NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Christopher Bell Earns Pole Position at Michigan - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Michigan, where Christopher Bell earned pole position for the race.
|2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|20
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|22
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|23
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|26
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|30
|Austin Hill
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|33
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|34
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Josh Berry
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|36
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Christopher Bell earned his second pole of the season today by taking the top spot in qualifying at Michigan. It is the sixth career pole for Bell, who will try to become the first winner from pole since 2019. Ross Chastain will join Bell on the front row for tomorrow's race. Rookie Ty Gibbs and last week's winner Chris Buescher will start from Row 2. Martin Truex Jr was the third Joe Gibbs Racing driver to qualify inside the top-five. He will be joined on Row 3 by two-time series champion Joey Logano.
William Byron and Kyle Busch qualified on Row 4 while Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott completed the top-ten. Byron is one of three drivers competing for the regular season championship and Elliott is just trying to earn his way into the Playoffs. With just four races remaining in the regular season, the 2020 Cup champion is 40 points below the Playoff cut line.
Bubba Wallace just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying, but he and teammate Tyler Reddick will start inside the top 15 tomorrow. Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, and Daniel Suarez join them in that group. Suarez is one of the handful of drivers battling for one of the final Playoff positions. He was able to qualify ahead of fellow contenders Alex Bowman (20th), Michael McDowell (23rd), and AJ Allmendinger (24th) today.
Kevin Harvick will be making his final start at Michigan, a place where he has had tremendous success. The Stewart Haas Racing driver starts 22nd tomorrow but has won six times in his 42 starts at this track. Harvick has won five of the last seven races at Michigan. Ford has won the last eight races at Michigan but they didn't appear to have the speed on Saturday.
Shortly after qualifying wrapped up, Truex dropped some big news about his future plans. The series champion is returning to JGR for the 2024 season.
Minutes before practice and qualifying began, Josh Berry was tabbed to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Rookie driver Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after he violated the Member Conduct section of the rule book after liking an anti-racial social media post. Berry, who qualified on pole position for today's Xfinity Series race, will pilot the car in the Cup race tomorrow. He will take over Harvick's No. 4 car full-time next season.
Previous Michigan winners
2022: Kevin Harvick
2021: Ryan Blaney
2020: Kevin Harvick
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Kevin Harvick
2019: Joey Logano
2018: Kevin Harvick
2018: Clint Bowyer
2017: Kyle Larson
2017: Kyle Larson
2016: Kyle Larson
2016: Joey Logano
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Jeff Gordon
2014: Jimmie Johnson