2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Ally 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 664 2 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 644 -20 3 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 621 -43 4 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 611 -53 5 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 591 -73 6 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 576 -88 7 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 570 -94 8 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 560 -104 9 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 531 -133 10 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 518 -146 11 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 514 -159 12 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 504 -160 13 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 499 -165 14 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 470 -194 15 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 448 -216 16 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 421 -243 17 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 395 -269 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 383 -281 19 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 368 -296 20 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 367 -297 21 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 367 -297 22 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 343 -321 23 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 333 -331 24 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 325 -339 25 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 308 -356 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 305 -359 27 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 282 -382 28 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 282 -382 29 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 273 -391 30 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 268 -396 31 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 266 -398 32 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 238 -426 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 217 -447 34 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 200 -464 35 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 55 -509 36 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 -629 37 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 -632 38 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -647 39 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 17 -647 40 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -656 41 Will Brown AUS Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 -658 42 Cam Waters AUS RFK Racing Ford 2 -662

After 19 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, it is Kyle Larson who retakes the regular season lead once again. So far this season Larson and the #5 Hendrick Motorsport Team have been a dominant force in the Cup Series.

Chase Elliott is still challenging his Hendrick Motorsport team-mate for the lead of the Championship as he sits in second place. Denny Hamlin rounds out the top three as he sits in third as the top Toyota driver.

Behind Hamlin are three more Toyota drivers. In fourth place is Hamlin’s driver in the 23XI Racing Team, this is the #45 of Tyler Reddick. In fifth is Martin Truex Jr, who is just ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate, Christopher Bell, who is in sixth place.

William Byron makes it three Hendrick Motorsport cars in the top ten as he finds himself in seventh place. Ryan Blaney is the top Ford driver as he is eighth in the Championship, just ahead of fellow Ford driver Brad Keselowski in ninth.

Rounding out the top ten is Ty Gibbs in the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Last night’s race winner, Joey Logano, is now 14th in the Cup Series Championship. However, the two-time Champion has secured his way into the 2024 Playoffs with this win.