NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Kansas

Nine drivers have now punched their ticket into the Playoffs, with Denny Hamlin winning today at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin broke his 33-race winless streak one week after his teammate Martin Truex Jr ended his long drought. Today's victory is the 400th NASCAR win for the Joe Gibbs Racing organization, which seems to be rolling right now. Their main competition is Hendrick Motorsports, who continue to produce as well.

Kyle Larson came up short in his bid for the win at Kansas, losing the lead to Hamlin on the final lap. Larson was spun just five laps into the race, but rebounded nicely and led the most laps. He was aiming for his third win in the last six races, but had to settle for a runner-up finish. He continues to lead the Playoff standings, ahead of teammate William Byron, who finished 3rd today after starting on pole.

Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell continue to hold the 3rd and 4th spots in the standings, despite each having a rough afternoon in today's race. Both ended up crashing, but Busch also suffered through multiple penalties on pit road, contact on the track, and eventually the spin. Hamlin moved himself into the top-five of the standings with his 49th career victory today.

The next four spots are held by race winners Truex, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The highest driver on points without a win is Ross Chastain in 10th, who had an eventful day at Kansas to say the least. The RFK Racing duo of Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher both remain in the top-16 for now, but they will likely need a win to cement their positions. Both have been solid this season, so a win for either or both wouldn't be a total shock.