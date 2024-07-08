2024 NASCAR Grant Park 165: Full Results
Alex Bowman secures his way into the Playoffs with a crucial race win in Chicago.
Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Joey Hand
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|6
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|17
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|24
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|26
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Josh Bilicki
|USA
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|29
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|30
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|31
|Austin Hill
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|33
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|34
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|35
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|36
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|37
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Shane van Gisbergen
|NZL
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
After a classic duel in Nashville last weekend NASCAR is back in action, but this time not on an oval but on the streets of Chicago instead. The 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on 2.2 miles of roads around the city of Chicago in the Grant Park 165.
Last weekend it was Joey Logano who won the Ally 400 and secured his way into the post-season Playoffs. However, this weekend it was the Championship leader, Kyle Larson who started on pole.
Alex Bowman claims his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and with it secures his way into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs finished in second and third place. Then Joey Hand and Michael McDowell round out the top five in fourth and fifth.
Rounding out the top ten was Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Todd Gilliland, William Byron, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.
After 20 laps it was the reigning Chicago Street Circuit Champion, Shane van Gisbergen, who won the opening stage of the race as he was hoping to retain his Chicago crown.
After 45 laps of racing, there was a new stage winner as Joey Hand topped the pile in stage two after the leaders had pit in for slick tyres.