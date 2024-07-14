2024 NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400: Full Results

Ryan Blaney claims his second victory of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord
2Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord
6Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota
7Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord
8Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota
11Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord
12Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
15Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
16Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
17Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
18Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord
19Corey LaJoieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
20Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
21AJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
22Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord
23Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
24Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
25Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
DNFJohn Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
DNFZane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
DNFTy GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
DNFCody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord
DNFRyan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
DNFHarrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord
DNFKyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
DNFRicky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
DNFTodd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
DNFJJ YeleyUSANY Racing TeamChevrolet
DNFRoss ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet
DNFNoah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord

NASCAR returned to oval racing this weekend after a trip to the streets of Chicago last week. After slipping and sliding around the wet city of Chicago it was Alex Bowman who claimed victory and secured his spot in the playoffs.

This week NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania for 160 laps around the circuit for The Great American Getaway 400.

After the 160 laps were completed, it was Ryan Blaney who took their 2nd win of the season. Just behind them were Hamlin and Bowman in second and third place.

Rounding out the top five were William Byron and Joey Logano. With Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top ten.

The opening stage of the race was won by Martin Truex Jr, who gained the extra ten stage points. The second stage was won by Denny Hamlin, who also received an extra ten stage points for his stage win.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
21m ago
Ryan Blaney takes his second win of the season, Kyle Larson struggles in 13th
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney
NASCAR
Results
25m ago
2024 NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400: Full Results
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
IndyCar
News
4h ago
Will Power wins from 22nd place on the grid at the Iowa Spedway
Will Power
Will Power
IndyCar
Results
4h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Hy-Vee One Step 250
Hy-Vee One Step 250
Hy-Vee One Step 250
WSBK
News
6h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: The celebration? “Some teams said my seat is not allowed”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park WorldSBK 2024
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Donington Park WorldSBK 2024

Latest News

WSBK
News
6h ago
Nicolo Bulega: “When Toprak overtook, I forgot about him”
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Valentino Rossi’s ex-boss hands advice to Ducati to manage Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
WSBK
News
6h ago
Jonathan Rea: "I had no entry or exit traction"
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
WSBK
News
7h ago
Bautista on his future after Donington: "Weekends like this don't help to make decisions"
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista