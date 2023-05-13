NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 11 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 12 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 15 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 16 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 26 Ryan Newman Rick Ware Racing Ford 27 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 28 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 29 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 30 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 33 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr has been on a roll lately, and kept it going today in qualifying at Darlington Raceway. Truex put his No. 19 Toyota on pole for tomorrow night's race, earning his first pole of the season and 21st of his Cup career. The former series champion narrowly edged out fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace, who will join him on the front row. Truex was quick to give all of the credit to his Joe Gibbs Racing team.

"We just made the balance really good," Truex said. "We felt good about our car in Round 1 and I knew if we could get it better, we’d have a shot at it. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a pole (last year at New Hampshire). Last year, we never really qualified all that great. We’ve been working on that a lot and really getting a lot better on that here lately."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr had an impressive effort in qualifying and will start inside Row 2 alongside William Byron. Row 3 belongs to Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-ten in qualifying as Ford simply did not have the speed to keep up with Toyota and Chevrolet.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying, but some bigger names will have plenty of work to do tomorrow night in the race. Joey Logano and Christopher Bell start 15th and 16th while Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott roll off in 20th and 21st. Austin Cindric will start 25th and Chase Briscoe qualified 31st today.

This is the highly-anticipated "Throwback Weekend" at Darlington, with nearly every team running a classic paint scheme to honor and pay tribute to the starts of the past. Ryan Newman is making his first Cup start since the season finale in 2021, as he fills in for Cody Ware in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Previous Darlington winners

2022: Erik Jones

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Erik Jones

2018: Brad Keselowski

2017: Denny Hamlin

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2015: Carl Edwards

2014: Kevin Harvick