2023 NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway – Full Race Results

2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 4 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 6 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 7 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 12 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 17 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Austin Hill Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford 26 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 27 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 29 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 31 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 35 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 37 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

There is never any shortage of drama at Talladega Superspeedway, and today's race was no exception. Several contenders were in position to win the GEICO 500 until a crash on the final lap of the race gave Kyle Busch his second win at the track, and his first since 2008. This is the second win of the season for Busch, and the Richard Childress Racing driver becomes the seventh different Talladega winner in the last seven races.

The final restart was going smoothly until Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney got squirrely when Blaney tried to give Bubba a push. They both went high, then slid down the banking and into the lead pack. Blaney was able to continue, and scored a runner up finish for Team Penske. Busch slid through and was in the right place at the right time to come away with the victory.

Chase Briscoe rebounded to finish 4th after a rough start to the race. The Stewart Haas Racing driver locked up his brakes coming to pit road during his first pit stop. He spun and was not able to continue, which brought out a caution flag. Chris Buescher snuck his way to the front towards the end of the race to finish 3rd while Brad Keselowski finished 5th in what was a solid afternoon for RFK Racing.

Erik Jones, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, and Todd Gilliland completed the top-ten on Sunday. The biggest incident occurred on the penultimate restart, when Noah Gragson tried to block Chastain while battling for the lead. The crash only collected four cars, but Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson had a massive crash but both drivers were able to escape without injury.

The race once again went to an overtime finish, which put several drivers at the front of the pack in peril of running out of gas. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Ross Chastain had no choice but to hit pit road for fuel. Ty Gibbs was one of the drivers that gambled, but the rookie ran out of gas on the final restart. They all finished 15th or worse, but that is simply a product of racing at Talladega.

Previous Talladega winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: Ross Chastain

2021: Bubba Wallace

2021: Brad Keselowski

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Ryan Blaney

2019: Ryan Blaney

2019: Chase Elliott

2018: Aric Almirola

2018: Joey Logano

2017: Brad Keselowski

2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr

2016: Joey Logano

2016: Brad Keselowski

2015: Joey Logano

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Denny Hamlin