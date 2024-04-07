2024 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Full results

William Byron claims Hendrick Motorsport victory on their 40th anniversary at Martinsville Speedway

Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet 
2Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.550
3Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.790
4Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota+0.824
5Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord+1.023
6Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord+1.070
7Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota+1.320
8Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+1.433
9Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+1.449
10Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+1.566
11Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+1.798
12Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota+1.898
13Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord+2.298
14Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet+6.303
15Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord-1 Lap
16Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
17Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-1 Lap
18Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-1 Lap
19Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-1 Lap
20Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-1 Lap
21Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-1 Lap
22Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
23Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord-1 Lap
24Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord-1 Lap
25Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-2 Laps
26Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord-2 Laps
27Josh WilliamsUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
28Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
30Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord-2 Laps
31Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-3 Laps
32Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-3 Laps
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord-3 Laps
34Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-3 Laps
35Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-4 Laps
DNFJohn Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-19 Laps
DNFDavid StarrUSAMBM MotorsportsFord-104 Laps

The iconic Martinsville Speedway hosted the Cook Out 400 for the eighth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. William Byron took victory in Martinsville after finishing the 400-lap battle around the short circuit.

This was Byron's third race win of the season and a historic win for the Hendrick Motorsports on their 40th anniversary.

Hendrick Motorsports did not only just win the Cook Out 400 they dominated as they finished in first, second and third. Kyle Larson finished in second place and Chase Elliott finished in third.

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five with Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe inside the top ten.

Martin Truex Jr led the Championship coming into Martinsville and he managed to finish 18th place today.

Stage One was won by the pole-sitter, Kyle Larson. The first 80 laps of the 400-lap race were dominated by Larson and his Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet as he led the entirety of the opening stint of the race.

Stage Two was won by Denny Hamlin. After the opening 80-lap stint was won by Larson, the lead changed in the pits as Joey Logano took control of the field at the start of the second stage but conceded the lead at the end of the stage as last week's race winner took over.

