NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Earns GEICO 500 Pole at Talladega: Full Qualifying Results
|2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|25
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|26
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|29
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|31
|Austin Hill
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|37
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|38
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Denny Hamlin earned his fourth Talladega pole on Saturday, leading a strong effort for Joe Gibbs Racing on the superspeedway. Hamlin edged out Aric Almirola in the final round of qualifying to earn the 37th pole of his career, and his first this season. The two-time winner has an average starting position of 1.6 over the last seven races here.
Rookie Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 tomorrow while Row 3 features Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell. Blaney's last Cup victory came here during the 2020 season. The two-time Talladega winner finished runner-up in the Fall race last year and is hoping to snap his 55-race winless streak tomorrow afternoon.
Veterans Martin Truex Jr and Joey Logano will start in Row 4 with Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher completing the top ten in qualifying. Truex, who is on a 53-race winless streak, has never been to victory lane at any superspeedway track. His car has the power though, as all four JGR cars qualified inside the top seven spots. The two other Toyota drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, start 12th and 13th tomorrow.
Kevin Harvick was bumped out of the first round by Larson, the final car on track. The Stewart Haas Racing driver should be a factor in the race tomorrow, as the organization clearly has the speed in their Fords. Larson is the only Chevrolet driver that will start inside the top 15 after Austin Dillon serves his penalty.
Chevrolet clearly lacked something in qualifying, which was a bit surprising. Larson was able to squeak his way in, but the other Hendrick Motorsports entries are starting 18th (William Byron), 27th (Alex Bowman), and 29th (Chase Elliott) tomorrow. Kyle Busch qualified 17th in his Chevrolet while Trackhouse teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain line up 22nd and 23rd on Sunday.
Previous Talladega winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2022: Ross Chastain
2021: Bubba Wallace
2021: Brad Keselowski
2020: Denny Hamlin
2020: Ryan Blaney
2019: Ryan Blaney
2019: Chase Elliott
2018: Aric Almirola
2018: Joey Logano
2017: Brad Keselowski
2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr
2016: Joey Logano
2016: Brad Keselowski
2015: Joey Logano
2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2014: Brad Keselowski
2014: Denny Hamlin