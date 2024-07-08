Alex Bowman reacts to his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

After suffering big injuries last year Bowman returned to Victory Lane for the first time last night.

Alex Bowman returns to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series, once years after suffering back and brain injuries.

The #48 has been longing for this race win all year and has secured himself a playoff spot with his win in mixed conditions around the streets of Chicago. After the race, Bowman was asked whether he thought his first win of 2024 would come in mixed conditions around the streets of Chicago:

“Anytime you go to the racecourse with Hendrick Motorsport you have got a shot. We have a trophy to take home, which means a lot to this team. They put me in a position to win this race.”

Bowman continued to talk about how he was losing belief that he would ever win a Cup Race again after his massive injuries last season:

“I broke my back, I had a brain injury, and we have kind of sucked ever since. You start to second guess whether you will ever get the chance to win a race again.”

It also sounded like the #48 Hendrick Motorsport Team were in for a long night as Bowman announced to the world how they planned to celebrate this win:

“The last one that we won we did not get to celebrate, but we are going to drink so much damn Bourbon tonight, it is going to be a bad deal. I am probably going to wake up naked on the bathroom floor again but that is just part of this deal sometimes.”

