2023 NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Wins GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway – Full Race Results

Chad Smith's picture
24 Apr 2023
Full race results from the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, won by Kyle Busch.

Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
2Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
3Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
4Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
5Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
6Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
7William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
8Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
10Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
11JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
12Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
13Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
14Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
16Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
17Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
18Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
19BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
20Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
21Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
22Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
23Austin HillBeard MotorsportsChevrolet
24Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
25Riley HerbstRick Ware RacingFord
26Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
27Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
28Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
29AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
30Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
31Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
32Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
33Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
34Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
35Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
36Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
37Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
38Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet

There is never any shortage of drama at Talladega Superspeedway, and today's race was no exception. Several contenders were in position to win the GEICO 500 until a crash on the final lap of the race gave Kyle Busch his second win at the track, and his first since 2008. This is the second win of the season for Busch, and the Richard Childress Racing driver becomes the seventh different Talladega winner in the last seven races.

The final restart was going smoothly until Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney got squirrely when Blaney tried to give Bubba a push. They both went high, then slid down the banking and into the lead pack. Blaney was able to continue, and scored a runner up finish for Team Penske. Busch slid through and was in the right place at the right time to come away with the victory.

Chase Briscoe rebounded to finish 4th after a rough start to the race. The Stewart Haas Racing driver locked up his brakes coming to pit road during his first pit stop. He spun and was not able to continue, which brought out a caution flag. Chris Buescher snuck his way to the front towards the end of the race to finish 3rd while Brad Keselowski finished 5th in what was a solid afternoon for RFK Racing.

Erik Jones, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, and Todd Gilliland completed the top-ten on Sunday. The biggest incident occurred on the penultimate restart, when Noah Gragson tried to block Chastain while battling for the lead. The crash only collected four cars, but Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson had a massive crash but both drivers were able to escape without injury.

The race once again went to an overtime finish, which put several drivers at the front of the pack in peril of running out of gas. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Ross Chastain had no choice but to hit pit road for fuel. Ty Gibbs was one of the drivers that gambled, but the rookie ran out of gas on the final restart. They all finished 15th or worse, but that is simply a product of racing at Talladega.

Previous Talladega winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: Ross Chastain

2021: Bubba Wallace

2021: Brad Keselowski

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Ryan Blaney

2019: Ryan Blaney

2019: Chase Elliott

2018: Aric Almirola

2018: Joey Logano

2017: Brad Keselowski

2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr

2016: Joey Logano

2016: Brad Keselowski

2015: Joey Logano

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Denny Hamlin

 