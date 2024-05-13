2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Goodyear 400
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|486
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|456
|-30
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|447
|-39
|4
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|437
|-49
|5
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|400
|-86
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|396
|-90
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|390
|-96
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|371
|-115
|9
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|365
|-121
|10
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|358
|-128
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|344
|-142
|12
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|331
|-155
|13
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|324
|-162
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|322
|-164
|15
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|320
|-166
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|316
|-170
|17
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|292
|-194
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|263
|-223
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|232
|-254
|20
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|230
|-256
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|217
|-269
|22
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|216
|-270
|23
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|212
|-274
|24
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|211
|-275
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|211
|-275
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|-286
|27
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|199
|-287
|28
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|192
|-294
|29
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|187
|-299
|30
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|179
|-307
|31
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|167
|-319
|32
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|162
|-324
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|144
|-342
|34
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|119
|-367
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|109
|-377
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|27
|-459
|37
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|-461
|38
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-469
|39
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|13
|-473
|40
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-478
Last night Brad Keselowski took a momentous NASCAR Cup Series win at the Goodyear 400 as he took his first race win in three years.
However, when looking at the bigger picture the focus turns away from Ford and Keselowski and goes back to Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet. This is as Kyle Larson still holds the Championship lead despite not finishing yesterday's race.
Larson holds and 30-point lead over Martin Truex Jr who remains in second despite a 25th-place finish at Darlington. Denny Hamlin moved up to third in the Championship after a fourth-place finish in his Joe Gibbs Toyota.
Hendrick Motorsports also features in fourth and fifth in the Championship as Chase Elliott and William Byron sit in fourth and fifth in the standings.
Tyler Reddick wrecked last night as he was battling for the lead, but the 23XI driver still finds himself sixth overall and with a race win to his name.
Ty Gibbs found his form once again last night at one of the hardest NASCAR circuits as the youngster finished second in the race. This puts Gibbs in seventh in the standings once again.
Ryan Blaney still remains the top Ford in the Championship as he sits in eighth place despite not finishing last nights race.
The final Hendrick Motorsports car of Alex Bowman sits in ninth overall. With fellow Chevrolet driver, Ross Chastain, putting his Trackhouse Racing car in tenth in the standings.