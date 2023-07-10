2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta – Full Race Results

2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 3 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 4 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 8 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 10 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 11 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 12 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 13 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 16 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 18 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 19 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 23 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 28 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 31 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 34 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Austin Hill Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

For the second consecutive weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series race ended earlier than expected. Last weekend in Chicago, the lack of daylight forced the series to shorten the race, and tonight it was Mother Nature that delivered rain showers in Atlanta. William Byron was the lucky driver that found himself at the front of the pack when the rain began to fall, and he collected his series-leading fourth victory of the season.

The win was an improbable one for the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, as he was issued a penalty during his first pit stop, which sent him to the back of the field. Shortly after the restart, he was spun into the infield grass by Corey LaJoie. He overcame all of that and got back to the front on a great strategy call, and he was able to fend off the competition. Hendrick Motorsports has now won three of the last four races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Daniel Suarez was unable to deliver a third consecutive victory for Trackhouse Racing, but still walked away with a season-best runner-up finish. AJ Allmendinger grabbed a 3rd place finish for Kaulig Racing as Chevrolet swept the top three and took four of the top five spots. Michael McDowell earned a 4th place finish while Kyle Busch rounded out the top five on Sunday night. The rest of the top-ten went to Brad Keselowski, JJ Yeley, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Erik Jones had an eventful night, as he was involved in several incidents, but managed to finish 11th. Austin Cindric led laps and was out front for most of the race and finished 12th. Denny Hamlin had a couple of spins during the event, but finished 13th as the only Toyota driver inside the top 22. Chase Elliott was a non-factor in this race and ended up finishing 14th as he tries to point his way into the playoffs.

One of the biggest moments in the race came on Lap 91 when Erik Jones and Kyle Larson got together. Larson spun and blew a right-front tire on his way back to pit lane. Larson wasn't the only title contender that had trouble on Sunday night. Tyler Reddick was involved in two incidents and finished 27th. Fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr also battled at the front for most of the race before a spin on pit road and crash on Lap 122 led to a 29th place finish.

Kevin Harvick made his final start at Atlanta, where he scored his first career Cup win and holds nearly every statistical category. His night was going well until he got chopped by Denny Hamlin on Lap 154 that sent him into the infield grass. The caution flag never came out, and he was relegated to a 30th place finish.

Previous Atlanta winners

2023: Joey Logano

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: William Byron

2021: Kurt Busch

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Kasey Kahne

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Denny Hamlin

2011: Jeff Gordon

2010: Tony Stewart