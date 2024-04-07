2024 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Full results
William Byron claims Hendrick Motorsport victory on their 40th anniversary at Martinsville Speedway
Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.550
|3
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.790
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+0.824
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+1.023
|6
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+1.070
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+1.320
|8
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+1.433
|9
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+1.449
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+1.566
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+1.798
|12
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+1.898
|13
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+2.298
|14
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+6.303
|15
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|16
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|18
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-1 Lap
|19
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-1 Lap
|20
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|21
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|23
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|25
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-2 Laps
|26
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-2 Laps
|27
|Josh Williams
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|28
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|30
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-2 Laps
|31
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-3 Laps
|32
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-3 Laps
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-3 Laps
|34
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-3 Laps
|35
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-19 Laps
|DNF
|David Starr
|USA
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|-104 Laps
The iconic Martinsville Speedway hosted the Cook Out 400 for the eighth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. William Byron took victory in Martinsville after finishing the 400-lap battle around the short circuit.
This was Byron's third race win of the season and a historic win for the Hendrick Motorsports on their 40th anniversary.
Hendrick Motorsports did not only just win the Cook Out 400 they dominated as they finished in first, second and third. Kyle Larson finished in second place and Chase Elliott finished in third.
Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five with Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe inside the top ten.
Martin Truex Jr led the Championship coming into Martinsville and he managed to finish 18th place today.
Stage One was won by the pole-sitter, Kyle Larson. The first 80 laps of the 400-lap race were dominated by Larson and his Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet as he led the entirety of the opening stint of the race.
Stage Two was won by Denny Hamlin. After the opening 80-lap stint was won by Larson, the lead changed in the pits as Joey Logano took control of the field at the start of the second stage but conceded the lead at the end of the stage as last week's race winner took over.