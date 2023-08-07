2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan – Full Race Results

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 2 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 10 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 11 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 13 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 15 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 18 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 22 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 23 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing Ford 26 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 28 Austin Hill Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 31 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Josh Berry Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 35 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The rise of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing grew even more on Monday, as Chris Buescher won the rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan. It was the second win in a row for Buescher, who took the checkered flag last weekend at Richmond. The 30 year-old led a race-high 52 laps and had an incredible duel with Martin Truex Jr in the closing laps to earn his fourth career victory.

Truex swept the first two stages of the race and regained the lead with 12 laps remaining but lost the spot to Buescher and was not able to get back around him. Denny Hamlin finished behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in 3rd while Brad Keselowski followed them to earn 1st and 4th place finishes for his team. Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five on Monday, but he was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to leave with a smile.

Several of the big names were not racing today after crashing out of the race yesterday. Kyle Busch was the first driver to exit, after he spun and crashed on Lap 12. William Byron got loose at the end of Stage 1 and slammed the wall. The clock ran out for the team to make repairs and he too was out of the race. Pole sitter Christopher Bell crashed on Lap 65 while battling Alex Bowman for the race lead. Bowman crashed at the start of the final stage, putting his Playoff hopes in serious peril.

The biggest moment came just before the end of Stage 1 when Chase Elliott had a tire failure that sent him hard into the outside wall. It was Elliott's worst finish since May but the sport's most popular driver will need to win one of the next three races to make the Playoffs. The 2020 Cup champion is now 55 points below the Playoff cut line heading into next weekend. Bowman, Byron, and Elliott finished 33rd, 35th, and 36th today.

Trackhouse Racing had a solid day as Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain finished 6th and 7th. Kevin Harvick closed his historic record at Michigan with another top-ten finish while Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones scored top-ten results for their teams. Ty Gibbs held on for another solid top-12 finish while Bell rebounded nicely to finish 13th with a damaged car, making for another solid outing for the JGR organization heading into Indianapolis.

Previous Michigan winners

2022: Kevin Harvick

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Kevin Harvick

2019: Joey Logano

2018: Kevin Harvick

2018: Clint Bowyer

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Kyle Larson

2016: Kyle Larson

2016: Joey Logano

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Jeff Gordon

2014: Jimmie Johnson