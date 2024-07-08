2024 NASCAR Grant Park 165: Full Results

Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Joey Hand USA RFK Racing Ford 5 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 7 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 11 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 15 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 16 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 17 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 19 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 21 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 24 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 26 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 27 Corey LaJoie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Josh Bilicki USA MBM Motorsports Ford 29 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 30 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Austin Hill USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 32 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 33 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 35 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 36 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 37 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DNF Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet DNF Shane van Gisbergen NZL Kaulig Racing Chevrolet DNF AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

After a classic duel in Nashville last weekend NASCAR is back in action, but this time not on an oval but on the streets of Chicago instead. The 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on 2.2 miles of roads around the city of Chicago in the Grant Park 165.

Last weekend it was Joey Logano who won the Ally 400 and secured his way into the post-season Playoffs. However, this weekend it was the Championship leader, Kyle Larson who started on pole.

Alex Bowman claims his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and with it secures his way into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs finished in second and third place. Then Joey Hand and Michael McDowell round out the top five in fourth and fifth.

Rounding out the top ten was Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Todd Gilliland, William Byron, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

After 20 laps it was the reigning Chicago Street Circuit Champion, Shane van Gisbergen, who won the opening stage of the race as he was hoping to retain his Chicago crown.

After 45 laps of racing, there was a new stage winner as Joey Hand topped the pile in stage two after the leaders had pit in for slick tyres.