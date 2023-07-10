2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta – Full Race Results

NASCAR: William Byron Wins Quaker State 400 at Atlanta – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta, won by William Byron.
|2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|8
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|12
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|16
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|17
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|19
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|23
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|26
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|28
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|29
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|30
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|33
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|35
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|37
|Austin Hill
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
For the second consecutive weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series race ended earlier than expected. Last weekend in Chicago, the lack of daylight forced the series to shorten the race, and tonight it was Mother Nature that delivered rain showers in Atlanta. William Byron was the lucky driver that found himself at the front of the pack when the rain began to fall, and he collected his series-leading fourth victory of the season.
The win was an improbable one for the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, as he was issued a penalty during his first pit stop, which sent him to the back of the field. Shortly after the restart, he was spun into the infield grass by Corey LaJoie. He overcame all of that and got back to the front on a great strategy call, and he was able to fend off the competition. Hendrick Motorsports has now won three of the last four races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Daniel Suarez was unable to deliver a third consecutive victory for Trackhouse Racing, but still walked away with a season-best runner-up finish. AJ Allmendinger grabbed a 3rd place finish for Kaulig Racing as Chevrolet swept the top three and took four of the top five spots. Michael McDowell earned a 4th place finish while Kyle Busch rounded out the top five on Sunday night. The rest of the top-ten went to Brad Keselowski, JJ Yeley, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Erik Jones had an eventful night, as he was involved in several incidents, but managed to finish 11th. Austin Cindric led laps and was out front for most of the race and finished 12th. Denny Hamlin had a couple of spins during the event, but finished 13th as the only Toyota driver inside the top 22. Chase Elliott was a non-factor in this race and ended up finishing 14th as he tries to point his way into the playoffs.
One of the biggest moments in the race came on Lap 91 when Erik Jones and Kyle Larson got together. Larson spun and blew a right-front tire on his way back to pit lane. Larson wasn't the only title contender that had trouble on Sunday night. Tyler Reddick was involved in two incidents and finished 27th. Fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr also battled at the front for most of the race before a spin on pit road and crash on Lap 122 led to a 29th place finish.
Kevin Harvick made his final start at Atlanta, where he scored his first career Cup win and holds nearly every statistical category. His night was going well until he got chopped by Denny Hamlin on Lap 154 that sent him into the infield grass. The caution flag never came out, and he was relegated to a 30th place finish.
Previous Atlanta winners
2023: Joey Logano
2022: Chase Elliott
2022: William Byron
2021: Kurt Busch
2021: Ryan Blaney
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Brad Keselowski
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Brad Keselowski
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2015: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Kasey Kahne
2013: Kyle Busch
2012: Denny Hamlin
2011: Jeff Gordon
2010: Tony Stewart