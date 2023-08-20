NASCAR: William Byron Wins at Watkins Glen International – Full Race Results

Chad Smith's picture
20 Aug 2023
2023 NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Go Bowling at the Glen, won by William Byron.

2023 Go Bowling at the Glen - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
5Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
8Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
9Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
10Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
11Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
12Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
13Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
14Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
15Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
16Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
17Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
18Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
19Mike RockenfellerLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
20Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
21Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
22Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
23Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
24Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
25Andy LallyRick Ware RacingFord
26Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
28Cole CusterRick Ware RacingFord
29Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
30Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
31Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
32Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
33Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
34Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
36Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord

William Byron earned his fifth win of the season in dominating fashion on Sunday at Watkins Glen. Byron led 66 of the 90 laps and heads into the Playoffs as the driver to beat. The Hendrick Motorsports driver made it five consecutive victories for the team at the scenic road course. Pole sitter Denny Hamlin finished runner-up as the two drivers that started on the front row stayed up front all afternoon.

Christopher Bell finished just behind his teammate in 3rd, with AJ Allmendinger putting together a solid run to finish 4th for Kaulig Racing. Rookie Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr were 5th and 6th as all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars finished inside the top-six. Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick each had a good race and Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano rounded out the top ten on Sunday.

Michael McDowell took the lead early in the race and won the first stage, but was hit with a penalty during his first pit stop. He got a second penalty on his next stop, clawed his way back into the top-ten before a blown engine ended his day. The winner last weekend finished last today. Kyle Larson was also penalized while exiting pit lane, taking him from the lead to the back of the field.

The biggest moment of the race came with 36 laps to go when Chase Elliott ran out of gas. The No. 9 team made a calculating mistake, which ultimately ended Elliott's hopes for a win. The 2020 Cup champion was running inside the top-ten most of the afternoon, but is now 101 points out of the final Playoff spot. If Elliott is not able to win next weekend at Daytona, the sport's most popular driver will not be in the Playoffs this year.

Since today's winner was already locked into the Playoffs, both Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski were able to secure a spot in the postseason. Keselowski now has both of his team's cars in and Harvick will have a shot at his second championship in his final season. Bubba Wallace currently occupies the final Playoff spot by 32 points over Gibbs. The 23XI Racing driver had a great run to finish 12th today, and heads into Daytona as one of the favorites to win.

Previous Watkins Glen winners

2022: Kyle Larson

2021: Kyle Larson

2019: Chase Elliott

2018: Chase Elliott

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: AJ Allmendinger

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Marcos Ambrose

2011: Marcos Ambrose

2010: Juan Montoya

2009: Tony Stewart

2008: Kyle Busch

2007: Tony Stewart

2006: Kevin Harvick

2005: Tony Stewart

2004: Tony Stewart

2003: Robby Gordon

2002: Tony Stewart

2001: Jeff Gordon

2000: Steve Park