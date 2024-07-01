2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Picture after the Ally 400

After 19 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series here is how the Playoff picture looks.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Playoff Picture (After the Ally 400 at Nashville Super Speedway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerWinsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet30
2Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota30
3Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota30
4William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet30
5Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet10
6Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota10
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord10
8Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord10
9Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord10
10Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet10
11Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord10
12Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota0+143
13Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota0+70
14Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet0+66
15Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord0+56
16Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet0+51
17Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota0-51
18Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord0-78
19Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet0-104
20Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord0-131
21Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord0-132
22Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet0-156
23Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord0-166
24Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord0-174
25Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord0-191
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet0-194
27John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota0-217
28Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota0-217
29Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet0-226
30Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet0-231

After 19 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Out of the 16 Playoff places available 11 have already been filled by the 11 different race winners this season, who gain an automatic spot in the Playoffs. The remaining five places available come down to points scored in the regular season.

The drivers who are already qualified for the Playoffs are Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.

The drivers that would currently qualify on points today would be Martin Truex Jr, Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman.

Just outside the top sixteen are big-name drivers such as Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and the rookie Josh Berry.

With seven rounds of the regular season to go before the Playoffs begin the fight for the last five places in the Playoffs with be heating up. 

