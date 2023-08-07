2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Chris Buescher Wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan – Full Race Results
Full race results from the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, won by Chris Buescher.
|2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|15
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|23
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|25
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|26
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|28
|Austin Hill
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|30
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|31
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Josh Berry
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|35
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|37
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
The rise of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing grew even more on Monday, as Chris Buescher won the rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan. It was the second win in a row for Buescher, who took the checkered flag last weekend at Richmond. The 30 year-old led a race-high 52 laps and had an incredible duel with Martin Truex Jr in the closing laps to earn his fourth career victory.
Truex swept the first two stages of the race and regained the lead with 12 laps remaining but lost the spot to Buescher and was not able to get back around him. Denny Hamlin finished behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in 3rd while Brad Keselowski followed them to earn 1st and 4th place finishes for his team. Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five on Monday, but he was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to leave with a smile.
Several of the big names were not racing today after crashing out of the race yesterday. Kyle Busch was the first driver to exit, after he spun and crashed on Lap 12. William Byron got loose at the end of Stage 1 and slammed the wall. The clock ran out for the team to make repairs and he too was out of the race. Pole sitter Christopher Bell crashed on Lap 65 while battling Alex Bowman for the race lead. Bowman crashed at the start of the final stage, putting his Playoff hopes in serious peril.
The biggest moment came just before the end of Stage 1 when Chase Elliott had a tire failure that sent him hard into the outside wall. It was Elliott's worst finish since May but the sport's most popular driver will need to win one of the next three races to make the Playoffs. The 2020 Cup champion is now 55 points below the Playoff cut line heading into next weekend. Bowman, Byron, and Elliott finished 33rd, 35th, and 36th today.
Trackhouse Racing had a solid day as Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain finished 6th and 7th. Kevin Harvick closed his historic record at Michigan with another top-ten finish while Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones scored top-ten results for their teams. Ty Gibbs held on for another solid top-12 finish while Bell rebounded nicely to finish 13th with a damaged car, making for another solid outing for the JGR organization heading into Indianapolis.
Previous Michigan winners
2022: Kevin Harvick
2021: Ryan Blaney
2020: Kevin Harvick
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Kevin Harvick
2019: Joey Logano
2018: Kevin Harvick
2018: Clint Bowyer
2017: Kyle Larson
2017: Kyle Larson
2016: Kyle Larson
2016: Joey Logano
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Jeff Gordon
2014: Jimmie Johnson