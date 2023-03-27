NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Wins Echopark Texas Grand Prix at COTA – Full Race Results

27 Mar 2023
2023 NASCAR Echopark Texas Grand Prix at COTA – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Echopark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, won by Tyler Reddick.

2023 COTA Echopark Texas Grand Prix - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
2Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
3Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
5William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
7Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
8Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
9Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
11Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
12Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
13Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
14Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
16Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
17Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
18Jenson ButtonRick Ware RacingFord
19Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
20Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
21Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
22Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
23Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
24Jordan TaylorHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
25Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
26Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
27Kimi RaikkonenTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
28Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
29Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
30Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
31Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
32Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
34AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
35Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
36Conor DalyTMT RacingChevrolet
37Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
38Jimmie JohnsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
39Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet

It was a slow start to the season for Tyler Reddick with his new team, but the 23XI Racing driver scored his first victory of the season today at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. It is the fourth career win for Reddick, who led a race-high 41 laps and won by 1.4 seconds.

Kyle Busch, driving the same car that Reddick won two road course races with last year, had a solid rebound and delivered a runner-up finish. He was able to push harder towards the end of the race and got alongside Reddick, but didn't have the car capable of getting around him.

Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, and William Byron earned top-five finishes on Sunday. Chastain and Bowman were the top two finishers in this race last year. Byron, who started on pole, was the only driver that could seriously challenge Reddick all day. The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet led 28 laps in today's race.

Austin Cindric, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top ten on Sunday. The race did not have stage break cautions, but there were plenty of yellow flags being waved today. Most of them were towards the end of the race, as it took three overtime finishes to complete the race. Reddick was able to fend off challengers on every restart, and earned the win.

Jenson Button was the highest-finishing one-off driver, with an 18th place result. Jordan Taylor (24th) had a strong qualifying performance on Saturday, but the race proved to be more challenging. Kimi Raikkonen finished 27th, after a late-race spin ruined his good run. It was a short return for Jimmie Johnson, who was taken out on the very first lap of the race.

Previous COTA winners

2022: Ross Chastain

2021: Chase Elliott

 