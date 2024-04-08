2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Cook Out 400
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Cook Out 400, Martinasville Speedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|309
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|295
|-14
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|292
|-17
|4
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|261
|-48
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|261
|-48
|6
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|258
|-51
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|254
|-55
|8
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|232
|-77
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|229
|-80
|10
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|227
|-82
|11
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|221
|-88
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|216
|-93
|13
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|207
|-102
|14
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|191
|-118
|15
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|189
|-120
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|188
|-121
|17
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|178
|-131
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|176
|-133
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|157
|-152
|20
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|154
|-155
|21
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|147
|-162
|22
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|146
|-163
|23
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|129
|-180
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|126
|-183
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|125
|-184
|26
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|112
|-197
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|110
|-199
|28
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|105
|-204
|29
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|101
|-208
|30
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|95
|-214
|31
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|93
|-216
|32
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|85
|-224
|33
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|82
|-227
|34
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|72
|-237
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|67
|-242
|36
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-292
|37
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|-298
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|9
|-300
|39
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-301
The eighth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series saw the second overtime finish of the season at the historic Martinsville Speedway.
After serious debate over whether last week's race win in overtime was legitimate, there was no doubt that William Byron deserved his overtime win last night.
The 26-year-old claimed his third win of the season and propelled himself up on the Championship table.
At the top of the table, Martin Truex Jr lost the lead of the Championship after finishing 18th last night and has dropped back to second. Despite his team-mate being the race winner it was Kyle Larson, who finished second, who now controls the Championship as he takes top spot.
Two-time race winner this season, Denny Hamlin, stays in his third-place spot in the standings.
Byron jumped up three spots in the Championship with his race win last night and now finds himself in fourth place.
The top Ford in the Championship is Ryan Blaney who still sits in fifth place after finishing fifth place last night.
Chase Elliotts' third place finish last night was enough to put him two places further up the order as he rises from eighth to sixth overall.
Ty Gibbs’ bad run of form continues as he plummets down the order from fourth to seventh after finishing outside of the 15 last night.
Ross Chastain solidifies his top ten as he moves up into eighth place from ninth. Tyler Reddick also climbs up one place as he moves from tenth to ninth, with Alex Bowman rounding out the top ten in the standings.
Outside of the top ten, the biggest mover was the #41 car of Ryan Preece who moved up the order by five places thanks to his ninth place finish last night. The Ford driver is now 26th overall in the standings.