'No positives' for Tyler Reddick despite a third place finish in the Ally 400

Tyler Reddick secured his way into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs all the way back at the Talladega Superspeedway in April. So, it would be assumed that a third-place finish last night would be a good result for Reddick and the #45 team.

However, after the race, the 28-year-old was not able to take any positives whatsoever from his performance at the Nashville Superspeedway. When asked what he would have done differently in hindsight Reddick said:

“Everything. It is very disappointing. I am trying my best. It is tough, I am trying to keep it cool at the moment I am really upset about how that ended.”

Reddick was then asked if there were any positives from last night's dramatic Ally 400 since he finished inside the top three:

“No. All the good cars ran out of fuel we were in the position to pass the #22, who had not been good all day long, but we did not get the job done.”

Despite his disappointment, Reddick is now fourth overall in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings.