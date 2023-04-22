NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 3 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 6 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 9 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 11 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 12 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 16 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 21 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 25 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 26 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 31 Austin Hill Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 34 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford 37 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 38 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin earned his fourth Talladega pole on Saturday, leading a strong effort for Joe Gibbs Racing on the superspeedway. Hamlin edged out Aric Almirola in the final round of qualifying to earn the 37th pole of his career, and his first this season. The two-time winner has an average starting position of 1.6 over the last seven races here.

Rookie Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 tomorrow while Row 3 features Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell. Blaney's last Cup victory came here during the 2020 season. The two-time Talladega winner finished runner-up in the Fall race last year and is hoping to snap his 55-race winless streak tomorrow afternoon.

Veterans Martin Truex Jr and Joey Logano will start in Row 4 with Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher completing the top ten in qualifying. Truex, who is on a 53-race winless streak, has never been to victory lane at any superspeedway track. His car has the power though, as all four JGR cars qualified inside the top seven spots. The two other Toyota drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, start 12th and 13th tomorrow.

Kevin Harvick was bumped out of the first round by Larson, the final car on track. The Stewart Haas Racing driver should be a factor in the race tomorrow, as the organization clearly has the speed in their Fords. Larson is the only Chevrolet driver that will start inside the top 15 after Austin Dillon serves his penalty.

Chevrolet clearly lacked something in qualifying, which was a bit surprising. Larson was able to squeak his way in, but the other Hendrick Motorsports entries are starting 18th (William Byron), 27th (Alex Bowman), and 29th (Chase Elliott) tomorrow. Kyle Busch qualified 17th in his Chevrolet while Trackhouse teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain line up 22nd and 23rd on Sunday.

Previous Talladega winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: Ross Chastain

2021: Bubba Wallace

2021: Brad Keselowski

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Ryan Blaney

2019: Ryan Blaney

2019: Chase Elliott

2018: Aric Almirola

2018: Joey Logano

2017: Brad Keselowski

2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr

2016: Joey Logano

2016: Brad Keselowski

2015: Joey Logano

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Denny Hamlin