NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 6 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 10 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 12 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 13 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 14 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 20 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 23 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 24 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 26 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 27 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 31 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ryan Newman Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick earned his second pole of the season on Saturday in qualifying at Richmond Raceway. This is the first pole for Reddick at the track and the fifth of his career. The 23XI Racing driver has never finished inside the top-ten in his six career starts at Richmond, and the last 12 NASCAR races here have never seen the pole sitter win the race. Reddick's old ride, driven by Kyle Busch, will line up next to him on the front row.

"I got everything out of it, for sure, to get into the second round," said Reddick, who made contact with the wall with his No. 45 Toyota in the first round. "It’s a really exciting weekend for this team." It has been a rough stretch for Reddick since the Coca-Cola 600 in May. He finished 35th, 33rd, 30th, 28th, and 27th in those five races but has finished 6th and 2nd in his last two.

Row 2 is oozing with drama with Hamlin and Chase Elliott. These two drivers have some bad blood between them on short tracks, and Hamlin has been the main storyline all week after his run-in with Larson. Elliott is in jeopardy of missing the Playoffs and desperately needs a win. Bubba Wallace and William Byron will start from Row 3 tomorrow. Rookie Ty Gibbs and the retiring veteran Kevin Harvick make up Row 4 while Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Martin Truex Jr completed the top-ten in qualifying.

Ryan Preece just missed out on advancing to the final round and will start 11th tomorrow. Kyle Larson qualified 14th as all eyes will be on he and Denny Hamlin tomorrow in the race as their feud from Pocono continues to be a hot topic. Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman will be starting inside the top 15 as they aim for their first win of the season. For Bowman, winning will be the only way he is able to get into the Playoffs.

Team Penske struggled on Saturday as Joey Logano (23rd), Ryan Blaney (25th), and Austin Cindric (30th) will have some ground to make up tomorrow. Christopher Bell was surprisingly slow in qualifying, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver starts 29th. Trackhouse Racing also had a lackluster session, with Ross Chastain (19th) and Daniel Suarez (33rd) not having the speed of the top-tier teams.

Previous Richmond winners

2023: Kyle Larson

2022: Kevin Harvick

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2016: Carl Edwards

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Joey Logano