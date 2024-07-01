"There was not a drop to spare!" - Joey Logano reflects on his Ally 400 win

Joey Logano secured his spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs last night with a win in the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The two-time Champion risked it all as he stayed out for a record five Overtime attempts as he was running his Ford on near empty the entire time. Luckily for Logano and the #22 crew, their bravery worked out and they got the much-needed win.

After the race, Logano was asked about his feelings about finally getting a race win to secure his way into the 2024 Playoffs:

“This was pure excitement. Let’s be honest we were mediocre today we were not the fastest car by all means, but Paul’s strategies worked really well throughout most of the race, and we just stayed aggressive, and it worked out.”

Logano continued by stating that he was praying that his Team Penske Ford would reach the finish line:

“I did not feel good about it, I can tell you that much. You just have to cross your fingers and say a prayer and hope that there is enough gas in it. I can tell you what there was not a drop to spare!”