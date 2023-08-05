NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan - Full Qualifying Results

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 3 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 5 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 7 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 10 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 13 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 15 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 20 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 22 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 23 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 26 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 28 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 29 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 30 Austin Hill Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Josh Berry Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 36 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 37 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell earned his second pole of the season today by taking the top spot in qualifying at Michigan. It is the sixth career pole for Bell, who will try to become the first winner from pole since 2019. Ross Chastain will join Bell on the front row for tomorrow's race. Rookie Ty Gibbs and last week's winner Chris Buescher will start from Row 2. Martin Truex Jr was the third Joe Gibbs Racing driver to qualify inside the top-five. He will be joined on Row 3 by two-time series champion Joey Logano.

William Byron and Kyle Busch qualified on Row 4 while Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott completed the top-ten. Byron is one of three drivers competing for the regular season championship and Elliott is just trying to earn his way into the Playoffs. With just four races remaining in the regular season, the 2020 Cup champion is 40 points below the Playoff cut line.

Bubba Wallace just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying, but he and teammate Tyler Reddick will start inside the top 15 tomorrow. Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, and Daniel Suarez join them in that group. Suarez is one of the handful of drivers battling for one of the final Playoff positions. He was able to qualify ahead of fellow contenders Alex Bowman (20th), Michael McDowell (23rd), and AJ Allmendinger (24th) today.

Kevin Harvick will be making his final start at Michigan, a place where he has had tremendous success. The Stewart Haas Racing driver starts 22nd tomorrow but has won six times in his 42 starts at this track. Harvick has won five of the last seven races at Michigan. Ford has won the last eight races at Michigan but they didn't appear to have the speed on Saturday.

Shortly after qualifying wrapped up, Truex dropped some big news about his future plans. The series champion is returning to JGR for the 2024 season.

Minutes before practice and qualifying began, Josh Berry was tabbed to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Rookie driver Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after he violated the Member Conduct section of the rule book after liking an anti-racial social media post. Berry, who qualified on pole position for today's Xfinity Series race, will pilot the car in the Cup race tomorrow. He will take over Harvick's No. 4 car full-time next season.

Previous Michigan winners

2022: Kevin Harvick

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Kevin Harvick

2019: Joey Logano

2018: Kevin Harvick

2018: Clint Bowyer

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Kyle Larson

2016: Kyle Larson

2016: Joey Logano

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Jeff Gordon

2014: Jimmie Johnson