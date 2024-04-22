2024 NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Full results
Tyler Reddick gets his first race win of the season at the Talladega Superspeedway
GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-0.208
|3
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-0.277
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|-0.487
|5
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.977
|6
|Anthony Alfredo
|USA
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.262
|7
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1.363
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1.575
|9
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2.002
|10
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-2.297
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-2.506
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-2.937
|13
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-3.579
|14
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-3.579
|15
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-3.927
|16
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-4.287
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-4.555
|18
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-4.657
|19
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-4.798
|20
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-4.97
|21
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-5.095
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-6.096
|23
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-6.598
|24
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-7.336
|25
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-7.509
|26
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-12.412
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-18.747
|28
|Shane van Gisbergem
|NZL
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-18.963
|29
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-124.56
|30
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-124.588
|31
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-125.124
|32
|B.J. McLeod
|USA
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1 Laps
|33
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-3 Laps
|34
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-3 Laps
|DNF
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
The Talladega Superspeedway once again produced one of the best races of the season this weekend. Tyler Reddick came away from the 188-lap race as the winner for 23XI Racing.
Just behind were Brad Keselowski and Noah Gragson making up the top three. Then rounding out the top five was Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Alex Bowman.
The top ten was then finalised by Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton.
With Superspeedway racing becoming dominated by fuel saving the early laps of the race saw the drivers all bunched together.
The opening stage was won by Austin Cindric as they claimed an extra 10 points after 60 laps. After the opening stage, all the drivers jumped back into the pits for the second time.
The second stage of the race was won by Joey Logano. Further fuel-saving continued in the second stage of the race, but Logano claimed an extra 10 points.
A big moment at the end of the race came with 32 laps to go as Denny Hamlin, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace all came together wrecking three of the four drivers out of the race.