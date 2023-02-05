Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Haley, Busch, Bell, Byron Earn Pole Position for Clash Heat Races at Coliseum
Full results from qualifying at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|14
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|21
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|22
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|24
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|30
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|36
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
Justin Haley was the fastest driver on Saturday night, posting a lap of 13.413 seconds on the asphalt of the LA Coliseum. The Kaulig Racing driver will have pole position for the first Heat race tomorrow. With four Heat races scheduled, four drivers were able to earn a pole starting spot tomorrow.
Four teams were represented within that group. Kyle Busch was 2nd fastest overall and will start on pole in the second Heat race with his new team, Richard Childress Racing. His old team, Joe Gibbs Racing, will be represented by Christopher Bell, and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was the other driver to earn a Heat race pole.
Just missing out on one of the top spots was Aric Almirola. The Stewart Haas Racing driver was the only Ford represented in the top 12 in qualifying. Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top ten. Defending race winner and reigning series champion Joey Logano was 17th in qualifying.
Rookie Ty Gibbs experienced a scary situation in practice when a fire erupted inside his No. 54 Toyota. It looked as though the fire came from the rocker box area, which was something that NASCAR addressed in the offseason with changes in hopes of fixing that known issue. Gibbs was okay, but the team was deemed to have made unapproved adjustments during the repair and was not allowed to qualify. Ty will have to race his way into the main event tomorrow night.
In the final practice session, Chase Briscoe nudged Allmendinger on one end of the race track. Allmendinger retaliated seconds later by sending the No. 14 Mustang into the Turn 4 wall. Briscoe just signed a contract extension with SHR and Allmendinger is returning the Kaulig Racing on a full-time basis this season.
Previous Busch Light Clash Winners
2022: Joey Logano
2021: Kyle Busch
2020: Erik Jones
2019: Jimmie Johnson
2018: Brad Keselowski
2017: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
2015: Matt Kenseth
2014: Denny Hamlin
2013: Kevin Harvick
2012: Kyle Busch
2011: Kurt Busch
2010: Kevin Harvick