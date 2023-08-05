NASCAR: Christopher Bell Earns Pole Position at Michigan - Full Qualifying Results

5 Aug 2023
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Michigan, where Christopher Bell earned pole position for the race.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
3Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
5Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
7William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
9Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
10Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
12Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
13Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
15Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
16Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
17Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
19Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
20Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
21Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
22Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
23Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
24AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
25Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
26Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
27Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
28Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
29Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
30Austin HillBeard MotorsportsChevrolet
31Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
32Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
33Cole CusterRick Ware RacingFord
34Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35Josh BerryLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
36JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
37Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

Christopher Bell earned his second pole of the season today by taking the top spot in qualifying at Michigan. It is the sixth career pole for Bell, who will try to become the first winner from pole since 2019. Ross Chastain will join Bell on the front row for tomorrow's race. Rookie Ty Gibbs and last week's winner Chris Buescher will start from Row 2. Martin Truex Jr was the third Joe Gibbs Racing driver to qualify inside the top-five. He will be joined on Row 3 by two-time series champion Joey Logano.

William Byron and Kyle Busch qualified on Row 4 while Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott completed the top-ten. Byron is one of three drivers competing for the regular season championship and Elliott is just trying to earn his way into the Playoffs. With just four races remaining in the regular season, the 2020 Cup champion is 40 points below the Playoff cut line.

Bubba Wallace just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying, but he and teammate Tyler Reddick will start inside the top 15 tomorrow. Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, and Daniel Suarez join them in that group. Suarez is one of the handful of drivers battling for one of the final Playoff positions. He was able to qualify ahead of fellow contenders Alex Bowman (20th), Michael McDowell (23rd), and AJ Allmendinger (24th) today.

Kevin Harvick will be making his final start at Michigan, a place where he has had tremendous success. The Stewart Haas Racing driver starts 22nd tomorrow but has won six times in his 42 starts at this track. Harvick has won five of the last seven races at Michigan. Ford has won the last eight races at Michigan but they didn't appear to have the speed on Saturday.

Shortly after qualifying wrapped up, Truex dropped some big news about his future plans. The series champion is returning to JGR for the 2024 season.

Minutes before practice and qualifying began, Josh Berry was tabbed to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Rookie driver Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after he violated the Member Conduct section of the rule book after liking an anti-racial social media post. Berry, who qualified on pole position for today's Xfinity Series race, will pilot the car in the Cup race tomorrow. He will take over Harvick's No. 4 car full-time next season.

Previous Michigan winners

2022: Kevin Harvick

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Kevin Harvick

2019: Joey Logano

2018: Kevin Harvick

2018: Clint Bowyer

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Kyle Larson

2016: Kyle Larson

2016: Joey Logano

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Jeff Gordon

2014: Jimmie Johnson