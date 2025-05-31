Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
© Isle of Man TT
LIVE

2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Qualifying UPDATES

Live updates from the Isle of Man TT Saturday Qualifying sessions

QUALIFYING 4

13:30 - Superbike, Superstock

14:20 - Sidecar

15:00 - Supersport, Supertwin

Roads remain closed.

QUALIFYING 5

15:45 - Superbike, Superstock

16:30 - Sidecar

17:10 - Supersport, Supertwin

21:30 - Roads re-open no later than.

31 May 2025
15:19
Dean Harrison
Dean Harrison
© Isle of Man TT

Saturday Qualifying cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

15:11

That's all for today folks, see you tomorrow for hopefully more track action!

14:55
Results from Qualifying 4

Results from the Superbike/Superstock session

Davey Todd
Davey Todd
© Isle of Man TT
14:49
Update from Race Control

UPDATE: Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the remainder of today's qualifying session is now cancelled.

An update regarding tomorrow's scheduled will be issued in due course.

14:48
Sessions cancelled

That is the sessions for this afternoon cancelled due to the poor weather on the mountain.

14:44

Waiting at Ramsey now, the rest of the pack will now be collected and taken over the mountain by the travelling marshals.

14:36

Ryan and Callum Crowe are taking it easy this session. Who can blame them, after doing Qualifying lap records yesterday!

14:35

The leading sidecars are just at Glen Helen - Founds/Walmsley lead on the road. 

14:27

Sidecars will start at 2:30. 

14:20
Sidecars

The sidecars will get out for a lap or two here, but only until Ramsey. Then, they will be assisted by travelling marshals over the mountain because of the weather.

14:15
Session stopped

The session has now been stopped due to the low fog/visibility on the mountain. 

14:11
Yellow flag conditions

From the bungalow to the start finish - yellow conditions due to the low fog. The right call, the session will still complete but will be much slower.

14:10
Todd fastest

133.155mph lap for Davey Todd! The fastest lap of TT 2025 so far. Not bad for a Superstock machine.

14:08

Mist on the mountain, it is getting low... 

14:04
Todd on a mission

Three purple sectors for Davey Todd on the 8Ten Superstock machine! 

14:03

Jorge Halliday has crashed at Sarah's cottage but is ok. Report from Manx Radio TT and Race Control.

14:01

Davey Todd is raising the bar, this is on pace to beat the fastest lap of the week so far from Dean Harrison on the Superbike.

13:59

Davey Todd is absolutely flying - fastest sector time to Glen Helen on his Superstock. Even faster than Dean Harrison's split on the Superbike.

13:57

Dean Harrison is now going out on his Superstock machine.

13:55

Nathan Harrison has just posted the second best Superstock time - 128.501mph lap for the Manxman

13:55

128.389mph lap for Conor Cummins on his Superstock machine, quickly bettered by Dominic Herbertson as he clocks a 128.737mph lap on his Honda Superstock.

13:53
First laps are in

132.484mph lap from a standing start for Dean Harrison! 130.762mph for Michael Dunlop, both of them pull into the pits.

13:51

Davey Todd is just about to go out on his Superstock machine, but he has missed a lap of running.

13:50

Harrison reaches the Bungalow - 13 seconds ahead of Michael Dunlop. The conditions on the mountain aren't ideal.

13:48

Visually, it looks really windy at Ramsey. 

Latest News

RR News
11m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Qualifying cancelled due to poor weather conditions
Dean Harrison
MotoGP News
25m ago
Do the Italian TV broadcasters know Pedro Acosta’s No1 choice of new team?
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
45m ago
Nico Rosberg confirms Lewis Hamilton’s complaint about Ferrari car
Lewis Hamilton
F1
55m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Ferrari
RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Saturday)
Davey Todd

More News

IndyCar News
1h ago
Colton Herta "embarrassed to be associated with cheating” after Andretti’s Indy 500 controversy
Colton Herta
NASCAR News
2h ago
Jimmie Johnson expects to contest a “fair amount” of NASCAR races next year
Jimmie Johnson
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati hit with “tough to improve on near-perfect” judgement of their problems
Ducati
RR
2h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Qualifying UPDATES
Michael Dunlop
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Oscar Piastri