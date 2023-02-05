Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 14 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 19 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 21 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 22 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 24 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 27 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 30 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 36 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Justin Haley was the fastest driver on Saturday night, posting a lap of 13.413 seconds on the asphalt of the LA Coliseum. The Kaulig Racing driver will have pole position for the first Heat race tomorrow. With four Heat races scheduled, four drivers were able to earn a pole starting spot tomorrow.

Four teams were represented within that group. Kyle Busch was 2nd fastest overall and will start on pole in the second Heat race with his new team, Richard Childress Racing. His old team, Joe Gibbs Racing, will be represented by Christopher Bell, and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was the other driver to earn a Heat race pole.

Just missing out on one of the top spots was Aric Almirola. The Stewart Haas Racing driver was the only Ford represented in the top 12 in qualifying. Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top ten. Defending race winner and reigning series champion Joey Logano was 17th in qualifying.

Rookie Ty Gibbs experienced a scary situation in practice when a fire erupted inside his No. 54 Toyota. It looked as though the fire came from the rocker box area, which was something that NASCAR addressed in the offseason with changes in hopes of fixing that known issue. Gibbs was okay, but the team was deemed to have made unapproved adjustments during the repair and was not allowed to qualify. Ty will have to race his way into the main event tomorrow night.

In the final practice session, Chase Briscoe nudged Allmendinger on one end of the race track. Allmendinger retaliated seconds later by sending the No. 14 Mustang into the Turn 4 wall. Briscoe just signed a contract extension with SHR and Allmendinger is returning the Kaulig Racing on a full-time basis this season.

Previous Busch Light Clash Winners

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Kyle Busch

2020: Erik Jones

2019: Jimmie Johnson

2018: Brad Keselowski

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Matt Kenseth

2014: Denny Hamlin

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Kyle Busch

2011: Kurt Busch

2010: Kevin Harvick