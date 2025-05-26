Schedule update for Isle of Man TT ahead of first practice day

The Isle of Man TT has issued an updated schedule ahead of Monday’s opening practice.

The 2025 Isle of Man TT has a schedule update before the event has even begun with poor weather anticipated for the first practice day.

The 2025 edition of the famous motorcycle road race is due to get underway today (26 May), but already at 07:30 an updated schedule was issued.

The new schedule will have all running completed by midday and no time sessions scheduled.

Firstly, the mountain road is due to be closed at 08:45 local time, with all roads to be closed by 10:00.

Running will commence with the Newcomers Speed Controlled Lap at 10:40; then there will be a one-lap untimed session for Supersport and Supertwin at 10:55, followed by the same for Superstock and Superbike at 11:15, and then the same again for the Sidecar class at 11:40.

This will be repeated just after midday with a second Supersport/Supertwin class lap at 12:05; a second Superstock/Superbike lap at 12:25; and a second Sidecar lap at 12:40.

Roads are then set to open from 13:45 and all roads are due to be open by 14:45.

As such, no timed qualifying will take place on Sunday for any class, with first qualifying now pushed back to Tuesday.

The reason for the rescheduling of Monday is the expectation of rain on Monday afternoon.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

