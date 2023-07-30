NASCAR: Chris Buescher Wins Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway – Full Race Results

30 Jul 2023
2023 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, won by Chris Buescher.

2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
2Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
4Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
5Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
7Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
9Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
10Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
11Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
12Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
13Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
15Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
16Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
17Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
18Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
22Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
23Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
24Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
25Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
27AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
28Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Ryan NewmanRick Ware RacingFord
30Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
31Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
32Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
34Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
36BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

Chris Buescher has locked himself into the Playoffs after winning today's race at Richmond Raceway. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing made quite the statement on Sunday as Buescher and team co-owner Brad Keselowski led 190 of the 400 laps. Buescher led the most important one, which notched the third win of his Cup career. The 30-year-old had a six-second lead over second place when the only caution of the race came out with ten laps remaining.

Buescher executed the final restart with three laps remaining and held off six-time Richmond winner Denny Hamlin. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five on Sunday. Keselowski held on for 6th place but saw his chances of victory go down the drain on his final pit stop when he made a mistake pulling into his box. Martin Truex Jr, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick completed the top-ten.

Truex went off-strategy and overcame several obstacles on his way to the front of the field. His top-ten finish today gives him a 39-point lead over teammate Hamlin in the regular season standings. Buescher became the 12th different winner this season, as four Playoff spots remain with just four races to go before the postseason. For the first time in five years, every car finished the race today.

Bubba Wallace was battling for the lead throughout most of the race but another costly mistake by his pit crew put him back in the pack. He ended up in 12th today, just ahead of Chase Elliott, who is now 40 points below the Playoff cut line with four races remaining. It was a rough afternoon for Hendrick Motorsports, who finished 13th, 18th, 19th, and 21st today. Pole sitter Tyler Reddick led every lap in Stage 1 but a pit commitment violation on his final stop (while running in 2nd) ruined his race.

This was the first victory for Ford since Blaney won the Coca-Cola 600 in May. While they didn't win the race, it was a great day for Stewart Haas Racing, who had all four cars finish inside the top 11. The only Chevrolet-powered cars that finished inside the top 12 were Richard Childress Racing entries. Trackhouse Racing struggled again, as Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez finished 24th and 33rd, and were never a factor in the race.

Previous Richmond winners

2023: Kyle Larson

2022: Kevin Harvick

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2016: Carl Edwards

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Joey Logano