2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Toyota Owners 400
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|270
|2
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|256
|-14
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|252
|-18
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|236
|-34
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|229
|-41
|6
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|219
|-51
|7
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|215
|-55
|8
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|209
|-61
|9
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|207
|-63
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|199
|-71
|11
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|193
|-77
|12
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|185
|-85
|13
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|167
|-103
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|165
|-105
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|163
|-107
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|163
|-107
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|156
|-114
|18
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|150
|-120
|19
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|149
|-121
|20
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|133
|-137
|21
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|130
|-140
|22
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|129
|-141
|23
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|114
|-156
|24
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|105
|-165
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|102
|-168
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|102
|-168
|27
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|100
|-170
|28
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|90
|-180
|29
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|86
|-184
|30
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|84
|-186
|31
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|84
|-186
|32
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|78
|-192
|33
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|71
|-199
|34
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|68
|-202
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|61
|-209
|36
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-253
|37
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|-259
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|9
|-261
|39
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-262
The seventh round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series came to a dramatic end last night after 400 laps around the Richmond Raceway.
The race saw Denny Hamlin snatch victory in NASCAR Overtime at his home circuit, to claim his second win of the season.
However, in the grand scheme of things it was the fourth-place finish and Stage One victory that saw the Championship leader, Martin Truex Jr, extend his lead in the Championship from five points to 14.
Kyle Larson moved up the order from fifth to second place after finishing in third place last night and with an extra ten points to his name after winning Stage Two.
Race winner, Hamlin, only gained a place in the Championship as he moved inside the top three from fourth to third.
The biggest loser from this race in terms of Championship positions from the top drivers was Ty Gibbs. The 21-year-old was in second place after COTA last week, but after a 16th-place finish last night drops to fourth in the standings.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series did not get off to the best start for the two-time Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano. The #22 Ford has struggled so far this season, but a breakthrough second place last night launched him three places up the standings into 19th.
Cup Series rookie Josh Berry moved up five places after an impressive showing last night as he now finds himself in 23rd place.
The biggest faller in the Championship was Corey LaJorie who fell four places in the standings from 23rd to 27th place.