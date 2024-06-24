2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the USA Today 301
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the USA Today 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|620
|2
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|620
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|580
|-40
|4
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|572
|-48
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|560
|-60
|6
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|555
|-65
|7
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|548
|-72
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|526
|-94
|9
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|510
|-110
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|507
|-113
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|499
|-121
|12
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|476
|-144
|13
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|467
|-153
|14
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|430
|-190
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|417
|-203
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|405
|-215
|17
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|385
|-235
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|368
|-252
|19
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|357
|-263
|20
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|347
|-273
|21
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|345
|-275
|22
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|331
|-289
|23
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|322
|-298
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|298
|-322
|25
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|297
|-323
|26
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|279
|-341
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|276
|-344
|28
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|275
|-345
|29
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|256
|-364
|30
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|242
|-378
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|240
|-380
|32
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|233
|-387
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|208
|-412
|34
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|165
|-455
|35
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|155
|-465
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|35
|-585
|37
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-588
|38
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-603
|39
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|17
|-603
|40
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-612
|41
|Will Brown
|AUS
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|-614
|42
|Cam Waters
|AUS
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|-618
After 18 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the regular season Championship standings have closed in at the top.
Even though the race winner from the USA Today 301 was Christopher Bell the #20 finds himself outside of the top five as it stands and is in sixth place overall.
At the top of the standings, Kyle Larson is back in control of the Championship. However, breathing down his neck is Chase Elliott who is on level points as the #5 in his #9 car.
Denny Hamlin remains in third place as he is a further 40 points behind Larson and Elliott after a few bad weekends for the #11 team.
A week after announcing that he will be retiring from full-time driving at the end of the 2024 season Martin Truex Jr has moved up to fourth overall. Just behind Truex Jr is Tyler Reddick in fifth place.
William Byron has dropped three places over this weekend as he has fallen from fourth to seventh in the space of one race. Ryan Blaney has also fallen down the order as the reigning Cup Series Champion has moved from seventh to eighth.
Ross Chastain and Brad Keselowski round out the top ten in ninth and tenth. The #1 and #6 cars have swapped places in the Championship this weekend.