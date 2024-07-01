2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Ally 400

Kyle Larson retakes the Championship lead after Joey Logano wins the Ally 400.

Nashville Superspeedway
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway)
 
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet664 
2Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet644-20
3Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota621-43
4Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota611-53
5Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota591-73
6Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota576-88
7William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet570-94
8Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord560-104
9Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord531-133
10Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota518-146
11Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet514-159
12Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord504-160
13Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet499-165
14Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord470-194
15Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota448-216
16Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord421-243
17Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet395-269
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet383-281
19Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord368-296
20Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord367-297
21Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord367-297
22Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet343-321
23Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord333-331
24Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord325-339
25Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord308-356
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet305-359
27John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota282-382
28Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota282-382
29Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet273-391
30Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet268-396
31Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord266-398
32Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet238-426
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord217-447
34Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet200-464
35Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord55-509
36Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota35-629
37Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet32-632
38David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-647
39Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord17-647
40Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-656
41Will BrownAUSRichard Childress RacingChevrolet6-658
42Cam WatersAUSRFK RacingFord2-662

After 19 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, it is Kyle Larson who retakes the regular season lead once again. So far this season Larson and the #5 Hendrick Motorsport Team have been a dominant force in the Cup Series.

Chase Elliott is still challenging his Hendrick Motorsport team-mate for the lead of the Championship as he sits in second place. Denny Hamlin rounds out the top three as he sits in third as the top Toyota driver.

Behind Hamlin are three more Toyota drivers. In fourth place is Hamlin’s driver in the 23XI Racing Team, this is the #45 of Tyler Reddick. In fifth is Martin Truex Jr, who is just ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate, Christopher Bell, who is in sixth place.

William Byron makes it three Hendrick Motorsport cars in the top ten as he finds himself in seventh place. Ryan Blaney is the top Ford driver as he is eighth in the Championship, just ahead of fellow Ford driver Brad Keselowski in ninth.

Rounding out the top ten is Ty Gibbs in the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Last night’s race winner, Joey Logano, is now 14th in the Cup Series Championship. However, the two-time Champion has secured his way into the 2024 Playoffs with this win.

