2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Goodyear 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 486 2 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 456 -30 3 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 447 -39 4 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 437 -49 5 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 400 -86 6 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 396 -90 7 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 390 -96 8 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 371 -115 9 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 365 -121 10 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 358 -128 11 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 344 -142 12 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 331 -155 13 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 324 -162 14 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 322 -164 15 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 320 -166 16 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 316 -170 17 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 292 -194 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 263 -223 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 232 -254 20 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 230 -256 21 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 217 -269 22 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 216 -270 23 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 212 -274 24 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 211 -275 25 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 211 -275 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 200 -286 27 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 199 -287 28 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 192 -294 29 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 187 -299 30 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 179 -307 31 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 167 -319 32 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 162 -324 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 144 -342 34 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 119 -367 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 109 -377 36 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 -459 37 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 -461 38 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -469 39 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 13 -473 40 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -478

Last night Brad Keselowski took a momentous NASCAR Cup Series win at the Goodyear 400 as he took his first race win in three years.

However, when looking at the bigger picture the focus turns away from Ford and Keselowski and goes back to Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet. This is as Kyle Larson still holds the Championship lead despite not finishing yesterday's race.

Larson holds and 30-point lead over Martin Truex Jr who remains in second despite a 25th-place finish at Darlington. Denny Hamlin moved up to third in the Championship after a fourth-place finish in his Joe Gibbs Toyota.

Hendrick Motorsports also features in fourth and fifth in the Championship as Chase Elliott and William Byron sit in fourth and fifth in the standings.

Tyler Reddick wrecked last night as he was battling for the lead, but the 23XI driver still finds himself sixth overall and with a race win to his name.

Ty Gibbs found his form once again last night at one of the hardest NASCAR circuits as the youngster finished second in the race. This puts Gibbs in seventh in the standings once again.

Ryan Blaney still remains the top Ford in the Championship as he sits in eighth place despite not finishing last nights race.

The final Hendrick Motorsports car of Alex Bowman sits in ninth overall. With fellow Chevrolet driver, Ross Chastain, putting his Trackhouse Racing car in tenth in the standings.