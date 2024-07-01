"There was not a drop to spare!" - Joey Logano reflects on his Ally 400 win

Joey Logano won the Ally 400 with not a drop a gas to spare after a record five overtime attempts.

Joey Logano
Joey Logano

Joey Logano secured his spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs last night with a win in the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The two-time Champion risked it all as he stayed out for a record five Overtime attempts as he was running his Ford on near empty the entire time. Luckily for Logano and the #22 crew, their bravery worked out and they got the much-needed win.

After the race, Logano was asked about his feelings about finally getting a race win to secure his way into the 2024 Playoffs:

“This was pure excitement. Let’s be honest we were mediocre today we were not the fastest car by all means, but Paul’s strategies worked really well throughout most of the race, and we just stayed aggressive, and it worked out.”

Logano continued by stating that he was praying that his Team Penske Ford would reach the finish line:

“I did not feel good about it, I can tell you that much. You just have to cross your fingers and say a prayer and hope that there is enough gas in it. I can tell you what there was not a drop to spare!”

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
56m ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Picture after the Ally 400
Nashville Superspeedway
Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR
News
1h ago
Zane Smith gets his best NASCAR Cup Series finish in 'crazy' Ally 400 finish
Zane Smith
Zane Smith
F1
News
1h ago
Helmut Marko’s ‘unnecessarily fierce’ verdict on Max Verstappen-Lando Norris clash
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT)…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio GP24 or 25? Future “unclear” but “more trouble for others”
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
NASCAR
News
1h ago
"There was not a drop to spare!" - Joey Logano reflects on his Ally 400 win
Joey Logano
Joey Logano

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
German MotoGP: Aprilia hope Aleix Espargaro can make 'miraculous recovery'
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
NASCAR
News
2h ago
'No positives' for Tyler Reddick despite a third place finish in the Ally 400
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Joan Mir drops update on Honda stay with “feeling that I failed” hint
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller “was able to gain confidence” after radical front-end adjustment
Jack Miller KTM
Jack Miller KTM