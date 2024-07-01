2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Picture after the Ally 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Playoff Picture (After the Ally 400 at Nashville Super Speedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Wins Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 0 2 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 0 3 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 0 4 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 0 5 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 0 6 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 1 0 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 1 0 8 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 1 0 9 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 1 0 10 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 0 11 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 1 0 12 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 +143 13 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 +70 14 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 0 +66 15 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 0 +56 16 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 0 +51 17 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 0 -51 18 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 -78 19 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 -104 20 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 -131 21 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -132 22 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -156 23 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 0 -166 24 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 -174 25 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 -191 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 0 -194 27 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -217 28 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 0 -217 29 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 0 -226 30 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 -231

After 19 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Out of the 16 Playoff places available 11 have already been filled by the 11 different race winners this season, who gain an automatic spot in the Playoffs. The remaining five places available come down to points scored in the regular season.

The drivers who are already qualified for the Playoffs are Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.

The drivers that would currently qualify on points today would be Martin Truex Jr, Ty Gibbs, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman.

Just outside the top sixteen are big-name drivers such as Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and the rookie Josh Berry.

With seven rounds of the regular season to go before the Playoffs begin the fight for the last five places in the Playoffs with be heating up.