2024 NASCAR Grant Park 165: Full Results

Alex Bowman secures his way into the Playoffs with a crucial race win in Chicago.

Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race - Race Results
    
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota
3Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Joey HandUSARFK RacingFord
5Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
7Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
8William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
10Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord
11Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
12Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
13Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota
14Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
15Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord
16Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord
17Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
18Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord
19Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
20Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord
21Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
22Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet
23Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord
24Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
25Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord
26Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord
27Corey LaJoieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
28Josh BilickiUSAMBM MotorsportsFord
29Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
30Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
31Austin HillUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
32Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
33Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
34Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
35John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
36Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
37Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
DNFKyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
DNFShane van GisbergenNZLKaulig RacingChevrolet
DNFAJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet

After a classic duel in Nashville last weekend NASCAR is back in action, but this time not on an oval but on the streets of Chicago instead. The 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on 2.2 miles of roads around the city of Chicago in the Grant Park 165.

Last weekend it was Joey Logano who won the Ally 400 and secured his way into the post-season Playoffs. However, this weekend it was the Championship leader, Kyle Larson who started on pole.

Alex Bowman claims his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and with it secures his way into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs finished in second and third place. Then Joey Hand and Michael McDowell round out the top five in fourth and fifth.

Rounding out the top ten was Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Todd Gilliland, William Byron, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

After 20 laps it was the reigning Chicago Street Circuit Champion, Shane van Gisbergen, who won the opening stage of the race as he was hoping to retain his Chicago crown.

After 45 laps of racing, there was a new stage winner as Joey Hand topped the pile in stage two after the leaders had pit in for slick tyres.

Read More

