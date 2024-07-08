Alex Bowman secures a playoff spot in Chicago

After a classic duel in Nashville last weekend NASCAR is back in action, but this time not on an oval but on the streets of Chicago instead. The 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on 2.2 miles of roads around the city of Chicago in the Grant Park 165.

Last weekend it was Joey Logano who won the Ally 400 and secured his way into the post-season Playoffs. However, this weekend it was the Championship leader, Kyle Larson who started on pole.

Before the race began rain started to fall in Chicago and caused a delay in the race. However, it also provided a difficult challenge for the drivers and teams as parts of the circuit began to dry while other parts continued to be impacted by rain. After one sighting lap the majority of the field pit for slick tyres, but the rain began to fall once again.

In the early laps, it was not Larson who grabbed the lead but instead Ty Gibbs. The #54 had been quiet in recent rounds but Gibbs was on an early charge. Last year's winner at Chicago, Shane van Gisbergen, was in second ahead of Christopher Bell in third.

With four laps to go in the first stage, Corey LaJoie spun around bringing out the caution flags. This brought the new race leader van Gisbergen closer back to Bell and Gibbs. Under the caution the rain began to fall once again switching the race back to wet conditions prompting every driver on slicks to pit for wets.

Van Gisbergen may have won the opening stage, but Zane Smith started the second stage from the front of the field in wet conditions. The caution came back out after Chase Briscoe slammed into the tyre barrier, but it was Gibbs leading the way when the caution flag came back out. In the same incident, van Gisbergen was put out of the race after contact with Briscoe.

The race was red flagged after heavy rain hit the streets, but after hours of delay, the race got back underway but with a time limit. Gibbs would lead the field away for the final hour of racing in the Grant Park 165. Bell grabbed the lead from the restart as uncharacteristic errors occurred from two of the Championship favourites Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson both crashed in mixed conditions in separate incidents. Larson’s crash caused a caution to be thrown, as the #5 car had to retire from the race.

From the restart Bell continued to lead the race from Gibbs, but with Reddick now in third. The second stage came to an end after the leaders pit for slicks. This allowed Joey Hand, who stayed out on wets, to win the stage. From the restart, Hand kept the lead from Bowman in second place. But the #48 of Bowman grabbed the lead just laps later.

Josh Berry put his #4 car in the wall again and the caution flags were shown once again with only 15 minutes until the race would have to end. Five minutes to go on the restart and Bowman held the lead.

Alex Bowman is now officially a part of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with this crucial win on the streets of Chicago.

Bowman beat Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs who finished in second and third places. Joey Hand finished in fourth ahead of Michael McDowell in fifth. With Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Todd Gilliland, William Byron, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top ten.