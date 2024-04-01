2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Toyota Owners 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 270 2 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 256 -14 3 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 252 -18 4 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 236 -34 5 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 229 -41 6 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 219 -51 7 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 215 -55 8 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 209 -61 9 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 207 -63 10 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 199 -71 11 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 193 -77 12 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 185 -85 13 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 167 -103 14 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 165 -105 15 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 163 -107 16 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 163 -107 17 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 156 -114 18 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 150 -120 19 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 149 -121 20 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 133 -137 21 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 130 -140 22 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 129 -141 23 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 114 -156 24 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 105 -165 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 102 -168 26 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 102 -168 27 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 100 -170 28 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 90 -180 29 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 86 -184 30 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 84 -186 31 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 84 -186 32 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 78 -192 33 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 71 -199 34 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 68 -202 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 61 -209 36 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -253 37 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 -259 38 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 -261 39 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -262

The seventh round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series came to a dramatic end last night after 400 laps around the Richmond Raceway.

The race saw Denny Hamlin snatch victory in NASCAR Overtime at his home circuit, to claim his second win of the season.

However, in the grand scheme of things it was the fourth-place finish and Stage One victory that saw the Championship leader, Martin Truex Jr, extend his lead in the Championship from five points to 14.

Kyle Larson moved up the order from fifth to second place after finishing in third place last night and with an extra ten points to his name after winning Stage Two.

Race winner, Hamlin, only gained a place in the Championship as he moved inside the top three from fourth to third.

The biggest loser from this race in terms of Championship positions from the top drivers was Ty Gibbs. The 21-year-old was in second place after COTA last week, but after a 16th-place finish last night drops to fourth in the standings.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series did not get off to the best start for the two-time Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano. The #22 Ford has struggled so far this season, but a breakthrough second place last night launched him three places up the standings into 19th.

Cup Series rookie Josh Berry moved up five places after an impressive showing last night as he now finds himself in 23rd place.

The biggest faller in the Championship was Corey LaJorie who fell four places in the standings from 23rd to 27th place.