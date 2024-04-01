Martin Truex Jr left seething after a missed opportunity at Richmond Raceway

After leading 228 laps Truex Jr lost out on the race win in the Toyota Owners 400 in NASCAR Overtime

Martin Truex Jr
Martin Truex Jr

Martin Truex Jr had led a total of 228 laps out of 400 at Richmond Raceway last night. However, the Cup Series veteran could not convert this into a victory.

After feeling like he was robbed of a sure race win last night the 43-year-old let his anger out on his rivals after the race had ended as he made contact with Kyle Larson and the eventual race winner, Denny Hamlin.

Truex Jr took the chequered flag in fourth place dropping back from first to fourth from when the final caution was thrown and when the race ended under Overtime conditions.

After he had cooled off Truex Jr spoke to Fox Sports and made his feelings clear about the result and the final restart:

“It is unfortunate, unfortunately, this has happened here a few times over the years.

“I just got beat out of the pits and then you know, he [Denny Hamlin] jumped the start and used me up in turn one.”

However, it was not all doom and gloom for Truex Jr as he extended his Championship lead over his competition and had a competitive race car all night long:

“It definitely sucks but a solid day another car capable of winning I will just have to come back next week and try to win again.”

Truex Jr is still yet to win a race this season, a stat he would surely like to change next week in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

