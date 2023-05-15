2023 Darlington Raceway Goodyear 400 Driver Ratings

NASCAR: Driver Rankings For Throwback Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
William Byron: 10
Other contenders may have gotten taken out, but Byron ran inside the top-five all afternoon and was able to capitalize when the opportunity came.
Kevin Harvick: 9
Despite getting caught up in the big wreck at the end of the race, Harvick was able to recover with a runner-up finish.
Chase Elliott: 9
He didn't have the car to win, but Chase looked the most comfortable in the car since returning from his injury, and delivered a 3rd place finish.
Brad Keselowski: 8
The entire RFK Racing organization continues to impress, and the co-owner is often leading the charge, just like today.
Bubba Wallace: 7
After leading the first lap, it looked like Bubba might be in contention for the win, but it was still a solid top-five for the 23XI Racing driver.
Harrison Burton: 9
Easily Burton's best race of the season, but it will be interesting to see if the legendary single-car team can carry any positive momentum over next week.
Kyle Busch: 6
Another potential victory slipped away with another mistake on pit road by the veteran driver.
Justin Haley: 7
A great run for Haley, who was able to take advantage of the misfortune that other drivers endured.
Ryan Blaney: 6
Another top-ten run, but mistakes on pit lane and contact with other drivers on the track aren't what Team Penske were hoping to see.
Chris Buescher: 8
Both RFK Racing cars inside the top-ten once again.
Todd Gilliland: 9
A legitimate top-15 run nearly turned into a top-ten at the end, as Gilliland continues to be one of the best underdog stories in NASCAR.
Denny Hamlin: 6
Given Hamlin's past performances at Darlington, this was somewhat disappointing for the driver of the No. 11 Toyota.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 8
Stenhouse was showing that his sensational qualifying effort was no fluke. It was a shame that his top-five run went out the window when a flat tire sent him spinning late in the race.
Christopher Bell: 7
Bell also had a stroke of bad luck at the worst possible time. He had to come back down pit road to fix a loose wheel after his initial pit stop put him on the front row with 12 laps remaining.
Ty Gibbs: 6
A quiet day for the rookie, which isn't always a bad thing.
Chase Briscoe: 7
After a poor qualifying performance, Briscoe did a nice job of maneuvering his way through the field.
Joey Logano: 5
The No. 22 team has been out to lunch over the last few weeks, which could be a cause for concern.
Austin Cindric: 5
Just another mediocre run for Cindric, as Team Penske looks for answers.
Kyle Larson: 9
Battling with Chastain for the lead typically doesn't end well for the other driver, which was the case again today.
Tyler Reddick: 7
It was a rough race for Reddick, who got ran into by Blaney early in the day, then got caught up in the big accident near the end of the race.
Ross Chastain: 4
More of the same from Chastain, who keeps running well, but also running into other cars.
Martin Truex Jr: 2
His day of domination quickly went south after his contact with Chastain as they battled for the Stage 2 victory. A disappointing result for arguably the best car at Darlington this weekend.