NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Earns GEICO 500 Pole at Talladega: Full Qualifying Results

22 Apr 2023
NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Talladega where Denny Hamlin earned pole position for the race.

2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
3Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
5Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
6Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
9Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
11Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
12Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
13Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
14Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
15Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
16Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
17Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
18William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
20Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
21Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
22Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
23Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
24Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
25Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
26Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
27Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
28Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
29Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
30Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
31Austin HillBeard MotorsportsChevrolet
32Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
34Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
36Riley HerbstRick Ware RacingFord
37BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
38JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord

Denny Hamlin earned his fourth Talladega pole on Saturday, leading a strong effort for Joe Gibbs Racing on the superspeedway. Hamlin edged out Aric Almirola in the final round of qualifying to earn the 37th pole of his career, and his first this season. The two-time winner has an average starting position of 1.6 over the last seven races here.

Rookie Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 tomorrow while Row 3 features Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell. Blaney's last Cup victory came here during the 2020 season. The two-time Talladega winner finished runner-up in the Fall race last year and is hoping to snap his 55-race winless streak tomorrow afternoon.

Veterans Martin Truex Jr and Joey Logano will start in Row 4 with Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher completing the top ten in qualifying. Truex, who is on a 53-race winless streak, has never been to victory lane at any superspeedway track. His car has the power though, as all four JGR cars qualified inside the top seven spots. The two other Toyota drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, start 12th and 13th tomorrow.

Kevin Harvick was bumped out of the first round by Larson, the final car on track. The Stewart Haas Racing driver should be a factor in the race tomorrow, as the organization clearly has the speed in their Fords. Larson is the only Chevrolet driver that will start inside the top 15 after Austin Dillon serves his penalty.

Chevrolet clearly lacked something in qualifying, which was a bit surprising. Larson was able to squeak his way in, but the other Hendrick Motorsports entries are starting 18th (William Byron), 27th (Alex Bowman), and 29th (Chase Elliott) tomorrow. Kyle Busch qualified 17th in his Chevrolet while Trackhouse teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain line up 22nd and 23rd on Sunday.

Previous Talladega winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: Ross Chastain

2021: Bubba Wallace

2021: Brad Keselowski

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Ryan Blaney

2019: Ryan Blaney

2019: Chase Elliott

2018: Aric Almirola

2018: Joey Logano

2017: Brad Keselowski

2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr

2016: Joey Logano

2016: Brad Keselowski

2015: Joey Logano

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Denny Hamlin

 