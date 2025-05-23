Surface water problem discovered on Mountain Course before Isle of Man TT

A problem has arisen just days before the start of the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The Department of Infrastructure has discovered issues with the highest point of the Mountain Course.

They described it as an ‘ongoing surface water issue’, according to the Isle of Man Today.

It is located on the northbound carriageway at Brandywell Corner, and is being investigated.

Incident - and plan to fix it - explained before Isle of Man TT

The section that is affected was resurfaced on Friday May 2, because a private contractor spilled bituminous adhesive by accident.

A DoI spokesperson told the Isle of Man Today: “At the time of resurfacing, no issues were apparent.

“However, earlier this week, surface water began to emanate from the corner of the newly-resurfaced area, spreading across the full width of the carriageway.

“In response, the road was temporarily closed on Wednesday evening to allow for minor surface repairs aimed at stemming the water seepage.

“Unfortunately, these initial repairs have not resolved the issue, and water continues to leak across the carriageway.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and the department has been in active discussions with TT race organiser, ACU Events Ltd.

“Its safety officer has inspected the site and confirmed that resolving the issue is critical to ensuring the safety and viability of the upcoming races.

“A team is currently on-site to plane out a small section of the road surface at Brandywell to determine the root cause and full extent of the problem.

“Once this assessment is complete, a more substantial repair will be undertaken.

“As a result, the current closure of the Mountain Road for TT one-way system preparations is likely to be extended [beyond 4.30pm] to accommodate these essential works.

“A further update will be issued as soon as more information becomes available.

“In the meantime, preparations to implement the one-way system on the Mountain Road for the TT period are continuing as planned.”

The TT is set to begin on Monday May 26.

Fans were already concerned by a weather forecast which predicted a possible “nightmare”.

Now there is a race on to solve this surface water issue before the first TT session on Monday.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

