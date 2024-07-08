2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Grant Park 165
Kyle Larson holds the regular season lead, as Alex Bowman secures a playoff spot.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Grant Park 165 at Chicago)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|671
|2
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|660
|-11
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|648
|-23
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|629
|-42
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|601
|-70
|6
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|599
|-72
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|687
|-84
|8
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|586
|-85
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|560
|-111
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|558
|-113
|11
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|553
|-118
|12
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|529
|-142
|13
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|521
|-150
|14
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|484
|-187
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|476
|-195
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|433
|-238
|17
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|423
|-248
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|410
|-261
|19
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|400
|-271
|20
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|389
|-282
|21
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|369
|-302
|22
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|365
|-306
|23
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|353
|-318
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|339
|-332
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|338
|-333
|26
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|311
|-360
|27
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|297
|-374
|28
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|290
|-381
|29
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|287
|-384
|30
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|284
|-387
|31
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|283
|-388
|32
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|256
|-415
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|231
|-440
|34
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|220
|-451
|35
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|166
|-505
|36
|Joey Hand
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|43
|-628
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|35
|-636
|38
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-639
|39
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-654
|40
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|17
|-654
|41
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-663
|42
|Will Brown
|AUS
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|-665
|43
|Cam Waters
|AUS
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|-669
After another classic race around the streets of Chicago Alex Bowman has secured his spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. But the regular season Championship has also been shaken up after the 75-lap race was cut short due to reaching its designated time limit.
Despite crashing out of the race Kyle Larson still leads the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings. The Hendrick Motorsport driver is 11 points clear of a fellow Hendrick Motorsport driver.
Chase Elliott is the driver who is currently in second place and has been trying to catch Larson for weeks now. Just behind Elliott is Tyler Reddick, the top Toyota driver, who has put together consistent finishes the last two weeks and finds himself in third.
In fourth and fifth are also Toyota drivers as Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr round out the top five.
Three of the four Hendrick Motorsport drivers are in the top ten as William Byron is sixth overall. Just behind the Chevrolet driver is the top Ford in the Championship, as last year's NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney, is in seventh.
After a late crash last night for Christopher Bell, he has moved down the Championship into eighth place. He is still ahead of Playoff hopefuls Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski who are ninth and tenth.