2023 NASCAR Echopark Texas Grand Prix at COTA – Full Race Results

2023 COTA Echopark Texas Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 8 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 9 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Jenson Button Rick Ware Racing Ford 19 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 21 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 22 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 23 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 24 Jordan Taylor Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 26 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Kimi Raikkonen TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 29 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 30 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 31 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 33 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 35 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 36 Conor Daly TMT Racing Chevrolet 37 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 39 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

It was a slow start to the season for Tyler Reddick with his new team, but the 23XI Racing driver scored his first victory of the season today at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. It is the fourth career win for Reddick, who led a race-high 41 laps and won by 1.4 seconds.

Kyle Busch, driving the same car that Reddick won two road course races with last year, had a solid rebound and delivered a runner-up finish. He was able to push harder towards the end of the race and got alongside Reddick, but didn't have the car capable of getting around him.

Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, and William Byron earned top-five finishes on Sunday. Chastain and Bowman were the top two finishers in this race last year. Byron, who started on pole, was the only driver that could seriously challenge Reddick all day. The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet led 28 laps in today's race.

Austin Cindric, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top ten on Sunday. The race did not have stage break cautions, but there were plenty of yellow flags being waved today. Most of them were towards the end of the race, as it took three overtime finishes to complete the race. Reddick was able to fend off challengers on every restart, and earned the win.

Jenson Button was the highest-finishing one-off driver, with an 18th place result. Jordan Taylor (24th) had a strong qualifying performance on Saturday, but the race proved to be more challenging. Kimi Raikkonen finished 27th, after a late-race spin ruined his good run. It was a short return for Jimmie Johnson, who was taken out on the very first lap of the race.

Previous COTA winners

2022: Ross Chastain

2021: Chase Elliott