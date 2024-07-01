Zane Smith gets his best NASCAR Cup Series finish in 'crazy' Ally 400 finish

Zane Smith finished second place last night at the Nashville Superspeedway obliterating his previous best result of 13th.

Zane Smith
Zane Smith

Zane Smith claimed his best-ever NASCAR Cup Series finish in the Ally 400 as he crossed the line in second place, beating his previous best finish of 13th.

Smith capitalised on the several fuel strategies that surrounded him during the Overtime finishes that made or ruined several drivers races last night. After the race when he was asked about how he managed the several attempts at an overtime finish, Smith gave an honest answer:

“I have no idea. I am proud of our strategy at the end there with the group of us, but I had no idea how long we were going to hold on, especially with the guys behind us being on four new tyres.”

Smith went on to talk about the crazy restarts at Nashville and how it is something that he has seen throughout his career at the Superspeedway:

“Nashville is notorious for crazy restarts; everything just floats up and I do not know if it is from it being concrete or what. Obviously, the aggression is always super high, but I just kept choosing the bottom lane and kept rolling.

“It is crazy how much better these cars drive in cleaner air; it is great to feel some of that as it is brutal back there. We just need to keep putting more of these weekends together.”

This result has put Smith into 34th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. However, he just missed out on a guaranteed Playoff spot by getting beaten to the line by the #22 of Joey Logano.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
5m ago
Zane Smith gets his best NASCAR Cup Series finish in 'crazy' Ally 400 finish
Zane Smith
Zane Smith
F1
News
16m ago
Helmut Marko’s ‘unnecessarily fierce’ verdict on Max Verstappen-Lando Norris clash
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT)…
MotoGP
News
19m ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio GP24 or 25? Future “unclear” but “more trouble for others”
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
NASCAR
News
25m ago
"There was not a drop to spare!" - Joey Logano reflects on his Ally 400 win
Joey Logano
Joey Logano
MotoGP
News
33m ago
German MotoGP: Aprilia hope Aleix Espargaro can make 'miraculous recovery'
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Latest News

NASCAR
News
52m ago
'No positives' for Tyler Reddick despite a third place finish in the Ally 400
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick
MotoGP
News
58m ago
Joan Mir drops update on Honda stay with “feeling that I failed” hint
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jack Miller “was able to gain confidence” after radical front-end adjustment
Jack Miller KTM
Jack Miller KTM
NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Ally 400
Nashville Superspeedway
Nashville Superspeedway