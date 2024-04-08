2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Cook Out 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Cook Out 400, Martinasville Speedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 309 2 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 295 -14 3 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 292 -17 4 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 261 -48 5 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 261 -48 6 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 258 -51 7 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 254 -55 8 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 232 -77 9 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 229 -80 10 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 227 -82 11 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 221 -88 12 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 216 -93 13 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 207 -102 14 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 191 -118 15 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 189 -120 16 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 188 -121 17 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 178 -131 18 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 176 -133 19 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 157 -152 20 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 154 -155 21 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 147 -162 22 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 146 -163 23 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 129 -180 24 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 126 -183 25 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 125 -184 26 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 112 -197 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 110 -199 28 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 105 -204 29 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 101 -208 30 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 95 -214 31 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 93 -216 32 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 85 -224 33 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 82 -227 34 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 72 -237 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 67 -242 36 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -292 37 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 -298 38 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 -300 39 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -301

The eighth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series saw the second overtime finish of the season at the historic Martinsville Speedway.

After serious debate over whether last week's race win in overtime was legitimate, there was no doubt that William Byron deserved his overtime win last night.

The 26-year-old claimed his third win of the season and propelled himself up on the Championship table.

At the top of the table, Martin Truex Jr lost the lead of the Championship after finishing 18th last night and has dropped back to second. Despite his team-mate being the race winner it was Kyle Larson, who finished second, who now controls the Championship as he takes top spot.

Two-time race winner this season, Denny Hamlin, stays in his third-place spot in the standings.

Byron jumped up three spots in the Championship with his race win last night and now finds himself in fourth place.

The top Ford in the Championship is Ryan Blaney who still sits in fifth place after finishing fifth place last night.

Chase Elliotts' third place finish last night was enough to put him two places further up the order as he rises from eighth to sixth overall.

Ty Gibbs’ bad run of form continues as he plummets down the order from fourth to seventh after finishing outside of the 15 last night.

Ross Chastain solidifies his top ten as he moves up into eighth place from ninth. Tyler Reddick also climbs up one place as he moves from tenth to ninth, with Alex Bowman rounding out the top ten in the standings.

Outside of the top ten, the biggest mover was the #41 car of Ryan Preece who moved up the order by five places thanks to his ninth place finish last night. The Ford driver is now 26th overall in the standings.