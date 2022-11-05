NASCAR at Phoenix: Joey Logano Earns Pole in Qualifying of Championship Weekend

Chad Smith's picture
5 Nov 2022
NASCAR Phoenix Championship - Full Qualifying Results

The stage is set for Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway as Joey Logano earned pole position in qualifying.

2022 Phoenix Championship - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
2Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
3Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
4Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
7Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
8William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
10Ty Gibbs23XI RacingToyota
11Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
12Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
14Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
15Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
18Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
19Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
20Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
21Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
22Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
24Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
25Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
26Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
27Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
28Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
29Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
30Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
31Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
32Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
33BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord
34Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
35Garrett SmithleyRick Ware RacingFord
36Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet

Joey Logano is hungry for a second championship, which may come tomorrow at Phoenix. The Team Penske driver earned a major advantage today in qualifying by earning pole position. Logano also gets first choice of his pit stall for tomorrow's race, which may be just as important. He will also have a teammate as his wingman as Ryan Blaney starts on the outside of the front row.

Chase Elliott is also seeking his second title, but the 2020 champ will start from the 5th position tomorrow. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson starts just ahead of him in 4th. The defending series champion is not one of the four drivers competing for the driver’s championship tomorrow, but he is in contention for the owner’s championship.

While Logano and Elliott will start towards the front of the pack tomorrow, Bell and Chastain will have their hands full coming from deeper in the field. Both drivers have struggled to find speed during practice yesterday and qualifying today, but they remain optimistic that their cars will improve when track conditions change during the race. Bell starts 17th and Chastain rolls off in 25th position.

The only Toyota inside the top 11 in qualifying was Ty Gibbs, who will start 10th for 23XI Racing. Gibbs earned pole position earlier in the day for this evening's Xfinity Series race, where he is aiming to win the championship. None of the Stewart Haas Racing drivers are eligible for the championship but three of their four cars qualified inside the top-nine today. Kevin Harvick (7th) has won nine times at Phoenix.

With practice and qualifying in the books, the only thing left to do is race. For the final time this season, the Cup Series will race on Sunday and determine the champion of the 2022 season. Television coverage begins at 3 PM ET on NBC, with a 3:37 green flag at Phoenix Raceway.

Previous Phoenix winners

2022 - Chase Briscoe

2021 - Kyle Larson

2021 - Martin Truex Jr

2020 - Chase Elliott

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Denny Hamlin

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Matt Kenseth

2017 - Ryan Newman

2016 - Joey Logano

2016 - Kevin Harvick

2015 - Dale Earnhardt Jr

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Carl Edwards

2012 - Kevin Harvick

2012 - Denny Hamlin

 