NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Go Bowling at the Glen - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 4 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 12 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 14 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 15 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 18 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Mike Rockenfeller Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 22 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 24 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 25 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 27 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 29 Andy Lally Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing Ford 31 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 35 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin earned pole position at Watkins Glen today with a blistering lap in the final round of qualifying. It is Denny's fourth pole of the season and the 40th of his NASCAR Cup career. This will be the second time Hamlin starts on pole at Watkins Glen, where he has one victory in 2016. William Byron joins Hamlin on the front row, as the battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports rolls on.

Row 2 features last week's winner Michael McDowell, and Ty Gibbs, who qualified on pole for today's Xfinity series race. Row 3 is oozing with talent in former Watkins Glen winners Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start from Row 4 while Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-ten in qualifying. Bubba Wallace currently occupies one of the final Playoff spots, and will start from Row 6 tomorrow on the outside of Joey Logano. Two-time race winner Chris Buescher and Playoff spot contender Daniel Suarez will line up just behind them.

Chase Elliott just missed out on advancing to the final round of qualifying and will start 15th tomorrow. The 2020 Cup champion needs to win tomorrow or next weekend at Daytona to make it into the Playoffs this year. This is arguably his strongest track, and the numbers back that up. In his last four races at Watkins Glen, Elliott has two wins, two poles, a runner-up finish, and a fourth place result last year with 161 total laps led.

There are plenty of high-profile drivers that will be starting towards the back of the field tomorrow. Martin Truex Jr starts 19th, Ross Chastain 22nd, Ryan Blaney 23rd, Brad Keselowski 24th, Chase Briscoe 26th, and Kevin Harvick 34th. Even the road course ringers like Mike Rockenfeller (21st) and Andy Lally (29th) found themselves off the pace today in qualifying.

This will be the 40th Cup race at Watkins Glen, and while the pole sitter has only won once in the last 13 races here, qualifying is crucial. In the last 12 races, 11 have been won by a driver starting in the first three rows. Track position will be key, with no stage cautions possibly making it difficult for drivers to close the gap to the front of the field on Sunday.

Previous Watkins Glen winners

2022: Kyle Larson

2021: Kyle Larson

2019: Chase Elliott

2018: Chase Elliott

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: AJ Allmendinger

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Marcos Ambrose

2011: Marcos Ambrose

2010: Juan Montoya

2009: Tony Stewart

2008: Kyle Busch

2007: Tony Stewart

2006: Kevin Harvick

2005: Tony Stewart

2004: Tony Stewart

2003: Robby Gordon

2002: Tony Stewart

2001: Jeff Gordon

2000: Steve Park