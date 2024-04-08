2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Cook Out 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Cook Out 400, Martinasville Speedway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet309 
2Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota295-14
3Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota292-17
4William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet261-48
5Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord261-48
6Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet258-51
7Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota254-55
8Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet232-77
9Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota229-80
10Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet227-82
11Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota221-88
12Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota216-93
13Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord207-102
14Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord191-118
15Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet189-120
16Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord188-121
17Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet178-131
18Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord176-133
19John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota157-152
20Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota154-155
21Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord147-162
22Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord146-163
23Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord129-180
24Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord126-183
25Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet125-184
26Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord112-197
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet110-199
28Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet105-204
29Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord101-208
30Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet95-214
31Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet93-216
32Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord85-224
33Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord82-227
34Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord72-237
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet67-242
36David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-292
37Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet11-298
38Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota9-300
39Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-301

The eighth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series saw the second overtime finish of the season at the historic Martinsville Speedway.

After serious debate over whether last week's race win in overtime was legitimate, there was no doubt that William Byron deserved his overtime win last night.

The 26-year-old claimed his third win of the season and propelled himself up on the Championship table.

At the top of the table, Martin Truex Jr lost the lead of the Championship after finishing 18th last night and has dropped back to second. Despite his team-mate being the race winner it was Kyle Larson, who finished second, who now controls the Championship as he takes top spot.

Two-time race winner this season, Denny Hamlin, stays in his third-place spot in the standings.

Byron jumped up three spots in the Championship with his race win last night and now finds himself in fourth place.

The top Ford in the Championship is Ryan Blaney who still sits in fifth place after finishing fifth place last night.

Chase Elliotts' third place finish last night was enough to put him two places further up the order as he rises from eighth to sixth overall.

Ty Gibbs’ bad run of form continues as he plummets down the order from fourth to seventh after finishing outside of the 15 last night.

Ross Chastain solidifies his top ten as he moves up into eighth place from ninth. Tyler Reddick also climbs up one place as he moves from tenth to ninth, with Alex Bowman rounding out the top ten in the standings.

Outside of the top ten, the biggest mover was the #41 car of Ryan Preece who moved up the order by five places thanks to his ninth place finish last night. The Ford driver is now 26th overall in the standings.

