NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr Earns Pole at Darlington Raceway - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
13 May 2023
NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Darlington where Martin Truex Jr earned pole position for the race.

2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
3Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
4William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
6Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
7Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
8Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
10Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
11Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
12Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
13Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
15Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
16Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
17Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
18Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
19Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
20Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
21Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
22Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
23Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
24Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
25Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
26Ryan NewmanRick Ware RacingFord
27Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
28Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
30AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
31Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
32Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
33Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
36Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord

Martin Truex Jr has been on a roll lately, and kept it going today in qualifying at Darlington Raceway. Truex put his No. 19 Toyota on pole for tomorrow night's race, earning his first pole of the season and 21st of his Cup career. The former series champion narrowly edged out fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace, who will join him on the front row. Truex was quick to give all of the credit to his Joe Gibbs Racing team.

"We just made the balance really good," Truex said. "We felt good about our car in Round 1 and I knew if we could get it better, we’d have a shot at it. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a pole (last year at New Hampshire). Last year, we never really qualified all that great. We’ve been working on that a lot and really getting a lot better on that here lately."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr had an impressive effort in qualifying and will start inside Row 2 alongside William Byron. Row 3 belongs to Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-ten in qualifying as Ford simply did not have the speed to keep up with Toyota and Chevrolet.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying, but some bigger names will have plenty of work to do tomorrow night in the race. Joey Logano and Christopher Bell start 15th and 16th while Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott roll off in 20th and 21st. Austin Cindric will start 25th and Chase Briscoe qualified 31st today.

This is the highly-anticipated "Throwback Weekend" at Darlington, with nearly every team running a classic paint scheme to honor and pay tribute to the starts of the past. Ryan Newman is making his first Cup start since the season finale in 2021, as he fills in for Cody Ware in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Previous Darlington winners

2022: Erik Jones

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Erik Jones

2018: Brad Keselowski

2017: Denny Hamlin

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2015: Carl Edwards

2014: Kevin Harvick