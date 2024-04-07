2024 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Full results

Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.550 3 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.790 4 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota +0.824 5 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford +1.023 6 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford +1.070 7 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota +1.320 8 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +1.433 9 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +1.449 10 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +1.566 11 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +1.798 12 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota +1.898 13 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford +2.298 14 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +6.303 15 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford -1 Lap 16 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 17 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -1 Lap 18 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -1 Lap 19 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -1 Lap 20 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -1 Lap 21 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -1 Lap 22 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 23 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford -1 Lap 24 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford -1 Lap 25 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -2 Laps 26 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -2 Laps 27 Josh Williams USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 28 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 30 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -2 Laps 31 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -3 Laps 32 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -3 Laps 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford -3 Laps 34 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -3 Laps 35 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -4 Laps DNF John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -19 Laps DNF David Starr USA MBM Motorsports Ford -104 Laps

The iconic Martinsville Speedway hosted the Cook Out 400 for the eighth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. William Byron took victory in Martinsville after finishing the 400-lap battle around the short circuit.

This was Byron's third race win of the season and a historic win for the Hendrick Motorsports on their 40th anniversary.

Hendrick Motorsports did not only just win the Cook Out 400 they dominated as they finished in first, second and third. Kyle Larson finished in second place and Chase Elliott finished in third.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five with Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe inside the top ten.

Martin Truex Jr led the Championship coming into Martinsville and he managed to finish 18th place today.

Stage One was won by the pole-sitter, Kyle Larson. The first 80 laps of the 400-lap race were dominated by Larson and his Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet as he led the entirety of the opening stint of the race.

Stage Two was won by Denny Hamlin. After the opening 80-lap stint was won by Larson, the lead changed in the pits as Joey Logano took control of the field at the start of the second stage but conceded the lead at the end of the stage as last week's race winner took over.