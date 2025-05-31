2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Qualifying UPDATES
Live updates from the Isle of Man TT Saturday Qualifying sessions
QUALIFYING 4
13:30 - Superbike, Superstock
14:20 - Sidecar
15:00 - Supersport, Supertwin
Roads remain closed.
QUALIFYING 5
15:45 - Superbike, Superstock
16:30 - Sidecar
17:10 - Supersport, Supertwin
21:30 - Roads re-open no later than.
That's all for today folks, see you tomorrow for hopefully more track action!
UPDATE: Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the remainder of today's qualifying session is now cancelled.
An update regarding tomorrow's scheduled will be issued in due course.
That is the sessions for this afternoon cancelled due to the poor weather on the mountain.
Waiting at Ramsey now, the rest of the pack will now be collected and taken over the mountain by the travelling marshals.
Ryan and Callum Crowe are taking it easy this session. Who can blame them, after doing Qualifying lap records yesterday!
The leading sidecars are just at Glen Helen - Founds/Walmsley lead on the road.
Sidecars will start at 2:30.
The sidecars will get out for a lap or two here, but only until Ramsey. Then, they will be assisted by travelling marshals over the mountain because of the weather.
The session has now been stopped due to the low fog/visibility on the mountain.
From the bungalow to the start finish - yellow conditions due to the low fog. The right call, the session will still complete but will be much slower.
133.155mph lap for Davey Todd! The fastest lap of TT 2025 so far. Not bad for a Superstock machine.
Mist on the mountain, it is getting low...
Three purple sectors for Davey Todd on the 8Ten Superstock machine!
Jorge Halliday has crashed at Sarah's cottage but is ok. Report from Manx Radio TT and Race Control.
Davey Todd is raising the bar, this is on pace to beat the fastest lap of the week so far from Dean Harrison on the Superbike.
Davey Todd is absolutely flying - fastest sector time to Glen Helen on his Superstock. Even faster than Dean Harrison's split on the Superbike.
Dean Harrison is now going out on his Superstock machine.
Nathan Harrison has just posted the second best Superstock time - 128.501mph lap for the Manxman
128.389mph lap for Conor Cummins on his Superstock machine, quickly bettered by Dominic Herbertson as he clocks a 128.737mph lap on his Honda Superstock.
132.484mph lap from a standing start for Dean Harrison! 130.762mph for Michael Dunlop, both of them pull into the pits.
Davey Todd is just about to go out on his Superstock machine, but he has missed a lap of running.
Harrison reaches the Bungalow - 13 seconds ahead of Michael Dunlop. The conditions on the mountain aren't ideal.
Visually, it looks really windy at Ramsey.