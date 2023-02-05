Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Haley, Busch, Bell, Byron Earn Pole Position for Clash Heat Races at Coliseum

Chad Smith's picture
5 Feb 2023
2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
2Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
3Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
6Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
7Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
9Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
12Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
13Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
14Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
15Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
16Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
17Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
18Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
19Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
20Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
21Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
22Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
23Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
24Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
25Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
27Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
28Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
29Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
30Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
31JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
32Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
33Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
35Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
36Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota

Justin Haley was the fastest driver on Saturday night, posting a lap of 13.413 seconds on the asphalt of the LA Coliseum. The Kaulig Racing driver will have pole position for the first Heat race tomorrow. With four Heat races scheduled, four drivers were able to earn a pole starting spot tomorrow.

Four teams were represented within that group. Kyle Busch was 2nd fastest overall and will start on pole in the second Heat race with his new team, Richard Childress Racing. His old team, Joe Gibbs Racing, will be represented by Christopher Bell, and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was the other driver to earn a Heat race pole.

Just missing out on one of the top spots was Aric Almirola. The Stewart Haas Racing driver was the only Ford represented in the top 12 in qualifying. Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top ten. Defending race winner and reigning series champion Joey Logano was 17th in qualifying.

Rookie Ty Gibbs experienced a scary situation in practice when a fire erupted inside his No. 54 Toyota. It looked as though the fire came from the rocker box area, which was something that NASCAR addressed in the offseason with changes in hopes of fixing that known issue. Gibbs was okay, but the team was deemed to have made unapproved adjustments during the repair and was not allowed to qualify. Ty will have to race his way into the main event tomorrow night.

In the final practice session, Chase Briscoe nudged Allmendinger on one end of the race track. Allmendinger retaliated seconds later by sending the No. 14 Mustang into the Turn 4 wall. Briscoe just signed a contract extension with SHR and Allmendinger is returning the Kaulig Racing on a full-time basis this season.

Previous Busch Light Clash Winners

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Kyle Busch

2020: Erik Jones

2019: Jimmie Johnson

2018: Brad Keselowski

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Matt Kenseth

2014: Denny Hamlin

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Kyle Busch

2011: Kurt Busch

2010: Kevin Harvick

 