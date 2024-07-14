Ryan Blaney takes his second win of the season, Kyle Larson struggles in 13th

NASCAR is back to oval racing this weekend after a trip to the streets of Chicago last week. After slipping and sliding around the wet city of Chicago it was Alex Bowman who claimed victory and secured his spot in the playoffs.

This week NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania for 160 laps around the circuit for The Great American Getaway 400. Ty Gibbs started this race from pole position as he continued to search for his first win of the season and his Cup Series career.

The first stage of the race saw Ty Gibbs lead early on from the rest of the field. The young star of NASCAR Cup Series led the majority of the opening stage. However, an early pit stop for the #54 saw him lose out on victory in Stage One. Martin Truex Jr ended up winning the first stage of the day from Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick.

At the start of the second stage, it was Joey Logano who grabbed the lead from Truex Jr on the restart. But it was Ty Gibbs who later took the lead of the race back after a restart on lap 59. Just eight laps later it was the eventual stage winner, Hamlin, who took the overall lead of the race as he climbed through the field. Hamlin went on to win the second stage on lap 95, with Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski in second and third.

The final stage of the race started with Chris Buescher taking the lead from the restart. On lap 116 caution all the cars pit for new tyres. In the next three restarts on laps 121, 127 and 132 it was the #12 of Ryan Blaney who led the field away as he chased his second win of the season.

After the last restart, Blaney controlled the race and led the field to his second victory of the year. Hamlin finished in second place with last-time race winner, Bowman, in third place.

Then William Byron and Joey Logano finished in fourth and fifth. Rounding out the top ten was Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace.