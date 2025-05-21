Weather worry at Isle of Man TT as Met Office deliver their forecast

Weather set to turn on Friday, local Isle of Man media reports

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

The 2025 Isle of Man TT could be hit by disruption due to bad weather, the Met Office predict.

The TT is set to begin on Monday May 26 and runs until Saturday June 7.

Only two vacant days are currently built into the 2025 Isle of Man TT schedule.

Forecaster Colin Gartshore of the Met Office, based at Ronaldsway, has warned of problems ahead.

“It will be mixed next week, and I would be extremely surprised if we get away with no disruption to the five practice days,” he told the Isle of Man Today.

“It is almost guaranteed there will be issues next week and the weather could be bad on Monday.

“It is all change next week and it is likely this unsettled weather will go into race week as well.”

Despite a long period of warm and dry weather, the fears of TT fans that it would not last into the famous event look set to become a reality.

Mist and fog are also a potential issue, the local newspaper reports.

The Met Office forecaster also predicted that temperatures would fall to 14-15C, more normal weather for the time of the year.

Friday is tipped to be the day when the weather turns.

Rain and drizzle will replace the warm morning weather. On Saturday, the Isle of Man is forecast to experience heavy rain.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

