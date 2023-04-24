2023 NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Wins GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, won by Kyle Busch.
|2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|7
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|11
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|12
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Austin Hill
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|26
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|31
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|35
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|37
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
There is never any shortage of drama at Talladega Superspeedway, and today's race was no exception. Several contenders were in position to win the GEICO 500 until a crash on the final lap of the race gave Kyle Busch his second win at the track, and his first since 2008. This is the second win of the season for Busch, and the Richard Childress Racing driver becomes the seventh different Talladega winner in the last seven races.
The final restart was going smoothly until Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney got squirrely when Blaney tried to give Bubba a push. They both went high, then slid down the banking and into the lead pack. Blaney was able to continue, and scored a runner up finish for Team Penske. Busch slid through and was in the right place at the right time to come away with the victory.
Chase Briscoe rebounded to finish 4th after a rough start to the race. The Stewart Haas Racing driver locked up his brakes coming to pit road during his first pit stop. He spun and was not able to continue, which brought out a caution flag. Chris Buescher snuck his way to the front towards the end of the race to finish 3rd while Brad Keselowski finished 5th in what was a solid afternoon for RFK Racing.
Erik Jones, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, and Todd Gilliland completed the top-ten on Sunday. The biggest incident occurred on the penultimate restart, when Noah Gragson tried to block Chastain while battling for the lead. The crash only collected four cars, but Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson had a massive crash but both drivers were able to escape without injury.
The race once again went to an overtime finish, which put several drivers at the front of the pack in peril of running out of gas. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Ross Chastain had no choice but to hit pit road for fuel. Ty Gibbs was one of the drivers that gambled, but the rookie ran out of gas on the final restart. They all finished 15th or worse, but that is simply a product of racing at Talladega.
Previous Talladega winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2022: Ross Chastain
2021: Bubba Wallace
2021: Brad Keselowski
2020: Denny Hamlin
2020: Ryan Blaney
2019: Ryan Blaney
2019: Chase Elliott
2018: Aric Almirola
2018: Joey Logano
2017: Brad Keselowski
2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr
2016: Joey Logano
2016: Brad Keselowski
2015: Joey Logano
2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2014: Brad Keselowski
2014: Denny Hamlin