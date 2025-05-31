2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Qualifying cancelled due to poor weather conditions

The Isle of Man TT race organisers have been faced with a number of challenges this week, and the weather has yet again cut track action after Saturday’s Qualifying session was cancelled due to deteriorating conditions.

The poor weather conditions hampered the end of the Superbike/Superstock session and then reduced the Sidecars to limited running to Ramsey, before being led over the mountain by travelling Marshals due to the poor visibility/low fog.

The statement read: ‘Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the remainder of today's qualifying session is now cancelled.

An update regarding tomorrow's scheduled will be issued in due course.’

Tomorrow is scheduled to be the first race day of the event, with the opening RST x D3O Superbike TT Race.

Todd lights up the timesheets despite tough conditions

However, despite the challenging conditions, Davey Todd set the fastest lap of the week on his Superstock machine with a blistering time of 133.155 mph.

A welcome boost for the 8Ten Racing team after his teammate, Peter Hickman crashed on Friday and sustained multiple injuries. Hickman has been described as ‘comfortable’ and ‘in good spirits’ in Noble’s Hospital.

Davey Todd © Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop was able to string together two 130mph laps on both his Superbike and Superstock machines. Dean Harrison continued to impress for Honda Racing, as he set the best Superbike time of 132.484mph from a standing start.