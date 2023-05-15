2023 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: William Byron Wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, won by William Byron.
|2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|3
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|7
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|26
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|27
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Ryan Newman
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|34
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
A rather tame race dominated by one driver quickly reversed course in the final stage, when chaos ensued. With multiple crashes taking out several contenders on the final few restarts, William Byron was able to walk away with the trophy at Darlington Raceway. Byron earned his third victory of the season, and his first at Darlington, a place that he should have won last year before being bumped from the lead on the final lap.
Kevin Harvick earned his best result of the season with a runner-up finish with a damaged race car. Chase Elliott scored his best finish since returning to the cockpit while Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace had strong runs to finish inside the top-five. The rest of the top-ten finishers were Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher.
The story of the race was the day for Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started the race on pole, and led the first 145 laps before finally being overtaken by Ross Chastain. The two came together at the conclusion of Stage 2 as Truex tried to sweep the two stages. The contact sent Martin spinning, and Chastain went on to win the stage with a slightly damaged car. Truex was able to climb all the way back up to 4th with 12 laps to go before a crash ended his day in 31st position.
Kyle Larson also had an incident with Chastain, as the two battled for the lead with five laps remaining. The crash took out two more contenders, after the one with 12 laps left saw eight drivers involved. The race, which had been mild, became a war of attrition. Byron survived, but he was more than deserving of the win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver ran inside the top-five all day, then capitalized when the opportunity came.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr (13th) and Christopher Bell (14th) both had top-five finishes seemingly in the bag, before bad luck bit them. Stenhouse had a tire go down that sent him spinning and Bell was running in 2nd after his last pit stop but had to come back in because of a loose wheel. Tyler Reddick was fast all day, but got put into the wall by Blaney early in the race, then was collected in the eight-car crash towards the end.
Previous Darlington winners
2022: Erik Jones
2022: Joey Logano
2021: Denny Hamlin
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2020: Kevin Harvick
2020: Denny Hamlin
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Erik Jones
2018: Brad Keselowski
2017: Denny Hamlin
2016: Martin Truex Jr
2015: Carl Edwards
2014: Kevin Harvick