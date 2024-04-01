Denny Hamlin sings pit crews praise after ‘team win’ at Richmond Raceway

After winning the Toyota Owners 400 Denny Hamlin praises his pit crew for their involvement in giving him the opportunity to win.

Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin claimed his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series after drama in a late NASCAR Overtime finish.

When a caution was thrown at Richmond Raceway just before the chequered flag Hamlin found himself in third place, just too far back to contend for the win.

However, once the caution was thrown and everybody pitted for new tyres Hamlin jumped the queue and exited the pit-lane in first place.

After the race, the 43-year-old heaped all the praise onto his team and pit crew for securing their victory.

“This is a team win for sure,” stated Hamlin on Victory Road.

“This trophy needs to go to each of these pit crew members house. They did an amazing job they have been killing it all year.”

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Toyota crew managed to pit him a whole one second faster than the leading two cars of Martin Truex Jr and Joey Logano for the restart. A pit stop that would become crucial in the final result.

There may have been controversy surrounding Hamlin’s jump from the restart, but NASCAR quickly credited the #11 car with victory at home in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, a circuit which Hamlin grew up a half hour away from.

This victory has allowed Hamlin to climb the Championship order as he moves up one spot from fourth to third after seven races this season.

