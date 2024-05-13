2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Goodyear 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet486 
2Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota456-30
3Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota447-39
4Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet437-49
5William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet400-86
6Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota396-90
7Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota390-96
8Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord371-115
9Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet365-121
10Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet358-128
11Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord344-142
12Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord331-155
13Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet324-162
14Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord322-164
15Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota320-166
16Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota316-170
17Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord292-194
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet263-223
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord232-254
20Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord230-256
21Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord217-269
22Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord216-270
23Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord212-274
24John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota211-275
25Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet211-275
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet200-286
27Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota199-287
28Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord192-294
29Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet187-299
30Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet179-307
31Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet167-319
32Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord162-324
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord144-342
34Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord119-367
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet109-377
36Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota27-459
37Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet25-461
38David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-469
39Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord13-473
40Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-478

Last night Brad Keselowski took a momentous NASCAR Cup Series win at the Goodyear 400 as he took his first race win in three years.

However, when looking at the bigger picture the focus turns away from Ford and Keselowski and goes back to Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet. This is as Kyle Larson still holds the Championship lead despite not finishing yesterday's race.

Larson holds and 30-point lead over Martin Truex Jr who remains in second despite a 25th-place finish at Darlington. Denny Hamlin moved up to third in the Championship after a fourth-place finish in his Joe Gibbs Toyota.

Hendrick Motorsports also features in fourth and fifth in the Championship as Chase Elliott and William Byron sit in fourth and fifth in the standings.

Tyler Reddick wrecked last night as he was battling for the lead, but the 23XI driver still finds himself sixth overall and with a race win to his name.

Ty Gibbs found his form once again last night at one of the hardest NASCAR circuits as the youngster finished second in the race. This puts Gibbs in seventh in the standings once again.

Ryan Blaney still remains the top Ford in the Championship as he sits in eighth place despite not finishing last nights race.

The final Hendrick Motorsports car of Alex Bowman sits in ninth overall. With fellow Chevrolet driver, Ross Chastain, putting his Trackhouse Racing car in tenth in the standings.

