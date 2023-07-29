NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Scores Cook Out 400 Pole at Richmond - Full Qualifying Results

29 Jul 2023
NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Richmond where Tyler Reddick earned pole position for the race.

2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
2Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
3Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
6William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
9Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
10Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
11Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
12Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
13Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
14Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
16Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
17Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
18Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
19Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
20Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
21BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
22Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
23Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
24Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
25Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
26Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
27Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
28Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
29Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
30Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
31Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
32Ryan NewmanRick Ware RacingFord
33Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
34Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
36Derek KrausKaulig RacingChevrolet

Tyler Reddick earned his second pole of the season on Saturday in qualifying at Richmond Raceway. This is the first pole for Reddick at the track and the fifth of his career. The 23XI Racing driver has never finished inside the top-ten in his six career starts at Richmond, and the last 12 NASCAR races here have never seen the pole sitter win the race. Reddick's old ride, driven by Kyle Busch, will line up next to him on the front row.

"I got everything out of it, for sure, to get into the second round," said Reddick, who made contact with the wall with his No. 45 Toyota in the first round. "It’s a really exciting weekend for this team." It has been a rough stretch for Reddick since the Coca-Cola 600 in May. He finished 35th, 33rd, 30th, 28th, and 27th in those five races but has finished 6th and 2nd in his last two.

Row 2 is oozing with drama with Hamlin and Chase Elliott. These two drivers have some bad blood between them on short tracks, and Hamlin has been the main storyline all week after his run-in with Larson. Elliott is in jeopardy of missing the Playoffs and desperately needs a win. Bubba Wallace and William Byron will start from Row 3 tomorrow. Rookie Ty Gibbs and the retiring veteran Kevin Harvick make up Row 4 while Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Martin Truex Jr completed the top-ten in qualifying.

Ryan Preece just missed out on advancing to the final round and will start 11th tomorrow. Kyle Larson qualified 14th as all eyes will be on he and Denny Hamlin tomorrow in the race as their feud from Pocono continues to be a hot topic. Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman will be starting inside the top 15 as they aim for their first win of the season. For Bowman, winning will be the only way he is able to get into the Playoffs.

Team Penske struggled on Saturday as Joey Logano (23rd), Ryan Blaney (25th), and Austin Cindric (30th) will have some ground to make up tomorrow. Christopher Bell was surprisingly slow in qualifying, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver starts 29th. Trackhouse Racing also had a lackluster session, with Ross Chastain (19th) and Daniel Suarez (33rd) not having the speed of the top-tier teams.

Previous Richmond winners

2023: Kyle Larson

2022: Kevin Harvick

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2016: Carl Edwards

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Joey Logano