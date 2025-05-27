2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday Free Practice - LIVE

After bad weather forced an early end to Monday's action - with only the speed-controlled laps for Newcomers completed - a revised Isle of Man TT schedule sees Free Practice moved to this evening, in place of what should have been Qualifying 1.

The Tuesday evening schedule - featuring all five classes, starting with the Sidecars - is as follows:

18:00 - All Roads closed

18:30 - Sidecar (Untimed)

19:10 - Supersport, Supertwin (Untimed)

20:15 - Superbike, Superstock (Untimed)