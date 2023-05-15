2023 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway – Full Race Results

2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 5 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 7 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 10 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 11 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 14 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 19 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 20 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 23 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 26 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 27 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Ryan Newman Rick Ware Racing Ford 29 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 30 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 36 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford

A rather tame race dominated by one driver quickly reversed course in the final stage, when chaos ensued. With multiple crashes taking out several contenders on the final few restarts, William Byron was able to walk away with the trophy at Darlington Raceway. Byron earned his third victory of the season, and his first at Darlington, a place that he should have won last year before being bumped from the lead on the final lap.

Kevin Harvick earned his best result of the season with a runner-up finish with a damaged race car. Chase Elliott scored his best finish since returning to the cockpit while Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace had strong runs to finish inside the top-five. The rest of the top-ten finishers were Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher.

The story of the race was the day for Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started the race on pole, and led the first 145 laps before finally being overtaken by Ross Chastain. The two came together at the conclusion of Stage 2 as Truex tried to sweep the two stages. The contact sent Martin spinning, and Chastain went on to win the stage with a slightly damaged car. Truex was able to climb all the way back up to 4th with 12 laps to go before a crash ended his day in 31st position.

Kyle Larson also had an incident with Chastain, as the two battled for the lead with five laps remaining. The crash took out two more contenders, after the one with 12 laps left saw eight drivers involved. The race, which had been mild, became a war of attrition. Byron survived, but he was more than deserving of the win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver ran inside the top-five all day, then capitalized when the opportunity came.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr (13th) and Christopher Bell (14th) both had top-five finishes seemingly in the bag, before bad luck bit them. Stenhouse had a tire go down that sent him spinning and Bell was running in 2nd after his last pit stop but had to come back in because of a loose wheel. Tyler Reddick was fast all day, but got put into the wall by Blaney early in the race, then was collected in the eight-car crash towards the end.

Previous Darlington winners

2022: Erik Jones

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Erik Jones

2018: Brad Keselowski

2017: Denny Hamlin

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2015: Carl Edwards

2014: Kevin Harvick