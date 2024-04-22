2024 NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Full results

Tyler Reddick gets his first race win of the season at the Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway
GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota 
2Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord-0.208
3Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-0.277
4Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet-0.487
5Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-0.977
6Anthony AlfredoUSABeard MotorsportsChevrolet-1.262
7William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-1.363
8Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-1.575
9Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-2.002
10Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord-2.297
11Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-2.506
12Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-2.937
13Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet-3.579
14Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-3.579
15Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-3.927
16Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-4.287
17Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-4.555
18Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-4.657
19Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord-4.798
20Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord-4.97
21Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-5.095
22Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-6.096
23Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord-6.598
24Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord-7.336
25Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord-7.509
26Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-12.412
27Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet-18.747
28Shane van GisbergemNZLKaulig RacingChevrolet-18.963
29Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-124.56
30Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-124.588
31Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-125.124
32B.J. McLeodUSALive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet-1 Laps
33John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-3 Laps
34Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord-3 Laps
DNFChristopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota 
DNFBubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota 
DNFDenny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota 
DNFErik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota 

The Talladega Superspeedway once again produced one of the best races of the season this weekend. Tyler Reddick came away from the 188-lap race as the winner for 23XI Racing.

Just behind were Brad Keselowski and Noah Gragson making up the top three. Then rounding out the top five was Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Alex Bowman.

The top ten was then finalised by Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton.

With Superspeedway racing becoming dominated by fuel saving the early laps of the race saw the drivers all bunched together.

The opening stage was won by Austin Cindric as they claimed an extra 10 points after 60 laps. After the opening stage, all the drivers jumped back into the pits for the second time.

The second stage of the race was won by Joey Logano. Further fuel-saving continued in the second stage of the race, but Logano claimed an extra 10 points.

A big moment at the end of the race came with 32 laps to go as Denny Hamlin, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace all came together wrecking three of the four drivers out of the race.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Tyler Reddick takes victory ahead of final lap wreck
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick
NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Full results
Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway
IndyCar
News
2 hours ago
Scott Dixon pulls off a masterclass at Long Beach
Scott Dixon
Scott Dixon
IndyCar
Results
2 hours ago
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Full Results
Scott Dixon
Scott Dixon
BSB
News
6 hours ago
British Superbikes, Navarra - Vickers: "I didn’t want to lose it on the last corner like an idiot!”
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Navarra
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Navarra
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Latest News

BSB
News
6 hours ago
British Superbikes, Navarra - Kent “in the mix up until the last lap”
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Navarra, Podium
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Navarra, Podium
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
7 hours ago
British Superbikes, Navarra - Ryde: My step “wasn’t big enough”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Navarra, Race 2
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Navarra, Race 2
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
News
7 hours ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu on Assen comeback win: 'Nine positions is not a problem'
Shuan Muir, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April
Shuan Muir, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April
WSBK
News
8 hours ago
Alex Lowes on crash with Jonathan Rea: ‘Nothing to do with him, it was a mistake on my part’
Alex Lowes, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Alex Lowes, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April