NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr Earns Pole at Darlington Raceway - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Darlington where Martin Truex Jr earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|12
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|15
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|20
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|25
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Ryan Newman
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|27
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|28
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|29
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|30
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Martin Truex Jr has been on a roll lately, and kept it going today in qualifying at Darlington Raceway. Truex put his No. 19 Toyota on pole for tomorrow night's race, earning his first pole of the season and 21st of his Cup career. The former series champion narrowly edged out fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace, who will join him on the front row. Truex was quick to give all of the credit to his Joe Gibbs Racing team.
"We just made the balance really good," Truex said. "We felt good about our car in Round 1 and I knew if we could get it better, we’d have a shot at it. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a pole (last year at New Hampshire). Last year, we never really qualified all that great. We’ve been working on that a lot and really getting a lot better on that here lately."
Ricky Stenhouse Jr had an impressive effort in qualifying and will start inside Row 2 alongside William Byron. Row 3 belongs to Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-ten in qualifying as Ford simply did not have the speed to keep up with Toyota and Chevrolet.
Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying, but some bigger names will have plenty of work to do tomorrow night in the race. Joey Logano and Christopher Bell start 15th and 16th while Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott roll off in 20th and 21st. Austin Cindric will start 25th and Chase Briscoe qualified 31st today.
This is the highly-anticipated "Throwback Weekend" at Darlington, with nearly every team running a classic paint scheme to honor and pay tribute to the starts of the past. Ryan Newman is making his first Cup start since the season finale in 2021, as he fills in for Cody Ware in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.
Previous Darlington winners
2022: Erik Jones
2022: Joey Logano
2021: Denny Hamlin
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2020: Kevin Harvick
2020: Denny Hamlin
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Erik Jones
2018: Brad Keselowski
2017: Denny Hamlin
2016: Martin Truex Jr
2015: Carl Edwards
2014: Kevin Harvick