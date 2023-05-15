2023 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: William Byron Wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway – Full Race Results

15 May 2023
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
3Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
5Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
6Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
7Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
8Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
9Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
10Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
11Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
12Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
14Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
16Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
17Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
18Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
19Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
20Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
21Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
22Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
23AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
24Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
25Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
26Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
27Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
28Ryan NewmanRick Ware RacingFord
29Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
30Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
31Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
32BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
33Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
34Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
35Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
36Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord

A rather tame race dominated by one driver quickly reversed course in the final stage, when chaos ensued. With multiple crashes taking out several contenders on the final few restarts, William Byron was able to walk away with the trophy at Darlington Raceway. Byron earned his third victory of the season, and his first at Darlington, a place that he should have won last year before being bumped from the lead on the final lap.

Kevin Harvick earned his best result of the season with a runner-up finish with a damaged race car. Chase Elliott scored his best finish since returning to the cockpit while Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace had strong runs to finish inside the top-five. The rest of the top-ten finishers were Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher.

The story of the race was the day for Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started the race on pole, and led the first 145 laps before finally being overtaken by Ross Chastain. The two came together at the conclusion of Stage 2 as Truex tried to sweep the two stages. The contact sent Martin spinning, and Chastain went on to win the stage with a slightly damaged car. Truex was able to climb all the way back up to 4th with 12 laps to go before a crash ended his day in 31st position.

Kyle Larson also had an incident with Chastain, as the two battled for the lead with five laps remaining. The crash took out two more contenders, after the one with 12 laps left saw eight drivers involved. The race, which had been mild, became a war of attrition. Byron survived, but he was more than deserving of the win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver ran inside the top-five all day, then capitalized when the opportunity came.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr (13th) and Christopher Bell (14th) both had top-five finishes seemingly in the bag, before bad luck bit them. Stenhouse had a tire go down that sent him spinning and Bell was running in 2nd after his last pit stop but had to come back in because of a loose wheel. Tyler Reddick was fast all day, but got put into the wall by Blaney early in the race, then was collected in the eight-car crash towards the end.

Previous Darlington winners

2022: Erik Jones

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Erik Jones

2018: Brad Keselowski

2017: Denny Hamlin

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2015: Carl Edwards

2014: Kevin Harvick