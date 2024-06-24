2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the USA Today 301

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 620 2 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 620 3 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 580 -40 4 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 572 -48 5 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 560 -60 6 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 555 -65 7 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 548 -72 8 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 526 -94 9 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 510 -110 10 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 507 -113 11 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 499 -121 12 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 476 -144 13 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 467 -153 14 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 430 -190 15 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 417 -203 16 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 405 -215 17 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 385 -235 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 368 -252 19 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 357 -263 20 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 347 -273 21 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 345 -275 22 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 331 -289 23 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 322 -298 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 298 -322 25 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 297 -323 26 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 279 -341 27 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 276 -344 28 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 275 -345 29 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 256 -364 30 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 242 -378 31 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 240 -380 32 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 233 -387 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 208 -412 34 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 165 -455 35 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 155 -465 36 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 -585 37 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 -588 38 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -603 39 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 17 -603 40 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -612 41 Will Brown AUS Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 -614 42 Cam Waters AUS RFK Racing Ford 2 -618

After 18 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the regular season Championship standings have closed in at the top.

Even though the race winner from the USA Today 301 was Christopher Bell the #20 finds himself outside of the top five as it stands and is in sixth place overall.

At the top of the standings, Kyle Larson is back in control of the Championship. However, breathing down his neck is Chase Elliott who is on level points as the #5 in his #9 car.

Denny Hamlin remains in third place as he is a further 40 points behind Larson and Elliott after a few bad weekends for the #11 team.

A week after announcing that he will be retiring from full-time driving at the end of the 2024 season Martin Truex Jr has moved up to fourth overall. Just behind Truex Jr is Tyler Reddick in fifth place.

William Byron has dropped three places over this weekend as he has fallen from fourth to seventh in the space of one race. Ryan Blaney has also fallen down the order as the reigning Cup Series Champion has moved from seventh to eighth.

Ross Chastain and Brad Keselowski round out the top ten in ninth and tenth. The #1 and #6 cars have swapped places in the Championship this weekend.