2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Toyota Owners 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota270 
2Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet256-14
3Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota252-18
4Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota236-34
5Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord229-41
6Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota219-51
7William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet215-55
8Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet209-61
9Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet207-63
10Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota199-71
11Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet193-77
12Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord185-85
13Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet167-103
14Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota165-105
15Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet163-107
16Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord163-107
17John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota156-114
18Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord150-120
19Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord149-121
20Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord133-137
21Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord130-140
22Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota129-141
23Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord114-156
24Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet105-165
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet102-168
26Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord102-168
27Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet100-170
28Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet90-180
29Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet86-184
30Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord84-186
31Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord84-186
32Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord78-192
33Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord71-199
34Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord68-202
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet61-209
36David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-253
37Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet11-259
38Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota9-261
39Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-262

The seventh round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series came to a dramatic end last night after 400 laps around the Richmond Raceway.

The race saw Denny Hamlin snatch victory in NASCAR Overtime at his home circuit, to claim his second win of the season.

However, in the grand scheme of things it was the fourth-place finish and Stage One victory that saw the Championship leader, Martin Truex Jr, extend his lead in the Championship from five points to 14.

Kyle Larson moved up the order from fifth to second place after finishing in third place last night and with an extra ten points to his name after winning Stage Two.

Race winner, Hamlin, only gained a place in the Championship as he moved inside the top three from fourth to third.

The biggest loser from this race in terms of Championship positions from the top drivers was Ty Gibbs. The 21-year-old was in second place after COTA last week, but after a 16th-place finish last night drops to fourth in the standings.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series did not get off to the best start for the two-time Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano. The #22 Ford has struggled so far this season, but a breakthrough second place last night launched him three places up the standings into 19th.

Cup Series rookie Josh Berry moved up five places after an impressive showing last night as he now finds himself in 23rd place.

The biggest faller in the Championship was Corey LaJorie who fell four places in the standings from 23rd to 27th place.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
34 mins ago
Kyle Larson scrapes a third-place finish after nearly scraping the wall
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
F1
News
35 mins ago
Helmut Marko hints age will be key factor in picking Max Verstappen teammate
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max…
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Martin Truex Jr left seething after a missed opportunity at Richmond Raceway
Martin Truex Jr
Martin Truex Jr
NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Toyota Owners 400
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Contract fears loom despite eye-catching form of MotoGP’s “forgotten man”
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
New reason hinted at which could take Alex Albon to Red Bull
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin sings pit crews praise after ‘team win’ at Richmond Raceway
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Official: F1 owners Liberty Media announce acquisition of MotoGP
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing Reserve and Third Driver with Fabio Quartararo (FRA) MotoGP Motorcycle
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing Reserve and Third Driver…
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Podcast: The rise of Pedro Acosta & Liberty Media's potential takeover
The rise of Pedro Acosta
The rise of Pedro Acosta