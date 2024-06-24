2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the USA Today 301

2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the USA Today 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

New Hampshire
New Hampshire
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet620 
2Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet620 
3Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota580-40
4Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota572-48
5Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota560-60
6Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota555-65
7William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet548-72
8Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord526-94
9Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet510-110
10Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord507-113
11Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota499-121
12Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet476-144
13Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord467-153
14Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord430-190
15Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota417-203
16Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord405-215
17Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet385-235
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet368-252
19Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord357-263
20Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord347-273
21Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord345-275
22Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord331-289
23Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet322-298
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet298-322
25Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord297-323
26Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota279-341
27John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota276-344
28Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord275-345
29Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet256-364
30Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord242-378
31Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet240-380
32Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet233-387
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord208-412
34Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet165-455
35Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord155-465
36Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota35-585
37Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet32-588
38David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-603
39Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord17-603
40Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-612
41Will BrownAUSRichard Childress RacingChevrolet6-614
42Cam WatersAUSRFK RacingFord2-618

After 18 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the regular season Championship standings have closed in at the top.

Even though the race winner from the USA Today 301 was Christopher Bell the #20 finds himself outside of the top five as it stands and is in sixth place overall.

At the top of the standings, Kyle Larson is back in control of the Championship. However, breathing down his neck is Chase Elliott who is on level points as the #5 in his #9 car.

Denny Hamlin remains in third place as he is a further 40 points behind Larson and Elliott after a few bad weekends for the #11 team.

A week after announcing that he will be retiring from full-time driving at the end of the 2024 season Martin Truex Jr has moved up to fourth overall. Just behind Truex Jr is Tyler Reddick in fifth place.

William Byron has dropped three places over this weekend as he has fallen from fourth to seventh in the space of one race. Ryan Blaney has also fallen down the order as the reigning Cup Series Champion has moved from seventh to eighth.

Ross Chastain and Brad Keselowski round out the top ten in ninth and tenth. The #1 and #6 cars have swapped places in the Championship this weekend.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
22m ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the USA Today 301
New Hampshire
New Hampshire
F1
News
59m ago
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes progress “doesn’t make me second guess” Ferrari move
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
1h ago
Third F1 team emerges for Carlos Sainz as possible option following Spanish GP
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice Day.-
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
2h ago
Frederic Vasseur shrugs off developing Charles Leclerc-Carlos Sainz tension
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference…
WSBK
News
2h ago
Axel Bassani reveals encouraging signs after Cremona WorldSBK test
Axel Bassani Cremona
Axel Bassani Cremona

Latest News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Mia Rusthen “still in a coma” but showing “signs that she is so strong”
Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen
F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner: Max Verstappen ‘making a key difference’ for Red Bull
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme…
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff update on Max Verstappen interest and Lewis Hamilton replacement
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…
IndyCar
Results
10h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca
Alex Palou
Alex Palou