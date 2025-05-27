Peter Hickman's rear hugger (mudguard) is broken as he returns to the pits.
2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday Free Practice - LIVE
Follow Tuesday's practice sessions for the 2025 Isle of Man TT.
After bad weather forced an early end to Monday's action - with only the speed-controlled laps for Newcomers completed - a revised Isle of Man TT schedule sees Free Practice moved to this evening, in place of what should have been Qualifying 1.
The Tuesday evening schedule - featuring all five classes, starting with the Sidecars - is as follows:
18:00 - All Roads closed
18:30 - Sidecar (Untimed)
19:10 - Supersport, Supertwin (Untimed)
20:15 - Superbike, Superstock (Untimed)
A quick pit stop and Michael Dunlop heads back out, now on the MD Racing Ducati.
Mile Browne crosses the line to complete his first Supersport lap, next on track Michael Dunlop pits on the Paton.
Dean Harrison, Davey Todd, Ian Hutchinson etc continue.
By contrast, last year's double Supertwin winner Michael Dunlop looks smooth and comfortable.
A massive unplanned wheelie for Maurizio Bottalico forces the Italian to shut the throttle to bring the Paton back under control.
The damp patches and lack of official timing mean this evening is very much about settling in for the weeks ahead, including a shakedown to make sure everything is running correctly.
Mike Browne is leading the way on the road from Michael Dunlop.
Michael Dunlop pulls out of pitlane on the MD Racing Paton Supertwin, perhaps suggesting he's already happy with the Ducati Supersport bike.
2mins until the start of the Supersport, Supertwin session.
Peter Hickman talking to Steve Plater before the start of the Supersport, Supertwin session:
“Just going to do a lap on the twin, the Swan Yamaha, for a start. Then I'll do one or two on the Supersport, depending on how I'm feeling. And then the Stocker.”
The chequered flag is out for the Sidecars, but those that made it across the line to start a second lap can complete that lap.
5 mins to go in the Sidecar session. All has run smoothly so far.
The Sidecars should get two laps in this evening.
Despite the bright sunshine there are visible damp patches on the road, especially under the trees and in the shaded areas.
The 'untimed' nature of Free Practice means just that, so no sector or lap times.
Ryan and Callum Crowe accelerate away in their number one LCR Honda machine to mark the start of practice.
There is a 5-minute delay to the start of the Sidecar session. 18:35. No reason given at present.
Just five minutes until the Sidecars take to the 37.73-mile course, fortunately in bright evening sunshine.