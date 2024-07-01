2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Picture after the Ally 400
After 19 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series here is how the Playoff picture looks.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Playoff Picture (After the Ally 400 at Nashville Super Speedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|0
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|0
|3
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|0
|4
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|0
|5
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|1
|0
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|1
|0
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|1
|0
|8
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|1
|0
|9
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|1
|0
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|0
|11
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|1
|0
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|0
|+143
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|0
|+70
|14
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|+66
|15
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|0
|+56
|16
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|+51
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|0
|-51
|18
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|-78
|19
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|-104
|20
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|-131
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|0
|-132
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|-156
|23
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|0
|-166
|24
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|-174
|25
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|-191
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|-194
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|0
|-217
|28
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|0
|-217
|29
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|-226
|30
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|-231
After 19 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Out of the 16 Playoff places available 11 have already been filled by the 11 different race winners this season, who gain an automatic spot in the Playoffs. The remaining five places available come down to points scored in the regular season.
The drivers who are already qualified for the Playoffs are Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.
The drivers that would currently qualify on points today would be Martin Truex Jr, Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman.
Just outside the top sixteen are big-name drivers such as Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and the rookie Josh Berry.
With seven rounds of the regular season to go before the Playoffs begin the fight for the last five places in the Playoffs with be heating up.