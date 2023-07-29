NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Scores Cook Out 400 Pole at Richmond - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Richmond where Tyler Reddick earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|12
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|17
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|23
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|24
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|27
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|28
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|30
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Ryan Newman
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|33
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Derek Kraus
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick earned his second pole of the season on Saturday in qualifying at Richmond Raceway. This is the first pole for Reddick at the track and the fifth of his career. The 23XI Racing driver has never finished inside the top-ten in his six career starts at Richmond, and the last 12 NASCAR races here have never seen the pole sitter win the race. Reddick's old ride, driven by Kyle Busch, will line up next to him on the front row.
"I got everything out of it, for sure, to get into the second round," said Reddick, who made contact with the wall with his No. 45 Toyota in the first round. "It’s a really exciting weekend for this team." It has been a rough stretch for Reddick since the Coca-Cola 600 in May. He finished 35th, 33rd, 30th, 28th, and 27th in those five races but has finished 6th and 2nd in his last two.
Row 2 is oozing with drama with Hamlin and Chase Elliott. These two drivers have some bad blood between them on short tracks, and Hamlin has been the main storyline all week after his run-in with Larson. Elliott is in jeopardy of missing the Playoffs and desperately needs a win. Bubba Wallace and William Byron will start from Row 3 tomorrow. Rookie Ty Gibbs and the retiring veteran Kevin Harvick make up Row 4 while Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Martin Truex Jr completed the top-ten in qualifying.
Ryan Preece just missed out on advancing to the final round and will start 11th tomorrow. Kyle Larson qualified 14th as all eyes will be on he and Denny Hamlin tomorrow in the race as their feud from Pocono continues to be a hot topic. Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman will be starting inside the top 15 as they aim for their first win of the season. For Bowman, winning will be the only way he is able to get into the Playoffs.
Team Penske struggled on Saturday as Joey Logano (23rd), Ryan Blaney (25th), and Austin Cindric (30th) will have some ground to make up tomorrow. Christopher Bell was surprisingly slow in qualifying, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver starts 29th. Trackhouse Racing also had a lackluster session, with Ross Chastain (19th) and Daniel Suarez (33rd) not having the speed of the top-tier teams.
Previous Richmond winners
2023: Kyle Larson
2022: Kevin Harvick
2022: Denny Hamlin
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Brad Keselowski
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Kyle Busch
2018: Kyle Busch
2017: Kyle Larson
2017: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
2016: Carl Edwards
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Brad Keselowski
2014: Joey Logano