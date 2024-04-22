2024 NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Full results

GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford -0.208 3 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -0.277 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet -0.487 5 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.977 6 Anthony Alfredo USA Beard Motorsports Chevrolet -1.262 7 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -1.363 8 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.575 9 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -2.002 10 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford -2.297 11 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -2.506 12 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -2.937 13 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -3.579 14 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -3.579 15 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -3.927 16 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -4.287 17 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -4.555 18 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -4.657 19 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford -4.798 20 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford -4.97 21 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -5.095 22 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -6.096 23 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford -6.598 24 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -7.336 25 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford -7.509 26 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -12.412 27 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -18.747 28 Shane van Gisbergem NZL Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -18.963 29 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -124.56 30 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -124.588 31 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -125.124 32 B.J. McLeod USA Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet -1 Laps 33 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -3 Laps 34 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -3 Laps DNF Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DNF Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota DNF Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DNF Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota

The Talladega Superspeedway once again produced one of the best races of the season this weekend. Tyler Reddick came away from the 188-lap race as the winner for 23XI Racing.

Just behind were Brad Keselowski and Noah Gragson making up the top three. Then rounding out the top five was Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Alex Bowman.

The top ten was then finalised by Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton.

With Superspeedway racing becoming dominated by fuel saving the early laps of the race saw the drivers all bunched together.

The opening stage was won by Austin Cindric as they claimed an extra 10 points after 60 laps. After the opening stage, all the drivers jumped back into the pits for the second time.

The second stage of the race was won by Joey Logano. Further fuel-saving continued in the second stage of the race, but Logano claimed an extra 10 points.

A big moment at the end of the race came with 32 laps to go as Denny Hamlin, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace all came together wrecking three of the four drivers out of the race.