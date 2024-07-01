2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Ally 400
Kyle Larson retakes the Championship lead after Joey Logano wins the Ally 400.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|664
|2
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|644
|-20
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|621
|-43
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|611
|-53
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|591
|-73
|6
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|576
|-88
|7
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|570
|-94
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|560
|-104
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|531
|-133
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|518
|-146
|11
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|514
|-159
|12
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|504
|-160
|13
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|499
|-165
|14
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|470
|-194
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|448
|-216
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|421
|-243
|17
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|395
|-269
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|383
|-281
|19
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|368
|-296
|20
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|367
|-297
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|367
|-297
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|343
|-321
|23
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|333
|-331
|24
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|325
|-339
|25
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|308
|-356
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|305
|-359
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|282
|-382
|28
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|282
|-382
|29
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|273
|-391
|30
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|268
|-396
|31
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|266
|-398
|32
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|238
|-426
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|217
|-447
|34
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|-464
|35
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|55
|-509
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|35
|-629
|37
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-632
|38
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-647
|39
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|17
|-647
|40
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-656
|41
|Will Brown
|AUS
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|-658
|42
|Cam Waters
|AUS
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|-662
After 19 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, it is Kyle Larson who retakes the regular season lead once again. So far this season Larson and the #5 Hendrick Motorsport Team have been a dominant force in the Cup Series.
Chase Elliott is still challenging his Hendrick Motorsport team-mate for the lead of the Championship as he sits in second place. Denny Hamlin rounds out the top three as he sits in third as the top Toyota driver.
Behind Hamlin are three more Toyota drivers. In fourth place is Hamlin’s driver in the 23XI Racing Team, this is the #45 of Tyler Reddick. In fifth is Martin Truex Jr, who is just ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate, Christopher Bell, who is in sixth place.
William Byron makes it three Hendrick Motorsport cars in the top ten as he finds himself in seventh place. Ryan Blaney is the top Ford driver as he is eighth in the Championship, just ahead of fellow Ford driver Brad Keselowski in ninth.
Rounding out the top ten is Ty Gibbs in the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Last night’s race winner, Joey Logano, is now 14th in the Cup Series Championship. However, the two-time Champion has secured his way into the 2024 Playoffs with this win.