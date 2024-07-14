2024 NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400: Full Results
Ryan Blaney claims his second victory of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.
The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|12
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|Corey LaJoie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|23
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|25
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|DNF
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|DNF
|JJ Yeley
|USA
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
NASCAR returned to oval racing this weekend after a trip to the streets of Chicago last week. After slipping and sliding around the wet city of Chicago it was Alex Bowman who claimed victory and secured his spot in the playoffs.
This week NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania for 160 laps around the circuit for The Great American Getaway 400.
After the 160 laps were completed, it was Ryan Blaney who took their 2nd win of the season. Just behind them were Hamlin and Bowman in second and third place.
Rounding out the top five were William Byron and Joey Logano. With Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top ten.
The opening stage of the race was won by Martin Truex Jr, who gained the extra ten stage points. The second stage was won by Denny Hamlin, who also received an extra ten stage points for his stage win.