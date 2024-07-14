2024 NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400: Full Results

The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 2 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 6 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 8 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 12 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 15 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 16 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 19 Corey LaJoie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 21 AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 23 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet DNF John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota DNF Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet DNF Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DNF Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford DNF Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford DNF Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford DNF Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet DNF Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet DNF Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford DNF JJ Yeley USA NY Racing Team Chevrolet DNF Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet DNF Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR returned to oval racing this weekend after a trip to the streets of Chicago last week. After slipping and sliding around the wet city of Chicago it was Alex Bowman who claimed victory and secured his spot in the playoffs.

This week NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania for 160 laps around the circuit for The Great American Getaway 400.

After the 160 laps were completed, it was Ryan Blaney who took their 2nd win of the season. Just behind them were Hamlin and Bowman in second and third place.

Rounding out the top five were William Byron and Joey Logano. With Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top ten.

The opening stage of the race was won by Martin Truex Jr, who gained the extra ten stage points. The second stage was won by Denny Hamlin, who also received an extra ten stage points for his stage win.