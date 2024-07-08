2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Grant Park 165

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Grant Park 165 at Chicago) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 671 2 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 660 -11 3 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 648 -23 4 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 629 -42 5 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 601 -70 6 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 599 -72 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 687 -84 8 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 586 -85 9 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 560 -111 10 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 558 -113 11 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 553 -118 12 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 529 -142 13 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 521 -150 14 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 484 -187 15 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 476 -195 16 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 433 -238 17 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 423 -248 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 410 -261 19 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 400 -271 20 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 389 -282 21 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 369 -302 22 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 365 -306 23 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 353 -318 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 339 -332 25 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 338 -333 26 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 311 -360 27 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 297 -374 28 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 290 -381 29 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 287 -384 30 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 284 -387 31 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 283 -388 32 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 256 -415 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 231 -440 34 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 220 -451 35 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 166 -505 36 Joey Hand USA RFK Racing Ford 43 -628 37 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 -636 38 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 -639 39 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -654 40 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 17 -654 41 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -663 42 Will Brown AUS Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 -665 43 Cam Waters AUS RFK Racing Ford 2 -669

After another classic race around the streets of Chicago Alex Bowman has secured his spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. But the regular season Championship has also been shaken up after the 75-lap race was cut short due to reaching its designated time limit.

Despite crashing out of the race Kyle Larson still leads the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings. The Hendrick Motorsport driver is 11 points clear of a fellow Hendrick Motorsport driver.

Chase Elliott is the driver who is currently in second place and has been trying to catch Larson for weeks now. Just behind Elliott is Tyler Reddick, the top Toyota driver, who has put together consistent finishes the last two weeks and finds himself in third.

In fourth and fifth are also Toyota drivers as Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr round out the top five.

Three of the four Hendrick Motorsport drivers are in the top ten as William Byron is sixth overall. Just behind the Chevrolet driver is the top Ford in the Championship, as last year's NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney, is in seventh.

After a late crash last night for Christopher Bell, he has moved down the Championship into eighth place. He is still ahead of Playoff hopefuls Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski who are ninth and tenth.