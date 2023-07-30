2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Chris Buescher Wins Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway – Full Race Results
|2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|15
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|23
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|24
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|29
|Ryan Newman
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Chris Buescher has locked himself into the Playoffs after winning today's race at Richmond Raceway. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing made quite the statement on Sunday as Buescher and team co-owner Brad Keselowski led 190 of the 400 laps. Buescher led the most important one, which notched the third win of his Cup career. The 30-year-old had a six-second lead over second place when the only caution of the race came out with ten laps remaining.
Buescher executed the final restart with three laps remaining and held off six-time Richmond winner Denny Hamlin. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five on Sunday. Keselowski held on for 6th place but saw his chances of victory go down the drain on his final pit stop when he made a mistake pulling into his box. Martin Truex Jr, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick completed the top-ten.
Truex went off-strategy and overcame several obstacles on his way to the front of the field. His top-ten finish today gives him a 39-point lead over teammate Hamlin in the regular season standings. Buescher became the 12th different winner this season, as four Playoff spots remain with just four races to go before the postseason. For the first time in five years, every car finished the race today.
Bubba Wallace was battling for the lead throughout most of the race but another costly mistake by his pit crew put him back in the pack. He ended up in 12th today, just ahead of Chase Elliott, who is now 40 points below the Playoff cut line with four races remaining. It was a rough afternoon for Hendrick Motorsports, who finished 13th, 18th, 19th, and 21st today. Pole sitter Tyler Reddick led every lap in Stage 1 but a pit commitment violation on his final stop (while running in 2nd) ruined his race.
This was the first victory for Ford since Blaney won the Coca-Cola 600 in May. While they didn't win the race, it was a great day for Stewart Haas Racing, who had all four cars finish inside the top 11. The only Chevrolet-powered cars that finished inside the top 12 were Richard Childress Racing entries. Trackhouse Racing struggled again, as Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez finished 24th and 33rd, and were never a factor in the race.
Previous Richmond winners
2023: Kyle Larson
2022: Kevin Harvick
2022: Denny Hamlin
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Brad Keselowski
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Kyle Busch
2018: Kyle Busch
2017: Kyle Larson
2017: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
2016: Carl Edwards
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Brad Keselowski
2014: Joey Logano