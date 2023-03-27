2023 NASCAR Echopark Texas Grand Prix at COTA – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Wins Echopark Texas Grand Prix at COTA – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Echopark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, won by Tyler Reddick.
|2023 COTA Echopark Texas Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|11
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|13
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Jenson Button
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|19
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|22
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|23
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|24
|Jordan Taylor
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|26
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Kimi Raikkonen
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|30
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|33
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|36
|Conor Daly
|TMT Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|39
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
It was a slow start to the season for Tyler Reddick with his new team, but the 23XI Racing driver scored his first victory of the season today at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. It is the fourth career win for Reddick, who led a race-high 41 laps and won by 1.4 seconds.
Kyle Busch, driving the same car that Reddick won two road course races with last year, had a solid rebound and delivered a runner-up finish. He was able to push harder towards the end of the race and got alongside Reddick, but didn't have the car capable of getting around him.
Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, and William Byron earned top-five finishes on Sunday. Chastain and Bowman were the top two finishers in this race last year. Byron, who started on pole, was the only driver that could seriously challenge Reddick all day. The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet led 28 laps in today's race.
Austin Cindric, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top ten on Sunday. The race did not have stage break cautions, but there were plenty of yellow flags being waved today. Most of them were towards the end of the race, as it took three overtime finishes to complete the race. Reddick was able to fend off challengers on every restart, and earned the win.
Jenson Button was the highest-finishing one-off driver, with an 18th place result. Jordan Taylor (24th) had a strong qualifying performance on Saturday, but the race proved to be more challenging. Kimi Raikkonen finished 27th, after a late-race spin ruined his good run. It was a short return for Jimmie Johnson, who was taken out on the very first lap of the race.
Previous COTA winners
2022: Ross Chastain
2021: Chase Elliott