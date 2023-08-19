NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Earns Pole Position at Watkins Glen - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Watkins Glen, where Denny Hamlin earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Go Bowling at the Glen - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|22
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|27
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Andy Lally
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|31
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|34
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin earned pole position at Watkins Glen today with a blistering lap in the final round of qualifying. It is Denny's fourth pole of the season and the 40th of his NASCAR Cup career. This will be the second time Hamlin starts on pole at Watkins Glen, where he has one victory in 2016. William Byron joins Hamlin on the front row, as the battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports rolls on.
Row 2 features last week's winner Michael McDowell, and Ty Gibbs, who qualified on pole for today's Xfinity series race. Row 3 is oozing with talent in former Watkins Glen winners Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start from Row 4 while Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-ten in qualifying. Bubba Wallace currently occupies one of the final Playoff spots, and will start from Row 6 tomorrow on the outside of Joey Logano. Two-time race winner Chris Buescher and Playoff spot contender Daniel Suarez will line up just behind them.
Chase Elliott just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying and will start 15th tomorrow. The 2020 Cup champion needs to win tomorrow or next weekend at Daytona to make it into the Playoffs this year. This is arguably his strongest track, and the numbers back that up. In his last four races at Watkins Glen, Elliott has two wins, two poles, a runner-up finish, and a fourth place result last year with 161 total laps led.
There are plenty of high-profile drivers that will be starting towards the back of the field tomorrow. Martin Truex Jr starts 19th, Ross Chastain 22nd, Ryan Blaney 23rd, Brad Keselowski 24th, Chase Briscoe 26th, and Kevin Harvick 34th. Even the road course ringers like Mike Rockenfeller (21st) and Andy Lally (29th) found themselves off the pace today in qualifying.
This will be the 40th Cup race at Watkins Glen, and while the pole sitter has only won once in the last 13 races here, qualifying is crucial. In the last 12 races, 11 have been won by a driver starting in the first three rows. Track position will be key, with no stage cautions possibly making it difficult for drivers to close the gap to the front of the field on Sunday.
2022: Kyle Larson
2021: Kyle Larson
2019: Chase Elliott
2018: Chase Elliott
2017: Martin Truex Jr
2016: Denny Hamlin
2015: Joey Logano
2014: AJ Allmendinger
2013: Kyle Busch
2012: Marcos Ambrose
2011: Marcos Ambrose
2010: Juan Montoya
2009: Tony Stewart
2008: Kyle Busch
2007: Tony Stewart
2006: Kevin Harvick
2005: Tony Stewart
2004: Tony Stewart
2003: Robby Gordon
2002: Tony Stewart
2001: Jeff Gordon
2000: Steve Park