NASCAR Phoenix Championship - Full Qualifying Results

2022 Phoenix Championship - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 7 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 8 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 10 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 15 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 19 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 20 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 30 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 33 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 34 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano is hungry for a second championship, which may come tomorrow at Phoenix. The Team Penske driver earned a major advantage today in qualifying by earning pole position. Logano also gets first choice of his pit stall for tomorrow's race, which may be just as important. He will also have a teammate as his wingman as Ryan Blaney starts on the outside of the front row.

Chase Elliott is also seeking his second title, but the 2020 champ will start from the 5th position tomorrow. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson starts just ahead of him in 4th. The defending series champion is not one of the four drivers competing for the driver’s championship tomorrow, but he is in contention for the owner’s championship.

While Logano and Elliott will start towards the front of the pack tomorrow, Bell and Chastain will have their hands full coming from deeper in the field. Both drivers have struggled to find speed during practice yesterday and qualifying today, but they remain optimistic that their cars will improve when track conditions change during the race. Bell starts 17th and Chastain rolls off in 25th position.

The only Toyota inside the top 11 in qualifying was Ty Gibbs, who will start 10th for 23XI Racing. Gibbs earned pole position earlier in the day for this evening's Xfinity Series race, where he is aiming to win the championship. None of the Stewart Haas Racing drivers are eligible for the championship but three of their four cars qualified inside the top-nine today. Kevin Harvick (7th) has won nine times at Phoenix.

With practice and qualifying in the books, the only thing left to do is race. For the final time this season, the Cup Series will race on Sunday and determine the champion of the 2022 season. Television coverage begins at 3 PM ET on NBC, with a 3:37 green flag at Phoenix Raceway.

Previous Phoenix winners

2022 - Chase Briscoe

2021 - Kyle Larson

2021 - Martin Truex Jr

2020 - Chase Elliott

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Denny Hamlin

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Matt Kenseth

2017 - Ryan Newman

2016 - Joey Logano

2016 - Kevin Harvick

2015 - Dale Earnhardt Jr

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Carl Edwards

2012 - Kevin Harvick

2012 - Denny Hamlin