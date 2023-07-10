NASCAR: William Byron Wins Quaker State 400 at Atlanta – Full Race Results

Chad Smith's picture
10 Jul 2023
2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta, won by William Byron.

2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
3AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
4Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
5Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
7JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
8Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
9Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
10Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
11Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
12Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
13Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
16Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
17Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
18Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
19Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
20Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
21BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
22Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
23Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
24Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
25Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
26Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
28Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
29Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
30Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
31Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
32Cole CusterRick Ware RacingFord
33Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
34Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
35Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
36Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
37Austin HillBeard MotorsportsChevrolet

For the second consecutive weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series race ended earlier than expected. Last weekend in Chicago, the lack of daylight forced the series to shorten the race, and tonight it was Mother Nature that delivered rain showers in Atlanta. William Byron was the lucky driver that found himself at the front of the pack when the rain began to fall, and he collected his series-leading fourth victory of the season.

The win was an improbable one for the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, as he was issued a penalty during his first pit stop, which sent him to the back of the field. Shortly after the restart, he was spun into the infield grass by Corey LaJoie. He overcame all of that and got back to the front on a great strategy call, and he was able to fend off the competition. Hendrick Motorsports has now won three of the last four races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Daniel Suarez was unable to deliver a third consecutive victory for Trackhouse Racing, but still walked away with a season-best runner-up finish. AJ Allmendinger grabbed a 3rd place finish for Kaulig Racing as Chevrolet swept the top three and took four of the top five spots. Michael McDowell earned a 4th place finish while Kyle Busch rounded out the top five on Sunday night. The rest of the top-ten went to Brad Keselowski, JJ Yeley, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Erik Jones had an eventful night, as he was involved in several incidents, but managed to finish 11th. Austin Cindric led laps and was out front for most of the race and finished 12th. Denny Hamlin had a couple of spins during the event, but finished 13th as the only Toyota driver inside the top 22. Chase Elliott was a non-factor in this race and ended up finishing 14th as he tries to point his way into the playoffs.

One of the biggest moments in the race came on Lap 91 when Erik Jones and Kyle Larson got together. Larson spun and blew a right-front tire on his way back to pit lane. Larson wasn't the only title contender that had trouble on Sunday night. Tyler Reddick was involved in two incidents and finished 27th. Fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr also battled at the front for most of the race before a spin on pit road and crash on Lap 122 led to a 29th place finish.

Kevin Harvick made his final start at Atlanta, where he scored his first career Cup win and holds nearly every statistical category. His night was going well until he got chopped by Denny Hamlin on Lap 154 that sent him into the infield grass. The caution flag never came out, and he was relegated to a 30th place finish.

Previous Atlanta winners

2023: Joey Logano

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: William Byron

2021: Kurt Busch

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Kasey Kahne

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Denny Hamlin

2011: Jeff Gordon

2010: Tony Stewart