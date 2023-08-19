NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Earns Pole Position at Watkins Glen - Full Qualifying Results

19 Aug 2023
NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Watkins Glen, where Denny Hamlin earned pole position for the race.

2023 Go Bowling at the Glen - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
4Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
7Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
9Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
10Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
11Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
12Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
13Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
14Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
15Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
16Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
17Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
18Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
21Mike RockenfellerLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
22Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
23Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
24Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
25Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
27Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
28Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
29Andy LallyRick Ware RacingFord
30Cole CusterRick Ware RacingFord
31Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
32Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
33Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
34Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
35Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
36Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet

Denny Hamlin earned pole position at Watkins Glen today with a blistering lap in the final round of qualifying. It is Denny's fourth pole of the season and the 40th of his NASCAR Cup career. This will be the second time Hamlin starts on pole at Watkins Glen, where he has one victory in 2016. William Byron joins Hamlin on the front row, as the battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports rolls on.

Row 2 features last week's winner Michael McDowell, and Ty Gibbs, who qualified on pole for today's Xfinity series race. Row 3 is oozing with talent in former Watkins Glen winners Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start from Row 4 while Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-ten in qualifying. Bubba Wallace currently occupies one of the final Playoff spots, and will start from Row 6 tomorrow on the outside of Joey Logano. Two-time race winner Chris Buescher and Playoff spot contender Daniel Suarez will line up just behind them.

Chase Elliott just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying and will start 15th tomorrow. The 2020 Cup champion needs to win tomorrow or next weekend at Daytona to make it into the Playoffs this year. This is arguably his strongest track, and the numbers back that up. In his last four races at Watkins Glen, Elliott has two wins, two poles, a runner-up finish, and a fourth place result last year with 161 total laps led.

There are plenty of high-profile drivers that will be starting towards the back of the field tomorrow. Martin Truex Jr starts 19th, Ross Chastain 22nd, Ryan Blaney 23rd, Brad Keselowski 24th, Chase Briscoe 26th, and Kevin Harvick 34th. Even the road course ringers like Mike Rockenfeller (21st) and Andy Lally (29th) found themselves off the pace today in qualifying.

This will be the 40th Cup race at Watkins Glen, and while the pole sitter has only won once in the last 13 races here, qualifying is crucial. In the last 12 races, 11 have been won by a driver starting in the first three rows. Track position will be key, with no stage cautions possibly making it difficult for drivers to close the gap to the front of the field on Sunday.

Previous Watkins Glen winners

2022: Kyle Larson

2021: Kyle Larson

2019: Chase Elliott

2018: Chase Elliott

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: AJ Allmendinger

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Marcos Ambrose

2011: Marcos Ambrose

2010: Juan Montoya

2009: Tony Stewart

2008: Kyle Busch

2007: Tony Stewart

2006: Kevin Harvick

2005: Tony Stewart

2004: Tony Stewart

2003: Robby Gordon

2002: Tony Stewart

2001: Jeff Gordon

2000: Steve Park