Larson
2021 - Martin Truex Jr
2020 - Chase Elliott
2020 - Joey Logano
2019 - Denny Hamlin
2019 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Kevin Harvick
2017 - Matt Kenseth
2017 - Ryan Newman
2016 - Joey Logano
2016 - Kevin Harvick
2015 - Dale Earnhardt Jr
2015 - Kevin Harvick
2014 - Kevin Harvick
2014 - Kevin Harvick
2013 - Kevin Harvick
2013 - Carl Edwards
2012 - Kevin Harvick
2012 - Denny Hamlin