John McGuinness' Honda CBR1000RR-R Superstock bike at 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: X/Isle of Man TT.
LIVE

2025 Isle of Man TT: Monday Practice LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of Monday's practice sessions from the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The 2025 Isle of Man TT begins today (Monday 26 May), with opening free practice sessions for all classes.

A revised schedule means that there will be two sets of three one-lap sessions, plus a newcomers' lap this morning at 10:40 local time.

The final Sidecar session is due to begin at 12:40.

Today's schedule was updated due to concerns over weather this afternoon.

26 May 2025
11:03
Session cancelled

Today's practice session has been cancelled ahead of the first session for the Supertwin and Supersport classes. It had begun to rain at the start line, and there are damp patches around the track; plus more wet weather is expected today.

10:36
Delay

UPDATE: 10 minute delay to the start of today's session. 10:50 start time now.

10:27

Welcome to live coverage of  Monday's practice at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

A bit of a reduced itinerary for today, with no timed practice now scheduled. Free practice is set to begin a little later on but the Newcomers Speed Controlled Lap will be up at 10:40.

