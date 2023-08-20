2023 NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen – Full Race Results

NASCAR: William Byron Wins at Watkins Glen International – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Go Bowling at the Glen, won by William Byron.
|2023 Go Bowling at the Glen - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|16
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Andy Lally
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|26
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|30
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|34
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|36
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
William Byron earned his fifth win of the season in dominating fashion on Sunday at Watkins Glen. Byron led 66 of the 90 laps and heads into the Playoffs as the driver to beat. The Hendrick Motorsports driver made it five consecutive victories for the team at the scenic road course. Pole sitter Denny Hamlin finished runner-up as the two drivers that started on the front row stayed up front all afternoon.
Christopher Bell finished just behind his teammate in 3rd, with AJ Allmendinger putting together a solid run to finish 4th for Kaulig Racing. Rookie Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr were 5th and 6th as all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars finished inside the top-six. Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick each had a good race and Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano rounded out the top ten on Sunday.
Michael McDowell took the lead early in the race and won the first stage, but was hit with a penalty during his first pit stop. He got a second penalty on his next stop, clawed his way back into the top-ten before a blown engine ended his day. The winner last weekend finished last today. Kyle Larson was also penalized while exiting pit lane, taking him from the lead to the back of the field.
The biggest moment of the race came with 36 laps to go when Chase Elliott ran out of gas. The No. 9 team made a calculating mistake, which ultimately ended Elliott's hopes for a win. The 2020 Cup champion was running inside the top-ten most of the afternoon, but is now 101 points out of the final Playoff spot. If Elliott is not able to win next weekend at Daytona, the sport's most popular driver will not be in the Playoffs this year.
Since today's winner was already locked into the Playoffs, both Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski were able to secure a spot in the postseason. Keselowski now has both of his team's cars in and Harvick will have a shot at his second championship in his final season. Bubba Wallace currently occupies the final Playoff spot by 32 points over Gibbs. The 23XI Racing driver had a great run to finish 12th today, and heads into Daytona as one of the favorites to win.
Previous Watkins Glen winners
2022: Kyle Larson
2021: Kyle Larson
2019: Chase Elliott
2018: Chase Elliott
2017: Martin Truex Jr
2016: Denny Hamlin
2015: Joey Logano
2014: AJ Allmendinger
2013: Kyle Busch
2012: Marcos Ambrose
2011: Marcos Ambrose
2010: Juan Montoya
2009: Tony Stewart
2008: Kyle Busch
2007: Tony Stewart
2006: Kevin Harvick
2005: Tony Stewart
2004: Tony Stewart
2003: Robby Gordon
2002: Tony Stewart
2001: Jeff Gordon
2000: Steve Park