2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Chris Buescher Wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan – Full Race Results

7 Aug 2023
Full race results from the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, won by Chris Buescher.

Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
2Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
7Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
8Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
9Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
10Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
11Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
13Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
15Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
16Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
17Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
18Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
19Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
20Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
21Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
22Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
23Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
24Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
25Cole CusterRick Ware RacingFord
26AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
27JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
28Austin HillBeard MotorsportsChevrolet
29Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
30Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
31Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
32Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
33Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
34Josh BerryLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
35William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
36Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
37Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet

The rise of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing grew even more on Monday, as Chris Buescher won the rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan. It was the second win in a row for Buescher, who took the checkered flag last weekend at Richmond. The 30 year-old led a race-high 52 laps and had an incredible duel with Martin Truex Jr in the closing laps to earn his fourth career victory.

Truex swept the first two stages of the race and regained the lead with 12 laps remaining but lost the spot to Buescher and was not able to get back around him. Denny Hamlin finished behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in 3rd while Brad Keselowski followed them to earn 1st and 4th place finishes for his team. Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five on Monday, but he was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to leave with a smile.

Several of the big names were not racing today after crashing out of the race yesterday. Kyle Busch was the first driver to exit, after he spun and crashed on Lap 12. William Byron got loose at the end of Stage 1 and slammed the wall. The clock ran out for the team to make repairs and he too was out of the race. Pole sitter Christopher Bell crashed on Lap 65 while battling Alex Bowman for the race lead. Bowman crashed at the start of the final stage, putting his Playoff hopes in serious peril.

The biggest moment came just before the end of Stage 1 when Chase Elliott had a tire failure that sent him hard into the outside wall. It was Elliott's worst finish since May but the sport's most popular driver will need to win one of the next three races to make the Playoffs. The 2020 Cup champion is now 55 points below the Playoff cut line heading into next weekend. Bowman, Byron, and Elliott finished 33rd, 35th, and 36th today.

Trackhouse Racing had a solid day as Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain finished 6th and 7th. Kevin Harvick closed his historic record at Michigan with another top-ten finish while Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones scored top-ten results for their teams. Ty Gibbs held on for another solid top-12 finish while Bell rebounded nicely to finish 13th with a damaged car, making for another solid outing for the JGR organization heading into Indianapolis.

Previous Michigan winners

2022: Kevin Harvick

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Kevin Harvick

2019: Joey Logano

2018: Kevin Harvick

2018: Clint Bowyer

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Kyle Larson

2016: Kyle Larson

2016: Joey Logano

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Jeff Gordon

2014: Jimmie Johnson