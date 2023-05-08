2023 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

NASCAR is oozing with drama after today's race at Kansas, which featured a record number of lead changes, a last-lap pass for the win, an on-track battle between Chevrolet and Toyota, and off-track battle between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson. It was the 400th victory for Joe Gibbs Racing and their second straight weekend ending winless droughts. There is no shortage of storylines heading into the next event on the schedule.

The next race is one that already has enough intrigue and interest, as it is one of the most anticipated races on the calendar each year. It is Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, which features iconic and truly inspiring paint schemes that honor legendary drivers of the past. Several teams have already announced their plans and showcased their cars ahead of the action next weekend.

While the Southern 500 is the premier event at Darlington, the spring race is no slouch either. It is a track that has not had back-to-back winners since 2004 when Jimmie Johnson won both events. Hamlin, who notched his fourth victory at Kansas today, already has four wins at Darlington to lead all active drivers. Next is Kevin Harvick with three wins, while Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr each have two. Other winners include Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano.

Qualifying is important, but pole position might not mean a lot at this track. In the 37 races since 1997, the pole sitter has only won twice. Those were Harvick in 2014 and Logano last year. All three manufacturers have won in the last three races at Darlington, with Jones and Chevrolet entering the weekend as the most recent winners.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday May 13

10:35 am - Practice and Qualifying

Sunday May 14

3:00 pm - Race