2023 NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen – Full Race Results

2023 Go Bowling at the Glen - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 5 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 8 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 10 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 11 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 14 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 16 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 17 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Mike Rockenfeller Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 20 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 Andy Lally Rick Ware Racing Ford 26 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing Ford 29 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 30 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 31 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 32 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 36 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford

William Byron earned his fifth win of the season in dominating fashion on Sunday at Watkins Glen. Byron led 66 of the 90 laps and heads into the Playoffs as the driver to beat. The Hendrick Motorsports driver made it five consecutive victories for the team at the scenic road course. Pole sitter Denny Hamlin finished runner-up as the two drivers that started on the front row stayed up front all afternoon.

Christopher Bell finished just behind his teammate in 3rd, with AJ Allmendinger putting together a solid run to finish 4th for Kaulig Racing. Rookie Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr were 5th and 6th as all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars finished inside the top-six. Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick each had a good race and Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano rounded out the top ten on Sunday.

Michael McDowell took the lead early in the race and won the first stage, but was hit with a penalty during his first pit stop. He got a second penalty on his next stop, clawed his way back into the top-ten before a blown engine ended his day. The winner last weekend finished last today. Kyle Larson was also penalized while exiting pit lane, taking him from the lead to the back of the field.

The biggest moment of the race came with 36 laps to go when Chase Elliott ran out of gas. The No. 9 team made a calculating mistake, which ultimately ended Elliott's hopes for a win. The 2020 Cup champion was running inside the top-ten most of the afternoon, but is now 101 points out of the final Playoff spot. If Elliott is not able to win next weekend at Daytona, the sport's most popular driver will not be in the Playoffs this year.

Since today's winner was already locked into the Playoffs, both Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski were able to secure a spot in the postseason. Keselowski now has both of his team's cars in and Harvick will have a shot at his second championship in his final season. Bubba Wallace currently occupies the final Playoff spot by 32 points over Gibbs. The 23XI Racing driver had a great run to finish 12th today, and heads into Daytona as one of the favorites to win.

Previous Watkins Glen winners

2022: Kyle Larson

2021: Kyle Larson

2019: Chase Elliott

2018: Chase Elliott

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: AJ Allmendinger

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Marcos Ambrose

2011: Marcos Ambrose

2010: Juan Montoya

2009: Tony Stewart

2008: Kyle Busch

2007: Tony Stewart

2006: Kevin Harvick

2005: Tony Stewart

2004: Tony Stewart

2003: Robby Gordon

2002: Tony Stewart

2001: Jeff Gordon

2000: Steve Park