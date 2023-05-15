2023 Darlington Raceway Goodyear 400 Driver Ratings

William Byron: 10

Other contenders may have gotten taken out, but Byron ran inside the top-five all afternoon and was able to capitalize when the opportunity came.

Kevin Harvick: 9

Despite getting caught up in the big wreck at the end of the race, Harvick was able to recover with a runner-up finish.

Chase Elliott: 9

He didn't have the car to win, but Chase looked the most comfortable in the car since returning from his injury, and delivered a 3rd place finish.

Brad Keselowski: 8

The entire RFK Racing organization continues to impress, and the co-owner is often leading the charge, just like today.

Bubba Wallace: 7

After leading the first lap, it looked like Bubba might be in contention for the win, but it was still a solid top-five for the 23XI Racing driver.

Harrison Burton: 9

Easily Burton's best race of the season, but it will be interesting to see if the legendary single-car team can carry any positive momentum over next week.

Kyle Busch: 6

Another potential victory slipped away with another mistake on pit road by the veteran driver.

Justin Haley: 7

A great run for Haley, who was able to take advantage of the misfortune that other drivers endured.

Ryan Blaney: 6

Another top-ten run, but mistakes on pit lane and contact with other drivers on the track aren't what Team Penske were hoping to see.

Chris Buescher: 8

Both RFK Racing cars inside the top-ten once again.

Todd Gilliland: 9

A legitimate top-15 run nearly turned into a top-ten at the end, as Gilliland continues to be one of the best underdog stories in NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin: 6

Given Hamlin's past performances at Darlington, this was somewhat disappointing for the driver of the No. 11 Toyota.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 8

Stenhouse was showing that his sensational qualifying effort was no fluke. It was a shame that his top-five run went out the window when a flat tire sent him spinning late in the race.

Christopher Bell: 7

Bell also had a stroke of bad luck at the worst possible time. He had to come back down pit road to fix a loose wheel after his initial pit stop put him on the front row with 12 laps remaining.

Ty Gibbs: 6

A quiet day for the rookie, which isn't always a bad thing.

Chase Briscoe: 7

After a poor qualifying performance, Briscoe did a nice job of maneuvering his way through the field.

Joey Logano: 5

The No. 22 team has been out to lunch over the last few weeks, which could be a cause for concern.

Austin Cindric: 5

Just another mediocre run for Cindric, as Team Penske looks for answers.

Kyle Larson: 9

Battling with Chastain for the lead typically doesn't end well for the other driver, which was the case again today.

Tyler Reddick: 7

It was a rough race for Reddick, who got ran into by Blaney early in the day, then got caught up in the big accident near the end of the race.

Ross Chastain: 4

More of the same from Chastain, who keeps running well, but also running into other cars.

Martin Truex Jr: 2

His day of domination quickly went south after his contact with Chastain as they battled for the Stage 2 victory. A disappointing result for arguably the best car at Darlington this weekend.