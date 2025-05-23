Isle of Man TT unveils new Michael Dunlop “MD’s” corner

The Isle of Man TT has unveiled the corner to be named after Michael Dunlop.

The Ballymoney rider, who last year surpassed Joey Dunlop’s record of 26 victories at the Isle of Man TT, has had the left-hander on the approach to the the 27th Milestone – which was previously unnamed – named after him.

From now on, the corner will be known as “MD’s”.

The corner’s location on the approach to the 27th Milestone means it comes around a mile after Joey’s, named after Joey Dunlop and positioned at the 26th Milestone to honour his record of 26 TT wins.

“I've said plenty of times since matching and passing [Joey's] record that records are there to be broken and they will be broken again,” Dunlop said at the unveiling of his corner.

“But for me, it has always been important that the Dunlop name continues on at the top of the sport, and for it to be a Dunlop that takes things to that next level.”

On the marker itself, he added: “It is a real, genuine honour to have this happen, and it's something I'm really proud of.

"Anyone that knows me will know how important history and legacy is to me.

“I'm definitely not one for the attention, and I think everyone knows I don't really enjoy the spotlight, but to be recognised in this way is special and means a great deal to me.

“I've still got plenty of wins in me yet, who knows where I'll get to in that respect, but to know that this corner is here and will always be here - it's a real privilege.”