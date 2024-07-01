Zane Smith gets his best NASCAR Cup Series finish in 'crazy' Ally 400 finish

Zane Smith claimed his best-ever NASCAR Cup Series finish in the Ally 400 as he crossed the line in second place, beating his previous best finish of 13th.

Smith capitalised on the several fuel strategies that surrounded him during the Overtime finishes that made or ruined several drivers races last night. After the race when he was asked about how he managed the several attempts at an overtime finish, Smith gave an honest answer:

“I have no idea. I am proud of our strategy at the end there with the group of us, but I had no idea how long we were going to hold on, especially with the guys behind us being on four new tyres.”

Smith went on to talk about the crazy restarts at Nashville and how it is something that he has seen throughout his career at the Superspeedway:

“Nashville is notorious for crazy restarts; everything just floats up and I do not know if it is from it being concrete or what. Obviously, the aggression is always super high, but I just kept choosing the bottom lane and kept rolling.

“It is crazy how much better these cars drive in cleaner air; it is great to feel some of that as it is brutal back there. We just need to keep putting more of these weekends together.”

This result has put Smith into 34th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. However, he just missed out on a guaranteed Playoff spot by getting beaten to the line by the #22 of Joey Logano.