2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Grant Park 165

Kyle Larson holds the regular season lead, as Alex Bowman secures a playoff spot.

Chicago
Chicago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Grant Park 165 at Chicago)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet671 
2Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet660-11
3Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota648-23
4Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota629-42
5Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota601-70
6William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet599-72
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord687-84
8Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota586-85
9Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota560-111
10Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord558-113
11Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet553-118
12Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet529-142
13Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord521-150
14Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord484-187
15Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota476-195
16Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord433-238
17Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet423-248
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet410-261
19Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord400-271
20Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord389-282
21Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord369-302
22Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord365-306
23Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord353-318
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet339-332
25Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet338-333
26Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord311-360
27Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet297-374
28Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota290-381
29Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord287-384
30John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota284-387
31Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet283-388
32Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet256-415
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord231-440
34Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet220-451
35Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord166-505
36Joey HandUSARFK RacingFord43-628
37Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota35-636
38Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet32-639
39David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-654
40Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord17-654
41Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-663
42Will BrownAUSRichard Childress RacingChevrolet6-665
43Cam WatersAUSRFK RacingFord2-669

After another classic race around the streets of Chicago Alex Bowman has secured his spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. But the regular season Championship has also been shaken up after the 75-lap race was cut short due to reaching its designated time limit.

Despite crashing out of the race Kyle Larson still leads the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings. The Hendrick Motorsport driver is 11 points clear of a fellow Hendrick Motorsport driver.

Chase Elliott is the driver who is currently in second place and has been trying to catch Larson for weeks now. Just behind Elliott is Tyler Reddick, the top Toyota driver, who has put together consistent finishes the last two weeks and finds himself in third.

In fourth and fifth are also Toyota drivers as Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr round out the top five.

Three of the four Hendrick Motorsport drivers are in the top ten as William Byron is sixth overall. Just behind the Chevrolet driver is the top Ford in the Championship, as last year's NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney, is in seventh.

After a late crash last night for Christopher Bell, he has moved down the Championship into eighth place. He is still ahead of Playoff hopefuls Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski who are ninth and tenth.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
42m ago
Joan Mir “won’t stop trying” after nightmare German MotoGP
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
F1
News
1h ago
Angela Cullen's immediate response to Lewis Hamilton win at British GP
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘I am going to fly very high…’
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
‘We’ve seen this too many times from Jorge Martin’
Jorge Martin crash, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin crash, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari announce Enrico Cardile exit ahead of rumoured Aston Martin F1 switch
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press…

Latest News

F1
Feature
2h ago
How Lewis Hamilton banished his demons with most emotional F1 win yet
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio says decision on his future “has been taken”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Rivals analyse Jorge Martin fall: ‘Maybe better to lose two tenths’, ‘You roll the dice going in there’
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
4h ago
Charles Leclerc labels F1 British GP “worse than a nightmare” as poor run continues
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…