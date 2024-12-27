Bagger racing to come to Europe in 2025 helmed by ex-Superbike star

Former World Superbike and MotoGP rider Ruben Xaus is set to bring Bagger racing to Europe in 2025 with the formation of the Bagger Racing European Cup.

Bagger racing took off in popularity when it was first featured on the MotoAmerica bill in the United States under the ‘King of the Baggers’ banner.

It has since morphed into one of the most competitive two-wheeled championships in the US and one of the most popular from a spectator point of view.

The interest this has generated has led Harley-Davidson and Dorna Sports to engage in a new strategic partnership that was revealed after the MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix in November.

While no plans have been put in place yet, the aim from Harley’s side is to race its Bagger machines on the grand prix bill.

Bagger racing in Europe is set to come to fruition in 2025 outside of this partnership, however, with the formation of the Bagger Racing European Cup.

The series is being helmed by 2003 World Superbike runner-up and MotoGP podium finisher Xaus, who raced and won the Bagger Racing League in North America this year.

Little information about the Cup has yet to be revealed, including its calendar.

A press release about the Cup states it will be open to any machinery “that can be equipped with bags on the market”, opening the door for the likes of Harley, Honda, Triumph and Ducati - among others - to take part.

The series will be organised by Xaus with the backing of the Andorran Federation and sanctioned by FIM Europe.

Xaus said of the Cup: “I found fertile ground for this project in FIM Europe, which immediately embraced it with enthusiasm.

“I am convinced that this championship can be an added value for the events in which it will be hosted, raising the level of entertainment and interest of the same.

“We are in the process of defining the calendar, which will be made official within a few days, but will include the main European countries.

“The regulation will also be simple and open to all. We want the riders registered for the championship to have fun and have fun.”

The Cup will feature two races per round spread across Saturday and Sunday, with the weekend format underpinned by a free practice session followed by qualifying.

Race events are set to be managed by Sh Services and Gestion A L Instant sl.

“I am always very satisfied when we manage to add a new title to our sporting offering,” FIM Europe Secretary General Alessandro Sambuco said.

“Adding a new title is an indicator of health for our world and also indicates that there is confidence in what FIM Europe can offer.

“And what we offer is what differentiates us from the rest of the sporting world, the one that lives outside the international sporting system: we offer sporting rules, safety in sporting practice, insurance coverage and organisations that are up to every situation.

“The Baggers will offer a wide range of riders, from young to older, the opportunity to compete in a safe and dynamic environment that, thanks to the new promoter, will also offer attractive entertainment to accompany the race.”