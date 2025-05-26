Isle of Man TT Monday practice cancelled due to weather

The Isle of Man TT has cancelled practice on Monday due to wet weather.

John McGuinness
Monday practice at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled as a result of wet weather this morning and more expected this afternoon.

The schedule for Monday had already been adjusted on Sunday evening and Monday morning to scrub first qualifying from the itinerary and include only one-lap free practice sessions for all classes, plus the newcomers’ lap.

But, ahead of the beginning of practice on Monday, the session was cancelled as a result of wet weather.

Damp patches around the course and rain at the start line meant it was not possible to begin the session, and prospect of more wet weather incoming on Monday afternoon meant a full cancellation.

“Due to incoming wet weather, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that today’s session will come to a conclusion after the Newcomers’ Lap has been completed,” a statement from the Isle of Man TT reads.

Practice is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday 27 May with the first qualifying sessions beginning at 18:30 local time – weather permitting, as ever.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

