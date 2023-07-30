2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway – Full Race Results

2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 5 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 9 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 12 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 15 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 18 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 24 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 27 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 29 Ryan Newman Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 32 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher has locked himself into the Playoffs after winning today's race at Richmond Raceway. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing made quite the statement on Sunday as Buescher and team co-owner Brad Keselowski led 190 of the 400 laps. Buescher led the most important one, which notched the third win of his Cup career. The 30-year-old had a six-second lead over second place when the only caution of the race came out with ten laps remaining.

Buescher executed the final restart with three laps remaining and held off six-time Richmond winner Denny Hamlin. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five on Sunday. Keselowski held on for 6th place but saw his chances of victory go down the drain on his final pit stop when he made a mistake pulling into his box. Martin Truex Jr, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick completed the top-ten.

Truex went off-strategy and overcame several obstacles on his way to the front of the field. His top-ten finish today gives him a 39-point lead over teammate Hamlin in the regular season standings. Buescher became the 12th different winner this season, as four Playoff spots remain with just four races to go before the postseason. For the first time in five years, every car finished the race today.

Bubba Wallace was battling for the lead throughout most of the race but another costly mistake by his pit crew put him back in the pack. He ended up in 12th today, just ahead of Chase Elliott, who is now 40 points below the Playoff cut line with four races remaining. It was a rough afternoon for Hendrick Motorsports, who finished 13th, 18th, 19th, and 21st today. Pole sitter Tyler Reddick led every lap in Stage 1 but a pit commitment violation on his final stop (while running in 2nd) ruined his race.

This was the first victory for Ford since Blaney won the Coca-Cola 600 in May. While they didn't win the race, it was a great day for Stewart Haas Racing, who had all four cars finish inside the top 11. The only Chevrolet-powered cars that finished inside the top 12 were Richard Childress Racing entries. Trackhouse Racing struggled again, as Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez finished 24th and 33rd, and were never a factor in the race.

Previous Richmond winners

2023: Kyle Larson

2022: Kevin Harvick

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2016: Carl Edwards

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Joey Logano